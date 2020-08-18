openbase logo
asyncstorage-down

by tradle
4.2.0 (see all)

A leveldown API implementation that maps to AsyncStorage in React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native localStorage

Readme

asyncstorage-down

borrows very heavily and gratefully from localstorage-down

Implementation of leveldown for React's AsyncStorage

The idea is to be able to use the level stack in React Native

This project is intended for use with the level eco-system.

Install

npm install asyncstorage-down

Example

At the command prompt in your chosen directory :

npm install asyncstorage-down
npm install levelup

Create a file called index.js and enter the following:

import asyncstorageDown from 'asyncstorage-down'
import levelup from 'levelup'
// or whichever implementation you're using
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage'

const db = levelup('/does/not/matter', {
  db: location => asyncstorageDown(location, { AsyncStorage })
})

db.put('name', 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim');
db.put('dob', '16 February 1941');
db.put('spouse', 'Kim Young-sook');
db.put('occupation', 'Clown');

db.readStream()
   .on('data', function (data) {
      if (typeof data.value !== 'undefined') {
         console.log(data.key, '=', data.value);
      }
   })
   .on('error', function (err) {
      console.log('Oh my!', err);
   })
   .on('close', function () {
      console.log('Stream closed');
   })
   .on('end', function () {
     console.log('Stream ended');
   });

Note

React Native's packager currently doesn't automatically inject browserified core node modules, like util, crypto, process, buffer, etc. Currently this module depends on several shims to mitigate the sadness. The alternative is to use react-native-webpack-server, which allows you to use browserified node core modules out of the box. Once React Native's packager allows the same functionality, this module's dependencies can be heavily pruned.

Alternatives

If you're willing to add native modules to your project, you may also be interested in react-native-leveldown, which implements native bindings to the original C++ implementation of LevelDB.

Contributors

Tradle, Inc. https://github.com/tradle

Mark Vayngrib https://github.com/mvayngrib

Ellen Katsnelson https://github.com/pgmemk

Andre Staltz https://github.com/staltz

localstorage-down Contributors

Anton Whalley https://github.com/no9

Adam Shih https://github.com/adamshih

Nolan Lawson https://github.com/nolanlawson

