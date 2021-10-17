AtCoder command line tools

get contest information

create a project directory for contests auto provisioning with custom templates

linkage with online-judge-tools submit your code without specified URL auto downloading of sample inputs/outputs



解説記事(日本語)

Requirements

node.js

online-judge-tools (optional, but recommended)

Install

$ npm install -g atcoder-cli

Usage

$ acc login $ acc session $ $ $ acc new abc001 $ cd abc001/ $ acc contest $ acc tasks $ acc add $ cd a/ $ vim main.cpp $ acc submit main.cpp

To get detailed information, use

$ acc [COMMAND] -h

Config

$ acc config -h $ acc config $ acc config <key> <value> $ cd `acc config-dir` $ cat config.json

Provisioning Templates

With using custom templates, you can automatically prepare your template program code or build environment.

When you create new task directories, atcoder-cli can do:

place the scaffold program file

copy static files

exec shell command

show available templates:

$ acc templates

use the template:

$ acc new|add --template <your-template-name>

Or you can set default template:

$ acc config default-template <your-template-name>

Create a new template

$ cd `acc config-dir` $ mkdir <your-template-name> $ cd <your-template-name> $ vim template.json

Options in template.json

{ "task" : { "program" : [ "main.cpp" , [ "foo.cpp" , "{TaskID}.cpp" ]], "submit" : "main.cpp" , "static" : [ "foo" , [ "bar" , "bar_{TaskLabel}" ]], "testdir" : "tests_{TaskID}" , "cmd" : "echo Hi!" }, "contest" : { "static" : [[ "gitignore" , ".gitignore" ]], "cmd" : "echo Ho!" } }

executed for each tasks.

"program" : ( string | [ string , string ])[]

Your main program(s). Place main.cpp in the same directory of template.json, and write

"program" : [ "main.cpp" ]

then the program file will be copied to the task directory.

You can rename the file with format strings:

"program" : [[ "main.cpp" , "{TaskId}.cpp" ]]

The file name of the program file will be "A.cpp" if the task is problem A.

To get detailed information about format strings, use acc format -h .

"submit" : string

The file name to submit. It enables to omit the filename argument to submit file, so you can run acc submit instead of acc submit <filename> .

Format strings are supported.

"static" : ( string | [ string , string ])[]

Static assets. The difference between "program" and "static" is:

"program" files won't be overwrited when using acc add --force .

files won't be overwrited when using . "static" files will be overwrited when using acc add --force .

"testdir" : string

The name of the directory that sample cases will be downloaded. Without this, the directory name will be the value of acc config default-test-dirname-format .

Format strings are supported.

"cmd" : string

After copying files and downloading sample cases, the specified command will be executed.

The working directory is the task directory.

Parameters are given as enviromental variables:

$TEMPLATE_DIR , $TASK_DIR , $TASK_ID , $TASK_INDEX , $CONTEST_DIR and $CONTEST_ID

contest (optional)

executed only once when acc new command runs.

Same as tasks.static .