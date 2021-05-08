此项目已经停止维护。仅供学习参考。
Angular 8 +
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
Electron
|IE11, Edge
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions
NOTICE: At-ng dependent on @angular/cdk
npm
npm install at-ng
Because of the style of
AT-UI is independent. It's a separate project. So we should add
AT-UI-Style to
cli config file
++ "../node_modules/at-ng/assets/index.css",
We could also have theme system now. 🎨
Create a standalone less file named theme.less in src folder, and add the path of it to the list of styles in angular.json file.
"styles": [
"src/theme.scss"
]
Copy the scss variable file from
~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/variables/default to
theme.scss
Here is an example of theme.scss
@import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/mixins/index";
$css-prefix: at;
/* change the brand color */
$brand-color: #c41d7f;
/* config the icon font path */
$font-path: '~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/fonts';
/* import the entry file that conatins all scss files */
@import "~node_modules/at-ng/styles/sass/entry";
Add the AtModule to your root module
@NgModule({
imports: [
AtModule.forRoot(),
]
})
MIT