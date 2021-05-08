openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
an

at-ng

by 塟愛鎵镞de栤仯
8.0.3-rc3 (see all)

at-ui for angular version

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

500

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

此项目已经停止维护。仅供学习参考。

AT-NG

An enterprise-class UI components based on At UI Design and Angular. 🚀🚀🚀

npm package GitHub license

at-ng is a modular front-end UI framework for developing fast and powerful web interfaces based on Angular 7+.

Latest version

8.0.2

✨Features

  • Based on Angular 8 +
  • A npm + webpack + babel front-end development workflow
  • Support ES2015
  • CSS Style independent, make consistent user interfaces (See: AT-UI-Style)
  • Friendly API

🖥 Environment Support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera		Electron
Electron
IE11, Edgelast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versionslast 2 versions

NOTICE: At-ng dependent on @angular/cdk

📦Install

  • Recommended use npm
npm install at-ng

🔨Usage

Because of the style of AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should add AT-UI-Style to cli config file

++  "../node_modules/at-ng/assets/index.css",

We could also have theme system now. 🎨

Create a standalone less file named theme.less in src folder, and add the path of it to the list of styles in angular.json file.


...
  "styles": [
    ...
    "src/theme.scss"
    ...
  ]
...

Copy the scss variable file from ~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/variables/default to theme.scss

Here is an example of theme.scss


@import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/mixins/index";
$css-prefix: at;

/* change the brand color */
$brand-color: #c41d7f;
....

/*  config the icon font path  */
$font-path: '~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/fonts';

/*  import the entry file that conatins all scss files  */
@import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/entry";

Add the AtModule to your root module

@NgModule({
  imports: [
   AtModule.forRoot(),
  ]
  })

💉Other dependencies

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial