Asynchronous local storage implementation based on Node.js ALS with fallback to cls-hooked for older Node.js versions.

Heavily based on a work done in https://github.com/thorough-developer/fast-als

If you are planning to use it with fastify, it is recommended to use fastify-request-context plugin instead which seamlessly integrates asynchronous-local-storage with the fastify request lifecycle.

Install

$ npm install --save asynchronous-local-storage

Basic usage

Fastify

const { als } = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ) const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )({ logger : true }) const asyncResourceSymbol = Symbol ( 'asyncResource' ) fastify.addHook( 'onRequest' , (req, reply, done) => { als.runWith( () => { const asyncResource = new AsyncResource( 'my-als-context' ) req[asyncResourceSymbol] = asyncResource asyncResource.runInAsyncScope(done, req.raw) }, { user : { id : 'defaultUser' } }) }); fastify.addHook( 'preValidation' , (req, res, done) => { const asyncResource = req[asyncResourceSymbol] asyncResource.runInAsyncScope(done, req.raw) }) fastify.addHook( 'preHandler' , (req, reply, done) => { als.set( 'user' , { id : 'customUser' }); done(); }); fastify.get( '/' , async (request, reply) => { return { user : als.get( 'user' ) } }); const start = async () => { try { await fastify.listen( 3000 ); fastify.log.info( `server listening on ${fastify.server.address().port} ` ); } catch (err) { fastify.log.error(err); process.exit( 1 ); } } start();

Express

const { als } = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ) const express = require ( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { als.runWith( () => { next(); }, { user : { id : 'defaultUser' } }); }); app.use( ( req, res, next ) => { als.set( 'user' , { id : 'customUser' }); next(); }); app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send({ user : als.get( 'user' ) })) app.listen(port, () => console .log( `Example app listening at http://localhost: ${port} ` ))

API

runWith

Start an asynchronous local storage context. Once this method is called, a new context is created, for which get and set calls will operate on a set of entities, unique to this context.

Parameters

callback - function that will be executed first within the newly created context

- function that will be executed first within the newly created context [defaults] - an optional record, containing default values for the context

Examples

const als = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ); function firstCallInScope ( ) { als.set( 'user' , { id : 'overwrittenUser' }); } function secondCallInScope ( ) { console .log(als.get( 'user' )); } als.runWith( () => { firstCallInScope(); secondCallInScope(); }, { user : { id : 'someUser' } });

set

Sets a variable for a given key within running context (started by runWith ). If this is called outside of a running context, it will not store the value.

Parameters

key a string key to store the variable by

a string key to store the variable by value any value to store under the key for the later lookup.

Examples

const als = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ); function callInScope ( ) { als.set( 'user' , { id : 'overwrittenUser' }); } als.runWith({ user : { id : 'someUser' } }, () => { callInScope(); });

const als = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ); function callOutOfScope ( ) { als.set( 'user' , { id : 'overwrittenUser' }); } callOutOfScope();

get

Gets a variable previously set within a running context (started by runWith ). If this is called outside of a running context, it will not retrieve the value.

Parameters

key a string key to retrieve the stored value for

Examples

const als = require ( 'asynchronous-local-storage' ); function callInScope ( ) { console .log(als.get( 'user' )); } als.runWith( () => { callInScope(); }, { user : { id : 'someUser' } });