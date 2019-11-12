This is the Command Line Interface for Homey App Development.
$ npm install -g athom-cli
$ athom --help
athom <command>
Commands:
athom app App related commands
athom homey Homey related commands
athom ledring LED ring related commands
athom login Log in with an Athom Account
athom logout Log out the current user
Options:
--version Show version number
--help Show help
$ athom login
$ athom app create
$ athom app validate
$ athom app validate --level appstore
$ athom app run
$ athom app run --clean
$ athom app run --path /path/to/my/app/folder
$ athom app install
$ athom app version patch
$ athom app build
$ athom app driver create
$ athom homey list
$ athom homey select
$ athom homey unselect
Athom CLI ships with built-in plugins to make the development workflow easier. Plugins must be defined in
/.homeyplugins.json in your app's root, and are executed in order.
The
compose plugin copies & merges files, which is useful for very large Homey Apps.
For documentation, refer to AppPluginCompose.
The
zwave plugin installs homey-meshdriver.
For documentation, refer to AppPluginZwave.
The
zigbee plugin installs homey-meshdriver.
For documentation, refer to AppPluginZigbee.
The
rf plugin installs homey-rfdriver, and copies pairing templates to
/.homeycompose/.
For documentation, refer to AppPluginRF.
The
log plugin installs homey-log. You must still require the module in the app yourself:
const { Log } = require('homey-log');
Don't forget to add the
HOMEY_LOG_URL variable to your
env.json.