asyncro
The same
map(),
reduce() &
filter() you know and love, but with async iterator functions!
Do
fetch() networking in loops, resolve Promises, anything async goes. Performance-friendly by default.
Here's what it looks like:
npm install --save asyncro
import { map } from 'asyncro';
async function example() {
return await map(
['foo', 'bar', 'baz'],
async name => fetch('./'+name)
)
}
Invoke an async reducer function on each item in the given Array,
where the reducer transforms an accumulator value based on each item iterated over.
Note: because
reduce() is order-sensitive, iteration is sequential.
This is an asynchronous version of
Array.prototype.reduce()
Parameters
array Array The Array to reduce
reducer Function Async function, gets passed
(accumulator, value, index, array) and returns a new value for
accumulator
accumulator [any] Optional initial accumulator value
Examples
await reduce(
['/foo', '/bar', '/baz'],
async (accumulator, value) => {
accumulator[v] = await fetch(value);
return accumulator;
},
{}
);
Returns any final
accumulator value
Invoke an async transform function on each item in the given Array in parallel, returning the resulting Array of mapped/transformed items.
This is an asynchronous, parallelized version of
Array.prototype.map().
Parameters
array Array The Array to map over
mapper Function Async function, gets passed
(value, index, array), returns the new value.
Examples
await map(
['foo', 'baz'],
async v => await fetch(v)
)
Returns Array resulting mapped/transformed values.
Invoke an async filter function on each item in the given Array in parallel, returning an Array of values for which the filter function returned a truthy value.
This is an asynchronous, parallelized version of
Array.prototype.filter().
Parameters
array Array The Array to filter
filterer Function Async function. Gets passed
(value, index, array), returns true to keep the value in the resulting filtered Array.
Examples
await filter(
['foo', 'baz'],
async v => (await fetch(v)).ok
)
Returns Array resulting filtered values
Invoke an async function on each item in the given Array in parallel, returning the first element predicate returns truthy for.
This is an asynchronous, parallelized version of
Array.prototype.find().
Parameters
array Array The Array to find
predicate Function Async function. Gets passed
(value, index, array), returns true to be the find result.
Examples
await find(
['foo', 'baz', 'root'],
async v => (await fetch(v)).name === 'baz'
)
Returns any resulting find value
Checks if predicate returns truthy for all elements of collection in parallel.
This is an asynchronous, parallelized version of
Array.prototype.every().
Parameters
array Array The Array to iterate over.
predicate Function Async function. Gets passed
(value, index, array), The function invoked per iteration.
Examples
await every(
[2, 3],
async v => (await fetch(v)).ok
)
Returns Boolean Returns true if all element passes the predicate check, else false.
Checks if predicate returns truthy for any element of collection in parallel.
This is an asynchronous, parallelized version of
Array.prototype.some().
Parameters
array Array The Array to iterate over.
filterer Function Async function. Gets passed
(value, index, array), The function invoked per iteration.
Examples
await some(
['foo', 'baz'],
async v => (await fetch(v)).ok
)
Returns Boolean Returns true if any element passes the predicate check, else false.
Invoke all async functions in an Array or Object in parallel, returning the result.
Parameters
list (Array<Function> | Object<Function>) Array/Object with values that are async functions to invoke.
Examples
await parallel([
async () => await fetch('foo'),
async () => await fetch('baz')
])
Returns (Array | Object) same structure as
list input, but with values now resolved.
Invoke all async functions in an Array or Object sequentially, returning the result.
Parameters
list (Array<Function> | Object<Function>) Array/Object with values that are async functions to invoke.
Examples
await series([
async () => await fetch('foo'),
async () => await fetch('baz')
])
Returns (Array | Object) same structure as
list input, but with values now resolved.