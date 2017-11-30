______ ______ ______
A fully fledged flow control library built on top of fibers. Don't want to use Fibers and on node v4+? Check out asyncblock-generators.
###Installation
npm install asyncblock
See node-fibers for more information on fibers
Check out the overview to get an at-a-glance overview of the different ways asyncblock can be used.
A few quick examples to show off the functionality of asyncblock:
asyncblock(function(flow){
console.time('time');
setTimeout(flow.add(), 1000);
flow.wait(); //Wait for the first setTimeout to finish
setTimeout(flow.add(), 2000);
flow.wait(); //Wait for the second setTimeout to finish
console.timeEnd('time'); //3 seconds
});
var ab = require('asyncblock');
ab(function(flow){
console.time('time');
setTimeout(flow.add(), 1000);
setTimeout(flow.add(), 2000);
flow.wait(); //Wait for both setTimeouts to finish
console.timeEnd('time'); //2 seconds
});
var ab = require('asyncblock');
ab(function(flow) {
//Start two parallel file reads
fs.readFile(path1, 'utf8', flow.set('contents1'));
fs.readFile(path2, 'utf8', flow.set('contents2'));
//Print the concatenation of the results when both reads are finished
console.log(flow.get('contents1') + flow.get('contents2'));
//Wait for a large number of tasks
for(var i = 0; i < 100; i++){
//Add each task in parallel with i as the key
fs.readFile(paths[i], 'utf8', flow.add(i));
}
//Wait for all the tasks to finish. Results is an object of the form {key1: value1, key2: value2, ...}
var results = flow.wait();
//One-liner syntax for waiting on a single task
var contents = flow.sync( fs.readFile(path, 'utf8', flow.callback()) );
//See overview & API docs for more extensive description of techniques
});
//asyncblock.enableTransform() must be called before requiring modules using this syntax.
//See overview / API for more details
var ab = require('asyncblock');
if (ab.enableTransform(module)) { return; }
ab(function(flow) {
//Start two parallel file reads
var contents1 = fs.readFile(path1, 'utf8').defer();
var contents2 = fs.readFile(path2, 'utf8').defer();
//Print the concatenation of the results when both reads are finished
console.log(contents1 + contents2);
var files = [];
//Wait for a large number of tasks
for(var i = 0; i < 100; i++){
//Add each task in parallel with i as the key
files.push( fs.readFile(paths[i], 'utf8').future() );
}
//Get an array containing the file read results
var results = files.map(function(future){
return future.result;
});
//One-liner syntax for waiting on a single task
var contents = fs.readFile(path, 'utf8').sync();
//See overview & API docs for more extensive description of techniques
});
var ab = require('asyncblock');
if (ab.enableTransform(module)) { return; }
var asyncTask = function(callback) {
ab(function(flow) {
var contents = fs.readFile(path, 'utf8').sync(); //If readFile encountered an error, it would automatically get passed to the callback
return contents; //Return the value you want to be passed to the callback
}, callback); //The callback can be specified as the 2nd arg to asyncblock. It will be called with the value returned from the asyncblock as the 2nd arg.
//If an error occurs, the callback will be called with the error as the first argument.
});
See error handling documentation
See formatting results documentation
Both fibers, and this module, do not increase concurrency in nodejs. There is still only one thread executing at a time. Fibers are threads which are allowed to pause and resume where they left off without blocking the event loop.
A sample program in pure node, using the async library, and using asyncblock + fibers.
function example(callback){
var finishedCount = 0;
var fileContents = [];
var continuation = function(){
if(finishedCount < 2){
return;
}
fs.writeFile('path3', fileContents[0] + fileContents[1], function(err) {
if(err) {
throw new Error(err);
}
fs.readFile('path3', 'utf8', function(err, data){
console.log(data);
console.log('all done');
});
});
};
fs.readFile('path1', 'utf8', function(err, data) {
if(err) {
throw new Error(err);
}
fnishedCount++;
fileContents[0] = data;
continuation();
});
fs.readFile('path2', 'utf8', function(err, data) {
if(err) {
throw new Error(err);
}
fnishedCount++;
fileContents[1] = data;
continuation();
});
}
var async = require('async');
var fileContents = [];
async.series([
function(callback){
async.parallel([
function(callback) {
fs.readFile('path1', 'utf8', callback);
},
function(callback) {
fs.readFile('path2', 'utf8', callback);
}
],
function(err, results){
fileContents = results;
callback(err);
}
);
},
function(callback) {
fs.writeFile('path3', fileContents[0] + fileContents[1], callback);
},
function(callback) {
fs.readFile('path3', 'utf8', function(err, data){
console.log(data);
callback(err);
});
}
],
function(err) {
if(err) {
throw new Error(err);
}
console.log('all done');
}
);
var ab = require('asyncblock');
ab(function(flow){
fs.readFile('path1', 'utf8', flow.add('first'));
fs.readFile('path2', 'utf8', flow.add('second'));
//Wait until done reading the first and second files, then write them to another file
fs.writeFile('path3', flow.wait('first') + flow.wait('second'), flow.add());
flow.wait(); //Wait on all outstanding tasks
fs.readFile('path3', 'utf8', flow.add('data'));
console.log(flow.wait('data')); //Print the 3rd file's data
console.log('all done');
});
//Requires asyncblock.enableTransform to be called before requiring this module
var ab = require('asyncblock');
if (ab.enableTransform(module)) { return; }
ab(function(flow){
var first = fs.readFile('path1', 'utf8').defer();
var second = fs.readFile('path2', 'utf8').defer();
fs.writeFile('path3', first + second).sync();
var third = fs.readFile('path3', 'utf8').defer();
console.log(third);
console.log('all done');
});