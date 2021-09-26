This module allows you to create an asynchronous execution context for JavaScript or TypeScript

NOTE: This module is based on async_hooks an experimental built-in node.js module introduced in v8.0.0

Deprecation

NOTE: This module is now deprecated in favour of AsyncLocalStorage which is available for nodejs >= 12

quick start using AsyncLocalStorage

class ContinuationLocalStorage<T> extends AsyncLocalStorage<T> { public getContext(): T | undefined { return this .getStore(); } public setContext(value: T): T { this .enterWith(value); return value; } }

Introduction

To give you an idea of how asyncctx is supposed to be used:

import { ContinuationLocalStorage } from 'asyncctx' ; class MyLocalStorage { value: number ; } let cls = new ContinuationLocalStorage<MyLocalStorage>(); cls.setRootContext({ value: 1 }); process.nextTick( () => { let curr1 = cls.getContext(); cls.setContext({ value: 2 }); process.nextTick( () => { let curr2 = cls.getContext(); cls.setContext({ value: 3 }); process.nextTick( () => { let curr3 = cls.getContext(); }); }); process.nextTick( () => { let curr4 = cls.getContext(); }); });

License

node-async-context (asyncctx) is licensed under the MIT License: LICENSE

