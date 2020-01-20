Asyngular JavaScript client

Client module for Asyngular.

Setting up

You will need to install both asyngular-client and asyngular-server (https://github.com/SocketCluster/asyngular-server).

To install this module:

npm install asyngular-client

How to use

The asyngular-client script is called asyngular-client.js (located in the main asyngular-client directory). Embed it in your HTML page like this:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "/asyngular-client.js" > </ script >

* Note that the src attribute may be different depending on how you setup your HTTP server.

Once you have embedded the client asyngular-client.js into your page, you will gain access to a global asyngularClient object. You may also use CommonJS require or ES6 module imports.

Connect to a server

let socket = asyngularClient.create({ hostname : 'localhost' , port : 8000 });

Transmit data

socket.transmit( 'foo' , 123 );

Invoke an RPC

( async () => { let result = await socket.invoke( 'myProc' , 123 ); })();

( async () => { let myChannel = socket.subscribe( 'myChannel' ); await myChannel.listener( 'subscribe' ).once(); })();

Get a channel without subscribing

( async () => { let myChannel = socket.channel( 'myChannel' ); myChannel.subscribe(); await myChannel.listener( 'subscribe' ).once(); })();

Publish data to a channel

myChannel.transmitPublish( 'This is a message' ); socket.transmitPublish( 'myChannel' , 'This is a message' ); ( async ( ) => { try { await myChannel.invokePublish( 'This is a message' ); } catch (error) { } try { await socket.invokePublish( 'myChannel' , 'This is a message' ); } catch (error) { } })();

Consume data from a channel

( async () => { for await ( let data of myChannel) { } })();

Connect over HTTPS:

let options = { hostname : 'securedomain.com' , secure : true , port : 443 , rejectUnauthorized : false }; let socket = asyngularClient.create(options);

For more detailed examples of how to use Asyngular, see test/integration.js . Also, see tests from the asyngular-server module.

Connect Options

See all available options: https://asyngular.io/docs/api-asyngular-client/

let options = { path : '/asyngular/' , port : 8000 , hostname : '127.0.0.1' , autoConnect : true , secure : false , rejectUnauthorized : false , connectTimeout : 10000 , ackTimeout : 10000 , channelPrefix : null , disconnectOnUnload : true , autoReconnectOptions : { initialDelay : 10000 , randomness : 10000 , multiplier : 1.5 , maxDelay : 60000 }, authEngine : null , codecEngine : null , subscriptionRetryOptions : {}, query : { yourparam : 'hello' } };

Running the tests

Clone this repo: git clone git@github.com:SocketCluster/asyngular-client.git

Navigate to project directory: cd asyngular-client

Install all dependencies: npm install

Run the tests: npm test

Compatibility mode

For compatibility with an existing SocketCluster server, set the protocolVersion to 1 and make sure that the path matches your old server path:

let socket = asyngularClient.create({ protocolVersion : 1 , path : '/socketcluster/' });

Developing

Install all dependencies

cd asyngular-client npm install -g gulp gulp-cli browserify uglify-es npm install

Building

To build the Asyngular client:

npm run build

Change log

See the 'releases' section for changes: https://github.com/SocketCluster/asyngular-client/releases

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013-2019 Asyngular.io

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.