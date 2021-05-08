此项目已经停止维护。仅供学习参考。

An enterprise-class UI components based on At UI Design and Angular. 🚀🚀🚀

Latest version

at-ng is a modular front-end UI framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces based on Angular 7+.

8.0.2

Based on Angular 8 +

A npm + webpack + babel front-end development workflow

Support ES2015

CSS Style independent, make consistent user interfaces (See: AT-UI-Style)

Friendly API

🖥 Environment Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+

Electron

NW.js



IE / Edge

Firefox

Chrome

Safari

Opera

Electron IE11, Edge last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions last 2 versions

NOTICE: At-ng dependent on @angular/cdk

Recommended use npm

npm install at-ng

Because of the style of AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should add AT-UI-Style to cli config file

++ "../node_modules/at-ng/assets/index.css" ,

We could also have theme system now. 🎨

Create a standalone less file named theme.less in src folder, and add the path of it to the list of styles in angular.json file.

... "styles": [ ... "src/theme.scss" ... ] ...

Copy the scss variable file from ~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/variables/default to theme.scss

Here is an example of theme.scss

@ import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/mixins/index" ; $css-prefix : at; $brand-color : #c41d7f ; .... $font-path : '~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/fonts' ; @ import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/entry" ;

Add the AtModule to your root module

@NgModule({ imports : [ AtModule.forRoot(), ] })

💉Other dependencies

License

MIT