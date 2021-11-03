AsyncIterator is a lightweight JavaScript implementation of demand-driven object streams,
and an alternative to the two-way flow controlled Node.js
Stream.
As opposed to
Stream, you cannot push anything into an
AsyncIterator;
instead, an iterator pulls things from another iterator.
This eliminates the need for expensive, complex flow control.
AsyncIterator allows functions to
return multiple asynchronously and lazily created values.
This adds a missing piece to JavaScript,
which natively supports returning a single value synchronously
and asynchronously (through
Promise),
but multiple values only synchronously (through
Iterable):
|single value
|multiple values
|synchronous
|
T getValue()
|
Iterable<T> getValues()
|asynchronous
|
Promise<T> getValue()
|
AsyncIterator<T> getValues()
Like
Iterable, an
AsyncIterator only generates items when you ask it to.
This contrast with patterns such as
Observable,
which are data-driven and don't wait for consumers to process items.
An asynchronous iterator is an object that exposes a series of data items by:
EventEmitter
iterator.read (yielding
null when none is available at the moment)
iterator.on('readable', callback)
iterator.on('end', callback)
iterator.on('data', callback)
Any object that conforms to the above conditions can be used with the AsyncIterator library
(this includes Node.js Streams).
The
AsyncIterator interface additionally exposes
several other methods and properties.
In the example below, we create an iterator of links found on Wikipedia pages for natural numbers.
import https from 'https';
import { resolve } from 'url';
import { IntegerIterator } from 'asynciterator';
// Iterate over the natural numbers
const numbers = new IntegerIterator({ start: 0, end: Infinity });
// Transform these numbers into Wikipedia URLs
const urls = numbers.map(n => `https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/${n}`);
// Fetch each corresponding Wikipedia page
const pages = urls.transform((url, done, push) => {
https.get(url, response => {
let page = '';
response.on('data', data => { page += data; });
response.on('end', () => { push(page); done(); });
});
});
// Extract the links from each page
const links = pages.transform((page, done, push) => {
let search = /href="([^"]+)"/g, match;
while (match = search.exec(page))
push(resolve('https://en.wikipedia.org/', match[1]));
done();
});
We could display a link every 0.1 seconds:
setInterval(() => {
const link = links.read();
if (link)
console.log(link);
}, 100);
Or we can get the first 30 links and display them:
links.take(30).on('data', console.log);
In both cases, pages from Wikipedia will only be fetched when needed—the data consumer is in control.
This is what makes
AsyncIterator lazy.
If we had implemented this using the
Observable pattern,
an entire flow of unnecessary pages would be fetched,
because it is controlled by the data publisher instead.
AsyncIterator implements the
EventEmitter interface
and a superset of the
Stream interface.
By default, an AsyncIterator is in on-demand mode, meaning it only generates items when asked to.
The
read method returns the next item,
or
null when no item is available.
const numbers = new IntegerIterator({ start: 1, end: 2 });
console.log(numbers.read()); // 1
console.log(numbers.read()); // 2
console.log(numbers.read()); // null
If you receive
null,
you should wait until the next
readable event before reading again.
This event is not a guarantee that an item will be available.
links.on('readable', () => {
let link;
while (link = links.read())
console.log(link);
});
The
end event is emitted after you have read the last item from the iterator.
An AsyncIterator can be switched to flow mode by listening to the
data event.
In flow mode, iterators generate items as fast as possible.
const numbers = new IntegerIterator({ start: 1, end: 100 });
numbers.on('data', number => console.log('number', number));
numbers.on('end', () => console.log('all done!'));
To switch back to on-demand mode, simply remove all
data listeners.
An AsyncIterator can have custom properties assigned to it, which are preserved when the iterator is cloned. This is useful to pass around metadata about the iterator.
const numbers = new IntegerIterator();
numbers.setProperty('rate', 1234);
console.log(numbers.getProperty('rate')); // 1234
const clone = numbers.clone();
console.log(clone.getProperty('rate')); // 1234
numbers.setProperty('rate', 4567);
console.log(clone.getProperty('rate')); // 4567
You can also attach a callback that will be called as soon as the property is set:
const numbers = new IntegerIterator();
numbers.getProperty('later', console.log);
numbers.setProperty('later', 'value');
// 'value'
The asynciterator library is copyrighted by Ruben Verborgh and released under the MIT License.