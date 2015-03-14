Storage is a functional wrapper around localForage. That means it's an asynchronous browser storage with multiple back-ends (IndexedDB, WebSQL, localStorage), which is built for a better offline experience.
The main differences with localForage:
$ npm install asyncstorage --save
$ bower install storage
$ component install alekseykulikov/storage
Standalone build available as ./dist/storage.js.
<script src="storage.js"></script>
<script>window.storage('key', fn);</script>
// set
storage({ key: 'val', key2: 'val2'}, function(err) {});
// get
storage('key', function(err, val) {});
storage(['key', 'key2'], function(err, all) {}); // all.length == 2
// count
storage(function(err, count) {}); // count == 2
// delete
storage('key', null, function(err) {});
storage(['key', 'key2'], null, function(err) {});
Each method returns promise, and accepts optional callback.
Main function is facade to get/set/del/count methods. It's inspired by yields/store.
Setting a key to
null is equivalent to deleting the key via
storage.del(key).
Get
key value.
Get group of values. Callbacks return array of values for each key.
If key does not exist, it returns
null on this position.
Set
key to
val.
You can store any kind of data, including blobs.
Run a batch operation.
Simple way to create, update, remove multiple records.
Use
null to remove record.
// assume we have 2 records
storage.set('foo', 7, fn)
storage.set('bar', ['one', 'two', 'three'], fn);
storage.set({
baz: 'val' // create new val
foo: 1000, // update `foo` value
bar: null, // remove `bar`
}, function(err) {});
Delete
key.
Delete a group of keys in one request.
Clear storage.
Count records.
Work with async code console can be unpleasant.
Setup development flag and storage will console.log() results of
get or
count.
storage.development = true;
storage.set({ foo: 1, bar: 2 });
storage.get(['foo', 'bar']);
// => [1 ,2]
storage.del('bar');
storage.count();
// => 1
// shortcut to: storage.count().then(console.log.bind(console));
It gives you access to the localForage instance.
You can use it to configure backend or for advanced methods as
keys or
iterate.
storage.forage.config({ name: 'my-name' });
if (!window.indexedDB) storage.forage.setDriver(storage.forage.LOCALSTORAGE);
storage.forage.keys().then(function(keys) {
console.log(keys);
});