This module allows you to create an asynchronous execution context for JavaScript or TypeScript
NOTE: This module is based on async_hooks an experimental built-in node.js module introduced in v8.0.0
NOTE: This module is now deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage which is available for nodejs >= 12
class ContinuationLocalStorage<T> extends AsyncLocalStorage<T> {
public getContext(): T | undefined {
return this.getStore();
}
public setContext(value: T): T {
this.enterWith(value);
return value;
}
}
To give you an idea of how asyncctx is supposed to be used:
import { ContinuationLocalStorage } from 'asyncctx';
class MyLocalStorage {
value: number;
}
let cls = new ContinuationLocalStorage<MyLocalStorage>();
cls.setRootContext({ value: 1});
process.nextTick(() => {
let curr1 = cls.getContext(); // value is 1
cls.setContext({ value: 2}); // value should be 2 in the current execution context and below
process.nextTick(() => {
let curr2 = cls.getContext(); // value is 2
cls.setContext({ value: 3}); // value should be 3 in the current execution context and below
process.nextTick(() => {
let curr3 = cls.getContext(); // value is 3
});
});
process.nextTick(() => {
let curr4 = cls.getContext(); // value is 2
});
});
node-async-context (asyncctx) is licensed under the MIT License: LICENSE
|Release
|Notes
|2.0.18
|deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage
|2.0.12-17
|maintenance release, nodejs 14 support
|2.0.11
|#54: fixed memory leak for chaining asynchronous calls infinitely; thanks to Reko Tiira
|2.0.10
|maintenance release
|2.0.9
|node 13 supported
|2.0.3-8
|maintenance release
|2.0.2
|#47: fixed loosing context for unknown resource types; thanks to Pasi Tuominen
|2.0.1
|maintenance release
|2.0.0
|targeting es2015; dropped support for nodejs < v8
|please use asyncctx@<2.0 for nodejs v4 - v11 support
|1.1.0
|fixed support for nodes < v8
|1.0.5-10
|maintenance release
|1.0.4
|node 10 supported
|1.0.3
|node 9 supported
|1.0.2
|maintenance release
|1.0.1
|added support for older nodejs versions (4,6,7) using internal copy of async-hook@1.7.1
|1.0.0
|is now based on 'async_hooks' (a built-in nodejs v8.0 module)
|0.0.6
|maintenance releases
|0.0.5
|async-hook 1.7.1
|0.0.1-4
|initial version