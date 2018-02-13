openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

at-ui

by AT-UI
1.3.3 (see all)

A fresh and flat UI-Kit specially for desktop application, made with ♥ by Vue.js 2.0 (DEPRECATED)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

414

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

AT UI

NPM david-dm travis

AT-UI is a modular front-end UI framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces based on Vue.js.

中文 README

Features

  • Based on Vue
  • A npm + webpack + babel front-end development workflow
  • Support ES2015
  • CSS Style independent, make consistent user interfaces (See: AT-UI-Style)
  • Friendly API

Environment Support

Install

  • Recommended use npm
npm install at-ui
  • Or using <script> tag for global use
<script type="text/javascript" src="at.min.js"></script>

Usage

Because the style of AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should install AT-UI-Style in need before we use AT-UI. Use npm or script tag according to your preference.

npm install at-ui-style

or

<link rel="stylesheet" href="at.min.css" />

Contribution

Finding bugs, sending pull requests or improving our docs - any contribution is welcome and highly appreciated. To get started, head over to our contribution guidelines. Thanks!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

quasarQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
63
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
18Performant
vuetify🐉 Material Component Framework for Vue
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
220
Top Feedback
31Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
16Highly Customizable
primevueNext Generation Vue UI Component Library
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
38K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
ant-design-vue🌈 An enterprise-class UI components based on Ant Design and Vue. 🐜
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
60K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
quasar-frameworkQuasar Framework - Build high-performance VueJS user interfaces in record time
GitHub Stars
20K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
bootstrap-vueBootstrapVue provides one of the most comprehensive implementations of Bootstrap v4 for Vue.js. With extensive and automated WAI-ARIA accessibility markup.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
372K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
53
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
See 29 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial