This is version 2.x document. 1.x document is here
Install with:
npm install athena-client
var clientConfig = {
bucketUri: 's3://xxxx'
}
var awsConfig = {
region: 'xxxx',
}
var athena = require("athena-client")
var client = athena.createClient(clientConfig, awsConfig)
client.execute('SELECT 1', function(err, data) {
if (err) {
return console.error(err)
}
console.log(data)
})
client.execute('SELECT 1').toPromise()
.then(function(data) {
console.log(data)
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.error(err)
})
var stream = client.execute('SELECT 1').toStream()
stream.on('data', function(record) {
console.log(record)
})
stream.on('query_end', function(queryExecution) {
console.log(queryExecution)
})
stream.on('end', function() {
console.log('end')
})
stream.on('error', function(e) {
console.error(e)
})
This module exposes the
createClient and
setConcurrentExecMax method, which execute query to AWS Athena.
Returns a client instance attached to the account specified by the given
clientConfig and
awsConfig.
Set the number of cuncurrent execution of query max. It should be set
smaller than AWS Service limit (default is 5).
clientConfig object properties
|Property
|Default
|Description
|bucketUri
|Required
|URI of S3 bucket for saving a query results file (.csv) and a metadata file (.csv.metadata)
|pollingInterval
|1000
|Optional. Interval of polling sql results (ms)
|queryTimeout
|0
|Optional. Timeout of query execution.
0 is no timeout
|database
|'default'
|Optional. The name of the database within which the query executes
|baseRetryWait
|200
|Optional. Used to calculate retry timeout for a particular query execution request
|retryWaitMax
|10000
|Optional. Maximum retry timeout for starting a new query execution
|retryCountMax
|10
|Optional. Maximum number of retry attempts for a particular query execution request
|execRightCheckInterval
|100
|Optional. Timeout when number of maximum concurrent requests is exceeded
|encryptionOption
|undefined
|Optional. Indicates the S3 encryption option used to encrypt the query results. Possible values include:
SSE_S3,
SSE_KMS, or
CSE_KMS
|encryptionKmsKey
|undefined
|Optional but required if
encryptionOption is set to
SSE_KMS or
CSE_KMS. Value is the KMS key ARN or ID
|skipFetchResult
|false
|Optional. If true, do not return the result of the query when the athena query is finished. This option is used for CTAS
|concurrentExecMax
|5
|DEPRECATED. Use
athena.setConcurrentExecMax() instead
|workGroup
|'primary'
|Optional. The name of the workgroup within which the query executes
awsConfig object properties
|Property
|Default
|Description
|region
|Required
|Your Athena and S3 region
|accessKeyId
|undefined
|Optional. Your IAM
accessKeyId
|secretAccessKey
|undefined
|Optional. Your IAM
secretAccessKey
It will return the following result.
If you want to know more about params of
queryExecution, please refer to the
aws-sdk document
{
"records": [
{"_col0:": "1"}
],
"queryExecution": {
"Query": "SELECT 1",
"QueryExecutionId": "55571bb9-8e4e-4274-90b7-8cffe4539c3c",
"ResultConfiguration": {
"OutputLocation": "s3://bucket/55571bb9-8e4e-4274-90b7-8cffe4539c3c"
},
"Statistics": {
"DataScannedInBytes": 0,
"EngineExecutionTimeInMillis": 137
},
"Status": {
"CompletionDateTime": "2017-12-31T16:03:53.493Z",
"State": "SUCCEEDED",
"SubmissionDateTime": "2017-12-31T16:03:53.209Z"
}
}
}
Returns a
Promise that resolves the result of your query.
Returns a
Stream to buffer the results of your query. This method is recommended for large result sets.
// Get record one by one
stream.on('data', function(record) {
console.log(record) // {"col1": "val1", "col2": "val2"}
})
// When query succeed, this event will emit.
stream.on('query_end', function(queryExecution) {
console.log(queryExecution) // {"QueryExecutionId": "", ...}
})
stream.on('end', function() {
console.log('end')
})
stream.on('error', function(e) {
console.error(e)
})