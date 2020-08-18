borrows very heavily and gratefully from localstorage-down
Implementation of leveldown for React's AsyncStorage
The idea is to be able to use the level stack in React Native
This project is intended for use with the level eco-system.
npm install asyncstorage-down
At the command prompt in your chosen directory :
npm install levelup
Create a file called index.js and enter the following:
import asyncstorageDown from 'asyncstorage-down'
import levelup from 'levelup'
// or whichever implementation you're using
import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-community/async-storage'
const db = levelup('/does/not/matter', {
db: location => asyncstorageDown(location, { AsyncStorage })
})
db.put('name', 'Yuri Irsenovich Kim');
db.put('dob', '16 February 1941');
db.put('spouse', 'Kim Young-sook');
db.put('occupation', 'Clown');
db.readStream()
.on('data', function (data) {
if (typeof data.value !== 'undefined') {
console.log(data.key, '=', data.value);
}
})
.on('error', function (err) {
console.log('Oh my!', err);
})
.on('close', function () {
console.log('Stream closed');
})
.on('end', function () {
console.log('Stream ended');
});
React Native's packager currently doesn't automatically inject browserified core node modules, like util, crypto, process, buffer, etc. Currently this module depends on several shims to mitigate the sadness. The alternative is to use react-native-webpack-server, which allows you to use browserified node core modules out of the box. Once React Native's packager allows the same functionality, this module's dependencies can be heavily pruned.
If you're willing to add native modules to your project, you may also be interested in
react-native-leveldown, which implements native bindings to the original C++ implementation of LevelDB.
Tradle, Inc. https://github.com/tradle
Mark Vayngrib https://github.com/mvayngrib
Ellen Katsnelson https://github.com/pgmemk
Andre Staltz https://github.com/staltz
Anton Whalley https://github.com/no9
Adam Shih https://github.com/adamshih
Nolan Lawson https://github.com/nolanlawson