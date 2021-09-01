Angular Template For Three.js (atft)

Leverage Three.js in your Angular app using simple components:

< atft-orbit-controls [ rotateSpeed ]= 1 [ zoomSpeed ]= 1.2 > < atft-renderer-canvas > < atft-perspective-camera [ fov ]= 60 [ near ]= 1 [ far ]= 1100 positionX = 20 [ positionY ]= 50 [ positionZ ]= 50 > </ atft-perspective-camera > < atft-scene > < atft-axes-helper [ size ]= 200 > </ atft-axes-helper > < atft-grid-helper [ size ]= 100 [ divisions ]= 10 > </ atft-grid-helper > </ atft-scene > </ atft-renderer-canvas > </ atft-orbit-controls >

Storybook

Explore provided Angular components in isolation!

Click below to see the demo in a web browser:



Goals of this repo

Implement npm atft library Bindings for Three.js SceneComponent with basic usage of scene, camera, lights, helpers, renderer Integrated Three.js examples as components (e.g. OrbitControls, OBJLoader, ObjectLoader)

library Develop and test library components in isolation via Storybook

Usage in your Angular project

Set up an Angular project and install dependencies: npm i three dagre atft npm i @ types /dagre @ types /three Import library into your module: import { AtftModule } from 'atft' ; ... imports: [ ... AtftModule ] ... Use atft library components in src/app.component.html : < atft-orbit-controls [ rotateSpeed ]= 1 [ zoomSpeed ]= 1.2 > < atft-renderer-canvas # mainRenderer > < atft-perspective-camera [ fov ]= 60 [ near ]= 1 [ far ]= 1100 [ positionX ]= 20 [ positionY ]= 50 [ positionZ ]= 50 > </ atft-perspective-camera > < atft-scene > < atft-axes-helper [ size ]= 200 > </ atft-axes-helper > < atft-grid-helper [ size ]= 100 [ divisions ]= 10 > </ atft-grid-helper > </ atft-scene > </ atft-renderer-canvas > </ atft-orbit-controls > (optionally) if you want to fit 3D scene canvas into entire screen (horizontally and vertically): in src/styles.css : html , body { height : 100% ; margin : 0 ; } in src/app/app.component.css : :host { height : 100% ; display : flex; }

Used by

Sample vect project, which is based on atft library:

Development

Build Library

git clone https://github.com/makimenko/angular-template-for-threejs.git npm install ng build atft

Run Tests

npm test

Run Storybook

Run and watch locally: npm run storybook

Our storybook config is in ./storybook and our stories in ./src/stories . See the official Storybook.js documentation for more information.

API Documentation

For mode details see API documentation

Release and Changelog

Follow Conventional Commits.

See standard-version guidelines for release and changelog update.

To automatically generate changelog and bump atft version:

npm run release

Contributors

ComFreek makimenko

