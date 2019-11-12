Athom CLI

This is the Command Line Interface for Homey App Development.

Installation

$ npm install -g athom-cli

Usage

$ athom -- help athom < command > Commands: athom app App related commands athom homey Homey related commands athom ledring LED ring related commands athom login Log in with an Athom Account athom logout Log out the current user Options: --version Show version number -- help Show help

Examples

$ athom login $ athom app create $ athom app validate $ athom app validate --level appstore $ athom app run $ athom app run --clean $ athom app run --path /path/to/my/app/folder $ athom app install $ athom app version patch $ athom app build $ athom app driver create $ athom homey list $ athom homey select $ athom homey unselect

Plugins

Athom CLI ships with built-in plugins to make the development workflow easier. Plugins must be defined in /.homeyplugins.json in your app's root, and are executed in order.

Compose

The compose plugin copies & merges files, which is useful for very large Homey Apps.

For documentation, refer to AppPluginCompose.

The zwave plugin installs homey-meshdriver.

For documentation, refer to AppPluginZwave.

Zigbee

The zigbee plugin installs homey-meshdriver.

For documentation, refer to AppPluginZigbee.

RF

The rf plugin installs homey-rfdriver, and copies pairing templates to /.homeycompose/ .

For documentation, refer to AppPluginRF.

Log

The log plugin installs homey-log. You must still require the module in the app yourself:

const { Log } = require ( 'homey-log' );