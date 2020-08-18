borrows very heavily and gratefully from localstorage-down

Implementation of leveldown for React's AsyncStorage

The idea is to be able to use the level stack in React Native

This project is intended for use with the level eco-system.

Install

npm install asyncstorage-down

Example

At the command prompt in your chosen directory :

npm install asyncstorage-down npm install levelup

Create a file called index.js and enter the following:

import asyncstorageDown from 'asyncstorage-down' import levelup from 'levelup' import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage' const db = levelup( '/does/not/matter' , { db : location => asyncstorageDown(location, { AsyncStorage }) }) db.put( 'name' , 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim' ); db.put( 'dob' , '16 February 1941' ); db.put( 'spouse' , 'Kim Young-sook' ); db.put( 'occupation' , 'Clown' ); db.readStream() .on( 'data' , function ( data ) { if ( typeof data.value !== 'undefined' ) { console .log(data.key, '=' , data.value); } }) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'Oh my!' , err); }) .on( 'close' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Stream closed' ); }) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Stream ended' ); });

Note

React Native's packager currently doesn't automatically inject browserified core node modules, like util, crypto, process, buffer, etc. Currently this module depends on several shims to mitigate the sadness. The alternative is to use react-native-webpack-server, which allows you to use browserified node core modules out of the box. Once React Native's packager allows the same functionality, this module's dependencies can be heavily pruned.

Alternatives

If you're willing to add native modules to your project, you may also be interested in react-native-leveldown , which implements native bindings to the original C++ implementation of LevelDB.

Related Projects

react-native-async-storage-snappy: SnappyDB-based AsyncStorage backend for Android

react-native-async-storage-rocks: RocksDB-based AsyncStorage backend for iOS

Contributors

Tradle, Inc. https://github.com/tradle

Mark Vayngrib https://github.com/mvayngrib

Ellen Katsnelson https://github.com/pgmemk

Andre Staltz https://github.com/staltz

localstorage-down Contributors

Anton Whalley https://github.com/no9

Adam Shih https://github.com/adamshih

Nolan Lawson https://github.com/nolanlawson