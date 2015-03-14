openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
asy

asyncstorage

by Aleksey Kulikov
1.5.0 (see all)

Asynchronous browser storage with multiple back-ends (IndexedDB, WebSQL, localStorage)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

19

GitHub Stars

608

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Storage Build Status

Storage is a functional wrapper around localForage. That means it's an asynchronous browser storage with multiple back-ends (IndexedDB, WebSQL, localStorage), which is built for a better offline experience.

The main differences with localForage:

  • batch get/set support
  • callbacks or promises
  • browserify friendly
  • simple API inspired by yields/store
  • development mode

Installation

$ npm install asyncstorage --save
$ bower install storage
$ component install alekseykulikov/storage

Standalone build available as ./dist/storage.js.

<script src="storage.js"></script>
<script>window.storage('key', fn);</script>

Example

// set
storage({ key: 'val', key2: 'val2'}, function(err) {});

// get
storage('key', function(err, val) {});
storage(['key', 'key2'], function(err, all) {}); // all.length == 2

// count
storage(function(err, count) {}); // count == 2

// delete
storage('key', null, function(err) {});
storage(['key', 'key2'], null, function(err) {});

API

Each method returns promise, and accepts optional callback.

storage([key, val, fn])

Main function is facade to get/set/del/count methods. It's inspired by yields/store. Setting a key to null is equivalent to deleting the key via storage.del(key).

storage.get(key, [fn])

Get key value.

storage.get([key1, key2, ..., keyn], [fn])

Get group of values. Callbacks return array of values for each key. If key does not exist, it returns null on this position.

storage.set(key, val, [fn])

Set key to val. You can store any kind of data, including blobs.

storage.set({ key1: val1, key2: val2, key3: val3 }, [fn])

Run a batch operation. Simple way to create, update, remove multiple records. Use null to remove record.

// assume we have 2 records
storage.set('foo', 7, fn)
storage.set('bar', ['one', 'two', 'three'], fn);

storage.set({
  baz: 'val' // create new val
  foo: 1000, // update `foo` value
  bar: null, // remove `bar`
}, function(err) {});

storage.del(key, [fn])

Delete key.

storage.del([key1, key2, ..., keyn], [fn])

Delete a group of keys in one request.

storage.clear()

Clear storage.

storage.count()

Count records.

storage.development

Work with async code console can be unpleasant. Setup development flag and storage will console.log() results of get or count.

storage.development = true;
storage.set({ foo: 1, bar: 2 });
storage.get(['foo', 'bar']);
// => [1 ,2]
storage.del('bar');
storage.count();
// => 1
// shortcut to: storage.count().then(console.log.bind(console));

storage.forage

It gives you access to the localForage instance. You can use it to configure backend or for advanced methods as keys or iterate.

storage.forage.config({ name: 'my-name' });
if (!window.indexedDB) storage.forage.setDriver(storage.forage.LOCALSTORAGE);

storage.forage.keys().then(function(keys) {
  console.log(keys);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial