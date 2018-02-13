AT-UI is a modular front-end UI framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces based on Vue.js.
Vue
npm
npm install at-ui
<script> tag for global use
<script type="text/javascript" src="at.min.js"></script>
Because the style of
AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should install
AT-UI-Style in need before we use
AT-UI. Use npm or script tag according to your preference.
npm install at-ui-style
or
<link rel="stylesheet" href="at.min.css" />
Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!
MIT