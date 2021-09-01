openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
atf

atft

by Mihails Akimenko
1.5.1 (see all)

Angular Template For Three.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

62

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular 3D

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use

Readme

GitHub repo CI build status Known Vulnerabilities Code coverage by codecov.io npm version Storybook link

Angular Template For Three.js (atft)

Leverage Three.js in your Angular app using simple components:

<atft-orbit-controls [rotateSpeed]=1 [zoomSpeed]=1.2>
  <atft-renderer-canvas>
    <atft-perspective-camera
      [fov]=60 [near]=1 [far]=1100
      positionX=20 [positionY]=50 [positionZ]=50>
    </atft-perspective-camera>
    <atft-scene>
      <atft-axes-helper [size]=200></atft-axes-helper>
      <atft-grid-helper [size]=100 [divisions]=10></atft-grid-helper>
    </atft-scene>
  </atft-renderer-canvas>
</atft-orbit-controls>

Storybook

Explore provided Angular components in isolation!

Click below to see the demo in a web browser:

Goals of this repo

  • Implement npm atft library
    • Bindings for Three.js
    • SceneComponent with basic usage of scene, camera, lights, helpers, renderer
    • Integrated Three.js examples as components (e.g. OrbitControls, OBJLoader, ObjectLoader)
  • Develop and test library components in isolation via Storybook

Usage in your Angular project

  1. Set up an Angular project and install dependencies: 

    npm i three dagre atft --save
npm i @types/dagre @types/three --save-dev

  2. Import library into your module:

    import { AtftModule } from 'atft';
...
  imports: [
    ...
    AtftModule
  ]
 ...

  3. Use atft library components in src/app.component.html:

    <atft-orbit-controls [rotateSpeed]=1 [zoomSpeed]=1.2>
  <atft-renderer-canvas #mainRenderer>
    <atft-perspective-camera
      [fov]=60 [near]=1 [far]=1100
      [positionX]=20 [positionY]=50 [positionZ]=50>
    </atft-perspective-camera>
    <atft-scene>
      <atft-axes-helper [size]=200></atft-axes-helper>
      <atft-grid-helper [size]=100 [divisions]=10></atft-grid-helper>
    </atft-scene>
  </atft-renderer-canvas>
</atft-orbit-controls>

  4. (optionally) if you want to fit 3D scene canvas into entire screen (horizontally and vertically):

    in src/styles.css:

     html, body {
     height: 100%;
     margin: 0;
 }

    in src/app/app.component.css:

     :host {
     height: 100%;
     display: flex;
 }

Used by

Sample vect project, which is based on atft library:

Development

Build Library

  1. git clone https://github.com/makimenko/angular-template-for-threejs.git
  2. npm install
  3. ng build atft

Run Tests

  • npm test

Run Storybook

Run and watch locally: npm run storybook

Our storybook config is in ./storybook and our stories in ./src/stories. See the official Storybook.js documentation for more information.

API Documentation

For mode details see API documentation

Release and Changelog

To automatically generate changelog and bump atft version: 

npm run release

Contributors

Feel free to join us! Just submit your ideas via pull-requests :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mihails AkimenkoLatvia3 Ratings0 Reviews
December 18, 2020
Easy to Use

Alternatives

3dwayfinder-angular3D Wayfinder Angular Service and Directives
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
n3e
ng2-3d-editor3D Viewer and Editor Javascript
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
85
att
app3d-three-template3d angular component template for three.js: The component makes it easy the work to representing 3D scenes in the browser with the Three.js library.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
48
ame
angular-map-editorAngular map editor is a canvas-based interactive editor for 2D maps, like office floor maps etc. The initial trigger to create this library was a need to define a set of objects locations on 2D map, that will be then presented on 3D visualization of offic
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
19
nv
@lumiscaphe/ng-viewerOfficial Angular component for Lumiscaphe 3D Viewer
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
See 6 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial