Leverage Three.js in your Angular app using simple components:
<atft-orbit-controls [rotateSpeed]=1 [zoomSpeed]=1.2>
<atft-renderer-canvas>
<atft-perspective-camera
[fov]=60 [near]=1 [far]=1100
positionX=20 [positionY]=50 [positionZ]=50>
</atft-perspective-camera>
<atft-scene>
<atft-axes-helper [size]=200></atft-axes-helper>
<atft-grid-helper [size]=100 [divisions]=10></atft-grid-helper>
</atft-scene>
</atft-renderer-canvas>
</atft-orbit-controls>
Explore provided Angular components in isolation!
Click below to see the demo in a web browser:
Set up an Angular project and install dependencies:
npm i three dagre atft --save
npm i @types/dagre @types/three --save-dev
Import library into your module:
import { AtftModule } from 'atft';
...
imports: [
...
AtftModule
]
...
Use atft library components in
src/app.component.html:
<atft-orbit-controls [rotateSpeed]=1 [zoomSpeed]=1.2>
<atft-renderer-canvas #mainRenderer>
<atft-perspective-camera
[fov]=60 [near]=1 [far]=1100
[positionX]=20 [positionY]=50 [positionZ]=50>
</atft-perspective-camera>
<atft-scene>
<atft-axes-helper [size]=200></atft-axes-helper>
<atft-grid-helper [size]=100 [divisions]=10></atft-grid-helper>
</atft-scene>
</atft-renderer-canvas>
</atft-orbit-controls>
(optionally) if you want to fit 3D scene canvas into entire screen (horizontally and vertically):
in
src/styles.css:
html, body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
in
src/app/app.component.css:
:host {
height: 100%;
display: flex;
}
Sample vect project, which is based on atft library:
git clone https://github.com/makimenko/angular-template-for-threejs.git
npm install
ng build atft
npm test
Run and watch locally:
npm run storybook
Our storybook config is in
./storybook and our stories in
./src/stories.
See the official Storybook.js documentation for more information.
For mode details see API documentation
To automatically generate changelog and bump
atft version:
npm run release
Feel free to join us! Just submit your ideas via pull-requests :)