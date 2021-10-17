openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ac

atcoder-cli

by Tatamo
2.2.0 (see all)

AtCoder command line tools

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36

GitHub Stars

293

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

11

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

atcoder-cli

AtCoder command line tools

  • get contest information
  • create a project directory for contests
    • auto provisioning with custom templates
  • linkage with online-judge-tools
    • submit your code without specified URL
    • auto downloading of sample inputs/outputs

解説記事(日本語)

Requirements

node.js
online-judge-tools (optional, but recommended)

Install

$ npm install -g atcoder-cli

Usage

$ acc login # login your atcoder account
$ acc session # check login status
$ # your login session will be saved to a local file, but your password won't be saved
$ # to delete the session file, use `acc logout`
$ acc new abc001 # "abc001/" directory will be created
$ cd abc001/
$ acc contest # show the contest information
$ acc tasks # show task list
$ acc add
$ cd a/
$ vim main.cpp # write your solution
$ acc submit main.cpp # to use submit function, you have to install online-judge-tools

To get detailed information, use

$ acc [COMMAND] -h

Config

$ acc config -h
$ acc config # show all global options
$ acc config <key> <value> # set option
$ cd `acc config-dir`
$ cat config.json # global config file

Provisioning Templates

With using custom templates, you can automatically prepare your template program code or build environment.

When you create new task directories, atcoder-cli can do:

  • place the scaffold program file
  • copy static files
  • exec shell command

show available templates:

$ acc templates

use the template:

$ acc new|add --template <your-template-name>

Or you can set default template:

$ acc config default-template <your-template-name>

Create a new template

$ cd `acc config-dir`
$ mkdir <your-template-name>
$ cd <your-template-name>
$ vim template.json # write your template settings

Options in template.json

{
  "task": {
    "program": ["main.cpp", ["foo.cpp", "{TaskID}.cpp"]],
    "submit": "main.cpp",
    "static": ["foo", ["bar","bar_{TaskLabel}"]],
    "testdir": "tests_{TaskID}",
    "cmd": "echo Hi!"
  },
  "contest": {
    "static": [["gitignore", ".gitignore"]],
    "cmd": "echo Ho!"
  }
}

"task" (required)

executed for each tasks.

"program" (required)
"program": (string | [string, string])[]

Your main program(s). Place main.cpp in the same directory of template.json, and write

  "program": ["main.cpp"]

then the program file will be copied to the task directory.

You can rename the file with format strings:

  "program": [["main.cpp", "{TaskId}.cpp"]]

The file name of the program file will be "A.cpp" if the task is problem A.

To get detailed information about format strings, use acc format -h.

"submit" (required)
  "submit": string

The file name to submit. It enables to omit the filename argument to submit file, so you can run acc submit instead of acc submit <filename>.

Format strings are supported.

"static" (optional)
"static": (string | [string, string])[]

Static assets. The difference between "program" and "static" is:

  • "program" files won't be overwrited when using acc add --force.
  • "static" files will be overwrited when using acc add --force.
"testdir" (optional)
  "testdir": string

The name of the directory that sample cases will be downloaded. Without this, the directory name will be the value of acc config default-test-dirname-format.

Format strings are supported.

"cmd" (optional)
  "cmd": string

After copying files and downloading sample cases, the specified command will be executed.

The working directory is the task directory.

Parameters are given as enviromental variables:
$TEMPLATE_DIR, $TASK_DIR, $TASK_ID, $TASK_INDEX, $CONTEST_DIR and $CONTEST_ID

contest (optional)

executed only once when acc new command runs.

"static" (optional)

Same as tasks.static.

"cmd" (optional)

Same as tasks.cmd, but $TASK_* variables do not exist.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial