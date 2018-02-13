AT UI

AT-UI is a modular front-end UI framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces based on Vue.js.

中文 README

Features

Based on Vue

A npm + webpack + babel front-end development workflow

Support ES2015

CSS Style independent, make consistent user interfaces (See: AT-UI-Style)

Friendly API

Environment Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+

Electron

NW.js

Install

Recommended use npm

npm install at-ui

Or using <script> tag for global use

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "at.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

Because the style of AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should install AT-UI-Style in need before we use AT-UI . Use npm or script tag according to your preference.

npm install at-ui-style

or

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "at.min.css" />

Contribution

Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!

License

MIT