AtCoder command line tools
node.js
online-judge-tools (optional, but recommended)
$ npm install -g atcoder-cli
$ acc login # login your atcoder account
$ acc session # check login status
$ # your login session will be saved to a local file, but your password won't be saved
$ # to delete the session file, use `acc logout`
$ acc new abc001 # "abc001/" directory will be created
$ cd abc001/
$ acc contest # show the contest information
$ acc tasks # show task list
$ acc add
$ cd a/
$ vim main.cpp # write your solution
$ acc submit main.cpp # to use submit function, you have to install online-judge-tools
To get detailed information, use
$ acc [COMMAND] -h
$ acc config -h
$ acc config # show all global options
$ acc config <key> <value> # set option
$ cd `acc config-dir`
$ cat config.json # global config file
With using custom templates, you can automatically prepare your template program code or build environment.
When you create new task directories, atcoder-cli can do:
show available templates:
$ acc templates
use the template:
$ acc new|add --template <your-template-name>
Or you can set default template:
$ acc config default-template <your-template-name>
$ cd `acc config-dir`
$ mkdir <your-template-name>
$ cd <your-template-name>
$ vim template.json # write your template settings
{
"task": {
"program": ["main.cpp", ["foo.cpp", "{TaskID}.cpp"]],
"submit": "main.cpp",
"static": ["foo", ["bar","bar_{TaskLabel}"]],
"testdir": "tests_{TaskID}",
"cmd": "echo Hi!"
},
"contest": {
"static": [["gitignore", ".gitignore"]],
"cmd": "echo Ho!"
}
}
"task" (required)
executed for each tasks.
"program" (required)
"program": (string | [string, string])[]
Your main program(s). Place main.cpp in the same directory of template.json, and write
"program": ["main.cpp"]
then the program file will be copied to the task directory.
You can rename the file with format strings:
"program": [["main.cpp", "{TaskId}.cpp"]]
The file name of the program file will be "A.cpp" if the task is problem A.
To get detailed information about format strings, use
acc format -h.
"submit" (required)
"submit": string
The file name to submit.
It enables to omit the filename argument to submit file, so you can run
acc submit instead of
acc submit <filename>.
Format strings are supported.
"static" (optional)
"static": (string | [string, string])[]
Static assets.
The difference between
"program" and
"static" is:
"program" files won't be overwrited when using
acc add --force.
"static" files will be overwrited when using
acc add --force.
"testdir" (optional)
"testdir": string
The name of the directory that sample cases will be downloaded.
Without this, the directory name will be the value of
acc config default-test-dirname-format.
Format strings are supported.
"cmd" (optional)
"cmd": string
After copying files and downloading sample cases, the specified command will be executed.
The working directory is the task directory.
Parameters are given as enviromental variables:
$TEMPLATE_DIR,
$TASK_DIR,
$TASK_ID,
$TASK_INDEX,
$CONTEST_DIR and
$CONTEST_ID
contest (optional)
executed only once when
acc new command runs.
"static" (optional)
Same as
tasks.static.
"cmd" (optional)
Same as
tasks.cmd, but
$TASK_* variables do not exist.