Athena-Express can simplify executing SQL queries in Amazon Athena AND fetching cleaned-up JSON results in the same synchronous or asynchronous request - well suited for web applications.
Amazon Athena, launched at AWS re:Invent 2016, made it easier to analyze data in Amazon S3 using standard SQL. Under the covers, it uses Presto, which is an opensource SQL engine developed by Facebook in 2012 to query their 300 Petabyte data warehouse. It's incredibly powerful!
Amazon Athena combines the strength of Presto with serverless & self-managed capabilities of AWS. By simply pointing Athena to your data in Amazon S3, one could start querying using standard SQL. Most results are delivered within seconds and there’s no need for complex ETL jobs to prepare your data for analysis. This makes it easy for anyone with SQL skills to quickly analyze large-scale datasets.
athena-express simplifies integrating Amazon Athena with any Node.JS application - running as a standalone application or as a Lambda function. As a wrapper on AWS SDK, Athena-Express bundles the following steps listed on the official AWS Documentation:
And as added features
ThrottlingException,
NetworkingError, and
TooManyRequestsException
Integrating with Amazon Athena without
athena-express would require you to identify the appropriate API methods in the AWS SDK, stich them together sequentially, and then build out an error handling & retry mechanism for each of those methods.
athena-expresscan help you save time & effort in setting up this integration so that you can focus on core application development.
The most common use case is integrating a web front-end with Amazon Athena using
athena-express as a backend. This backend could be any Node.JS application that could be hosted locally, or on an EC2 instance, or AWS Lambda.
Here is an example using AWS Lambda:
This architecture has a web front-end that invokes an API endpoint hosted on Amazon API Gateway by passing a query request. The query request can be as simple as
SELECT * FROM movies LIMIT 3
This API Gateway then triggers a Lambda function that has the
athena-express library imported.
IAM Role (if you're running
athena-express on AWS Lambda or AWS EC2) OR an
IAM User with
accessKeyId and
secretAccessKey (if you're running
athena-express on a standalone NodeJS application)
AmazonAthenaFullAccess and
AmazonS3FullAccess policies attached
AmazonS3FullAccess you could granularize and limit write access to a specific
bucket. Just specify this bucket name during
athena-express initialization
athena-express needs an AWS SDK object created with relevant permissions as mentioned in the prerequisites above.
This AWS object is passed within the constructor so that it can invoke Amazon Athena SDK. It's up to you how you create this
aws object. Here are 4 options:
aws object by explicitly passing in the
accessKeyId and
secretAccessKey generated in prerequisites
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
const awsCredentials = {
region: "YOUR_AWS_REGION",
accessKeyId: "YOUR_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID",
secretAccessKey: "YOUR_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY"
};
AWS.config.update(awsCredentials);
const athenaExpressConfig = { aws: AWS }; //configuring athena-express with aws sdk object
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
AmazonAthenaFullAccess and
AmazonS3FullAccess policies attached
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
const athenaExpressConfig = { aws: AWS }; //configuring athena-express with aws sdk object
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
athena-express
athena-express creates a new
S3 bucket in your AWS account for Amazon Athena to store the query results in.
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
const athenaExpressConfig = { aws: AWS }; //simple configuration with just an aws sdk object
//Initializing athena-express
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
aws sdk paramater that is required, you can add any of the following optional parameters below
const AWS = require("aws-sdk");
//Example showing all Config parameters.
const athenaExpressConfig = {
aws: AWS, // required
s3: "s3://mybucketname", // optional
db: "myDbName", // optional
workgroup: "myWorkGroupName", // optional
formatJson: true, // optional
retry: 200, // optional
getStats: true, // optional
ignoreEmpty: true, // optional
encryption: { EncryptionOption: "SSE_KMS", KmsKey: process.env.kmskey}, // optional
skipResults: false, // optional
waitForResults: false, // optional
catalog: "hive" //optional
};
//Initializing AthenaExpress
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
|Parameter
|Format
|Default Value
|Description
|s3
|string
athena-express creates a new bucket for you
|The location in Amazon S3 where your query results are stored, such as
s3://path/to/query/bucket/.
athena-express will create a new bucket for you if you don't provide a value for this param but sometimes that could cause an issue if you had recently deleted a bucket with the same name. (something to do with cache). When that happens, just specify you own bucket name. Alternatively you can also use
workgroup.
|db
|string
default
|Athena database name that the SQL queries should be executed in. When a
db name is specified in the config, you can execute SQL queries without needing to explicitly mention DB name. e.g.
athenaExpress.query("SELECT * FROM movies LIMIT 3")
as opposed to
athenaExpress.query({sql: "SELECT * FROM movies LIMIT 3", db: "moviedb"});
|workgroup
|string
primary
|The name of the workgroup in which the query is being started.
Note: athena-express cannot create workgroups (as it includes a lot of configuration) so you will need to create one beforehand IFF you intend to use a non default workgroup. Learn More here. Setting up Workgroups
|formatJson
|boolean
true
|Override as false if you rather get the raw unformatted output from S3.
|retry
|integer
200 milliseconds
|Wait interval between re-checking if the specific Athena query has finished executing
|getStats
|boolean
false
|Set
getStats: true to capture additional metadata for your query, such as:
|ignoreEmpty
|boolean
true
|Ignore fields with empty values from the final JSON response.
|encryption
|object
|--
|Encryption configuation example usage:
{ EncryptionOption: "SSE_KMS", KmsKey: process.env.kmskey}
|skipResults
|boolean
false
|For a unique requirement where a user may only want to execute the query in Athena and store the results in S3 but NOT fetch those results in that moment.
Perhaps to be retrieved later or simply stored in S3 for auditing/logging purposes.
To retrieve the results, you can simply pass the
QueryExecutionId into athena-express as such:
athenaExpress.query("ab493e66-138f-4b78-a187-51f43fd5f0eb")
|waitForResults
|boolean
true
|When low latency is the objective, you can skip waiting for a query to be completed in Athena. Returns
QueryExecutionId, which you can pass into athena-express later as such:
athenaExpress.query("ab493e66-138f-4b78-a187-51f43fd5f0eb")
Not to be confused with
skipResults, which actually waits for the query to be completed before returning
QueryExecutionId and other stats.
waitForResults is meant for fire-and-forget kind of operations.
|catalog
|string
null
|The catalog to which the query results belong
//Example showing all Query parameters.
let myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT * FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3" // required,
db: "sampledb", // optional.
pagination: 5, //optional
NextToken: "ARfCDXRjMk...", //optional
QueryExecutionId: "c274843b-4c5c-4ccf-ac8b-e33d595b927d", //optional
catalog: "hive" //optional
};
|Parameter
|Format
|Default Value
|Description
|sql
|string
required
|The SQL query statements to be executed.
E.g. "SELECT * FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3
|db
|string
default
|The name of the database used in the query execution.
You can specify the database name here within the query itself OR in athenaExpressConfig during initialization as shown in Advance Config Parameters
|pagination
|string
0
max:
1000
|Maximum number of results (rows) to return in a single paginated response.
Response includes results from page 1 along with
NextToken and
QueryExecutionId IFF the response was truncated
To obtain the next set of pages, pass in the
NextToken and
QueryExecutionId back to Athena.
See example here
|NextToken
|string
null
|A token generated by the Athena service that specifies where to continue pagination if a previous request was truncated. To obtain the next set of pages, pass in the NextToken from the response object of the previous page call.
|QueryExecutionId
|string
null
|The unique ID of the query execution.
To be passed into the AthenaExpress query when using the features of
Pagination,
waitForResults or
skipResults
|catalog
|string
null
|The catalog to which the query results belong
/*Option 1: object notation*/
let myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3" /* required */,
db: "sampledb" /* optional. You could specify a database here or in the advance configuration option mentioned above*/
};
/*OR Option 2: string notation*/
let myQuery = "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3"
athenaExpress
.query(myQuery)
.then(results => {
console.log(results);
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
(async () => {
/*Option 1: object notation*/
let myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3" /* required */,
db: "sampledb" /* optional. You could specify a database here or in the configuration constructor*/
};
/*OR Option 2: string notation*/
let myQuery = "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3"
try {
let results = await athenaExpress.query(myQuery);
console.log(results);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
Applicable only if you already have the
QueryExecutionID from an earlier execution. See
skipResults or
waitForResults in the advance config params above to learn more.
const myQueryExecutionId = "bf6ffb5f-6c36-4a66-8735-3be6275960ae";
let results = await athenaExpress.query(myQueryExecutionId);
console.log(results);
"use strict";
const AthenaExpress = require("athena-express"),
AWS = require("aws-sdk"),
awsCredentials = {
region: "YOUR_AWS_REGION",
accessKeyId: "YOUR_AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID",
secretAccessKey: "YOUR_AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY"
};
AWS.config.update(awsCredentials);
const athenaExpressConfig = {
aws: AWS,
s3: "s3://my-bucket-for-storing-athena-results-us-east-1",
getStats: true
};
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
//Invoking a query on Amazon Athena
(async () => {
let myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3",
db: "sampledb"
};
try {
let results = await athenaExpress.query(myQuery);
console.log(results);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
"use strict";
const AthenaExpress = require("athena-express"),
AWS = require("aws-sdk");
/* AWS Credentials are not required here
/* Make sure the IAM Execution Role used by this Lambda
/* has the necessary permission to execute Athena queries
/* and store the result in Amazon S3 bucket
/* See configuration section above under Setup for more info */
const athenaExpressConfig = {
aws: AWS,
db: "sampledb",
getStats: true
};
const athenaExpress = new AthenaExpress(athenaExpressConfig);
exports.handler = async event => {
const sqlQuery = "SELECT elb_name, request_port, request_ip FROM elb_logs LIMIT 3";
try {
let results = await athenaExpress.query(sqlQuery);
return results;
} catch (error) {
return error;
}
};
async function main() {
const myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT * from students LIMIT 100",
pagination: 10
};
let results = await athenaExpress.query(myQuery);
console.log(results);
}
main();
This will fetch the first 10 results (rows) off the 100 that exits in Athena. To query the next 10 rows, pass the values for
NextToken and
QueryExecutionId that were returned in the first query.
async function main() {
const myQuery = {
sql: "SELECT * from students LIMIT 100",
pagination: 10,
NextToken: "ARfCDXRjMkQsR1NWziK1ARgiip3umf3q0/bZmNZWeQxUDc7iSToT7uJHy2yo8nL5FyxQoIIkuPh/zDD51xld7SoALA+zhMhpZg==",
QueryExecutionId: "c274843b-4c5c-4ccf-ac8b-e33d595b927d",
};
let results = await athenaExpress.query(myQuery);
console.log(results);
}
main();
const results = await athenaExpress.query("SHOW TABLES");
console.log(results);
//Output:
{ Items:
[ { row: 'default' },
{ row: 'sampledb' } ] }
const results = await athenaExpress.query("DESCRIBE elb_logs");
console.log(results);
//Output:
{ Items:
[ { request_timestamp: 'string' },
{ elb_name: 'string' },
{ request_ip: 'string' },
{ request_port: 'int' },
{ backend_ip: 'string' },
{ backend_port: 'int' },
{ request_processing_time: 'double' },
{ backend_processing_time: 'double' },
{ client_response_time: 'double' },
{ elb_response_code: 'string' },
{ backend_response_code: 'string' },
{ received_bytes: 'bigint' },
{ sent_bytes: 'bigint' },
{ request_verb: 'string' },
{ url: 'string' },
{ protocol: 'string' },
{ user_agent: 'string' },
{ ssl_cipher: 'string' },
{ ssl_protocol: 'string' } ] }
