A fully fledged flow control library built on top of fibers. Don't want to use Fibers and on node v4+? Check out asyncblock-generators.

###Installation

npm install asyncblock

See node-fibers for more information on fibers

Why should I use asyncblock?

Write async code in synchronous style without blocking the event loop

Effortlessly combine serial and parallel operations with minimal boilerplate

Produce code which is easier to read, reason about, and modify Compared to flow control libraries, asyncblock makes it easy to share data between async steps. There's no need to create variables in an outer scope or use "waterfall".

Simplify error handling practices If an error occurs in an async step, automatically call your callback with the error, or throw an Error

Improve debugging by not losing stack traces across async calls Line numbers don't change. What's in the stack trace maps directly to your code (You may lose this with CPS transforms) If using a debugger, it's easy to step line-by-line through asyncblock code (compared to async libraries)



Overview

Check out the overview to get an at-a-glance overview of the different ways asyncblock can be used.

Examples

A few quick examples to show off the functionality of asyncblock:

Sleeping in series

asyncblock( function ( flow ) { console .time( 'time' ); setTimeout(flow.add(), 1000 ); flow.wait(); setTimeout(flow.add(), 2000 ); flow.wait(); console .timeEnd( 'time' ); });

Sleeping in parallel

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); ab( function ( flow ) { console .time( 'time' ); setTimeout(flow.add(), 1000 ); setTimeout(flow.add(), 2000 ); flow.wait(); console .timeEnd( 'time' ); });

Trapping results

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); ab( function ( flow ) { fs.readFile(path1, 'utf8' , flow.set( 'contents1' )); fs.readFile(path2, 'utf8' , flow.set( 'contents2' )); console .log(flow.get( 'contents1' ) + flow.get( 'contents2' )); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++){ fs.readFile(paths[i], 'utf8' , flow.add(i)); } var results = flow.wait(); var contents = flow.sync( fs.readFile(path, 'utf8' , flow.callback()) ); });

With source transformation

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); if (ab.enableTransform( module )) { return ; } ab( function ( flow ) { var contents1 = fs.readFile(path1, 'utf8' ).defer(); var contents2 = fs.readFile(path2, 'utf8' ).defer(); console .log(contents1 + contents2); var files = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < 100 ; i++){ files.push( fs.readFile(paths[i], 'utf8' ).future() ); } var results = files.map( function ( future ) { return future.result; }); var contents = fs.readFile(path, 'utf8' ).sync(); });

Returning results and Error Handling

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); if (ab.enableTransform( module )) { return ; } var asyncTask = function ( callback ) { ab( function ( flow ) { var contents = fs.readFile(path, 'utf8' ).sync(); return contents; }, callback); });

Concurrency

Both fibers, and this module, do not increase concurrency in nodejs. There is still only one thread executing at a time. Fibers are threads which are allowed to pause and resume where they left off without blocking the event loop.

Risks

Fibers are fast, but they're not the fastest. CPU intensive tasks may prefer other solutions (you probably don't want to do CPU intensive work in node anyway...)

Not suitable for cases where a very large number are allocated and used for an extended period of time (source)

It requires V8 extensions, which are maintained in the node-fibers module In the worst case, if future versions of V8 break fibers support completely, a custom build of V8 would be required In the best case, V8 builds in support for coroutines directly, and asyncblock becomes based on that

When new versions of node (V8) come out, you may have to wait longer to upgrade if the fibers code needs to be adjusted to work with it

Compared to other solutions...

A sample program in pure node, using the async library, and using asyncblock + fibers.

Pure node

function example ( callback ) { var finishedCount = 0 ; var fileContents = []; var continuation = function ( ) { if (finishedCount < 2 ){ return ; } fs.writeFile( 'path3' , fileContents[ 0 ] + fileContents[ 1 ], function ( err ) { if (err) { throw new Error (err); } fs.readFile( 'path3' , 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); console .log( 'all done' ); }); }); }; fs.readFile( 'path1' , 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { throw new Error (err); } fnishedCount++; fileContents[ 0 ] = data; continuation(); }); fs.readFile( 'path2' , 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { if (err) { throw new Error (err); } fnishedCount++; fileContents[ 1 ] = data; continuation(); }); }

Using async

var async = require ( 'async' ); var fileContents = []; async .series([ function ( callback ) { async .parallel([ function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'path1' , 'utf8' , callback); }, function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'path2' , 'utf8' , callback); } ], function ( err, results ) { fileContents = results; callback(err); } ); }, function ( callback ) { fs.writeFile( 'path3' , fileContents[ 0 ] + fileContents[ 1 ], callback); }, function ( callback ) { fs.readFile( 'path3' , 'utf8' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); callback(err); }); } ], function ( err ) { if (err) { throw new Error (err); } console .log( 'all done' ); } );

Using asyncblock + fibers

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); ab( function ( flow ) { fs.readFile( 'path1' , 'utf8' , flow.add( 'first' )); fs.readFile( 'path2' , 'utf8' , flow.add( 'second' )); fs.writeFile( 'path3' , flow.wait( 'first' ) + flow.wait( 'second' ), flow.add()); flow.wait(); fs.readFile( 'path3' , 'utf8' , flow.add( 'data' )); console .log(flow.wait( 'data' )); console .log( 'all done' ); });

Using asyncblock + source transformation

var ab = require ( 'asyncblock' ); if (ab.enableTransform( module )) { return ; } ab( function ( flow ) { var first = fs.readFile( 'path1' , 'utf8' ).defer(); var second = fs.readFile( 'path2' , 'utf8' ).defer(); fs.writeFile( 'path3' , first + second).sync(); var third = fs.readFile( 'path3' , 'utf8' ).defer(); console .log(third); console .log( 'all done' ); });

No prototypes were harmed in the making of this module