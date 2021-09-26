openbase logo
asy

asyncctx

by gms1
2.0.18 (see all)

a continuation local storage / asynchronous execution context for node.js via async_hooks

Deprecated!
this package is now deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage

Readme

NPM

node-async-context (asyncctx)

This module allows you to create an asynchronous execution context for JavaScript or TypeScript

NOTE: This module is based on async_hooks an experimental built-in node.js module introduced in v8.0.0

Deprecation

NOTE: This module is now deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage which is available for nodejs >= 12

quick start using AsyncLocalStorage

 class ContinuationLocalStorage<T> extends AsyncLocalStorage<T> {
   public getContext(): T | undefined {
      return this.getStore();
    }
    public setContext(value: T): T {
      this.enterWith(value);
      return value;
    }
  }

Introduction

To give you an idea of how asyncctx is supposed to be used:

import { ContinuationLocalStorage } from 'asyncctx';

class MyLocalStorage {
  value: number;
}

let cls = new ContinuationLocalStorage<MyLocalStorage>();
cls.setRootContext({ value: 1});

process.nextTick(() => {
  let curr1 = cls.getContext(); // value is 1
  cls.setContext({ value: 2});  // value should be 2 in the current execution context and below
  process.nextTick(() => {
    let curr2 = cls.getContext(); // value is 2
    cls.setContext({ value: 3});  // value should be 3 in the current execution context and below
    process.nextTick(() => {
      let curr3 = cls.getContext(); // value is 3
    });
  });
  process.nextTick(() => {
    let curr4 = cls.getContext(); // value is 2
  });
});

License

node-async-context (asyncctx) is licensed under the MIT License: LICENSE

Release Notes

ReleaseNotes
2.0.18deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage
2.0.12-17maintenance release, nodejs 14 support
2.0.11#54: fixed memory leak for chaining asynchronous calls infinitely; thanks to Reko Tiira
2.0.10maintenance release
2.0.9node 13 supported
2.0.3-8maintenance release
2.0.2#47: fixed loosing context for unknown resource types; thanks to Pasi Tuominen
2.0.1maintenance release
2.0.0targeting es2015; dropped support for nodejs < v8
please use asyncctx@<2.0 for nodejs v4 - v11 support
1.1.0fixed support for nodes < v8
1.0.5-10maintenance release
1.0.4node 10 supported
1.0.3node 9 supported
1.0.2maintenance release
1.0.1added support for older nodejs versions (4,6,7) using internal copy of async-hook@1.7.1
1.0.0is now based on 'async_hooks' (a built-in nodejs v8.0 module)
0.0.6maintenance releases
0.0.5async-hook 1.7.1
0.0.1-4initial version

