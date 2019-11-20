Do you need this library?
This library has enabled async/await coding style in Node.js since 2014. But JavaScript now has native async/await. JS async/await was standardized as part of ES2017, and has been enabled by default in Node.js since v7.6.
So, do you still need this library? If you are just starting to use async/await, the answer is probably no. Use native async/await. If you're maintaining a codebase that uses this library, or that needs to run on a old version of Node.js, then you may want to keep using it, but consider migrating to native async/await eventually. If you need deep coroutines for an advanced scenario, there may still be a case for using this library, since native async/await only supports shallow coroutine semantics.
asyncawait v1.0
async in Depth: Suspendable Functions
await in Depth: Awaitable Expressions
asyncawait addresses the problem of callback hell in Node.js JavaScript code. Inspired by C#'s async/await feature,
asyncawait enables you to write functions that appear to block at each asynchronous operation, waiting for the results before continuing with the following statement. For example, you can write the following in plain JavaScript:
var foo = async (function() {
var resultA = await (firstAsyncCall());
var resultB = await (secondAsyncCallUsing(resultA));
var resultC = await (thirdAsyncCallUsing(resultB));
return doSomethingWith(resultC);
});
which, with one proviso, is semantically equivalent to:
function foo2(callback) {
firstAsyncCall(function (err, resultA) {
if (err) { callback(err); return; }
secondAsyncCallUsing(resultA, function (err, resultB) {
if (err) { callback(err); return; }
thirdAsyncCallUsing(resultB, function (err, resultC) {
if (err) {
callback(err);
} else {
callback(null, doSomethingWith(resultC));
}
});
});
});
}
The function
foo does not block Node's event loop, despite its synchronous appearance. Execution within
foo is suspended during each of its three asynchronous operations, but Node's event loop can execute other code whilst those operations are pending. You can write code like the above example in a HTTP request handler, and achieve high throughput with many simultaneous connections, just like with callback-based asynchronous handlers.
In short,
asyncawait marries the high concurrency of asynchronous code with the visual clarity and conciseness of synchronous code. Rather than passing callbacks and error-backs, you can
return values and use
try/catch blocks. Rather than
requireing specialised asynchronous control-flow constructs like
each and
whilst, you can use plain JavaScript constructs like
for and
while loops.
Like
co,
asyncawait can suspend a running function without blocking Node's event loop. Both libraries are built on coroutines, but use different technologies.
co uses ES6 generators, which work in Node >= v0.11.2 (with the
--harmony flag), and will hopefully be supported someday by all popular JavaScript environments and toolchains.
asyncawait uses
node-fibers. It works with plain ES3/ES5 JavaScript, which is great if your tools do not yet support ES6 generators. This may be an important consideration when using compile-to-JavaScript languages, such as TypeScript or CoffeeScript.
A similar outcome may be achieved by transforming JavaScript source code in a preprocessing step. streamline.js is an example of this method. Code using
asyncawait is executed normally without any code tranformation or preprocessing.
asyncawait represents one of several viable approaches to writing complex asynchronous code in Node.js, with its own particular trade-offs. Notable alternatives include
async,
bluebird and
co, each with their own trade-offs. The following table summarises some of the alternatives and their pros and cons. For more information about how the alternatives compare, take a look in the comparison folder.
asyncawait may be a good choice if (a) you need highly concurrent throughput, (b) your asynchronous code must be clear and concise, (c) your code targets Node.js, and (d) you are limited to ES3/ES5 syntax (e.g. you write in TypeScript or CoffeeScript).
|Max. throughput (full event loop utilisation)
|Concise, clear code (control-flow, data-flow and error-flow)
|Max. support for Node.js dev/build tools
|Max. support for JS envs (eg Node + browsers)
|Plain synchronous code
|❗[1]
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Plain callbacks
|✅
|❗[2]
|✅
|✅
|Callbacks + control-flow (e.g.
async)
|✅
|❗[3]
|✅
|✅
|Promises + control-flow (e.g.
bluebird)
|✅
|❗[3]
|✅
|✅
|Coroutines with
co
|✅
|✅
|❗[4]
|❗[5]
|Coroutines with
asyncawait
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❗[6]
Footnotes:
[1] Each synchronous call blocks Node's event loop. All concurrent tasks are blocked, and the event loop sits idle, until the call completes.
[2] Plain callbacks rapidly become unwieldy for complex asynchronous tasks. See comparison.
[3] Whilst better than plain callbacks, these styles still produce longer and more complex code than synchronous or coroutine-based code. See comparison.
[4] Some tools do not (yet) support ES6 generators, including compile-to-JavaScript languages such as TypeScript and CoffeeScript.
[5] ES6 still has patchy browser support.
[6] Strictly limited to Node.js environments (i.e. no browsers) due to the use of
node-fibers.
How well does
asyncawait perform? The answer depends on what kinds of performance you care about. As a rough guide, compared with bare callbacks, expect your code to be 70% shorter with 66% less indents and run at 79% of the speed of bare callbacks. OK, so don't trust those numbers (which actually are real) but do check out the code in the comparison folder, and do run your own benchmarks.
npm install asyncawait
asyncawait provides just two functions:
async() and
await(). You can reference these functions with the code:
var async = require('asyncawait/async');
var await = require('asyncawait/await');
Use
async to declare a suspendable function. Inside a suspendable function, use
await to suspend execution until an awaitable expression produces its result. Awaitable expressions typically involve performing asynchronous operations.
Note the spacing after
async and
await in the examples. They are just plain functions, but the space makes them look more like keywords. Alternatively if you really want them to stand out, you could use names like
__await__ or
AWAIT, or whatever works for you.
var async = require('asyncawait/async');
var await = require('asyncawait/await');
var Promise = require('bluebird');
var fs = Promise.promisifyAll(require('fs')); // adds Async() versions that return promises
var path = require('path');
var _ = require('lodash');
/** Returns the number of files in the given directory. */
var countFiles = async (function (dir) {
var files = await (fs.readdirAsync(dir));
var paths = _.map(files, function (file) { return path.join(dir, file); });
var stats = await (_.map(paths, function (path) { return fs.statAsync(path); })); // parallel!
return _.filter(stats, function (stat) { return stat.isFile(); }).length;
});
// Give it a spin
countFiles(__dirname)
.then (function (num) { console.log('There are ' + num + ' files in ' + __dirname); })
.catch(function (err) { console.log('Something went wrong: ' + err); });
The function
countFiles returns the number of files in a given directory. To find this number, it must perform multiple asynchronous operations (using
fs.readdir and
fs.stat).
countFiles is declared as a suspendable function by wrapping its definition inside
async(...). When
countFiles is called with a
dir string, it begins executing asynchronously and immediately returns a promise of a result. Internally,
countFiles appears to have synchronous control flow. Each
await call suspends execution until its argument produces a result, which then becomes the return value of the
await call.
The examples folder contains more examples. The comparison folder also contains several examples, each coded in six different styles (using plain callbacks, using synchronous-only code, using the
async library, using the
bluebird library, using the
co library, and using this
asyncawait library).
async in Depth: Suspendable Functions
The subsections below refer to the following code:
var suspendable = async (function defn(a, b) {
assert(...) // may throw
var result = await (...)
return result;
});
var suspendable2 = async.cps (function defn(a, b) {...});
var suspendable3 = async.thunk (function defn(a, b) {...});
var suspendable4 = async.result (function defn(a, b) {...});
Suspendable functions may accept arguments. Calling
suspendable(1, 2) will in turn call
defn(1, 2). Suspendable functions may be variadic. They report the same arity as their definition (i.e.
suspendable.length and
defn.length both return
2).
A suspendable function's definition may return with or without a value, or it may throw. Returning without a value is equivalent to returning
undefined. The return value of the definition function becomes the result of the suspendable function (see Obtaining Results from Suspendable Functions).
A suspendable function's definition may throw exceptions directly or indirectly. If any of the
await calls in
defn asynchronously produces an error result, that error will be raised as an exception inside
defn.
Within the definition of a suspendable function, exceptions may be handled using ordinary
try/catch blocks. Any unhandled exception thrown from within
defn will become the error result of
suspendable.
A suspendable function executes asynchronously, so it cannot generally
return its result (or
throw an error) directly. By default,
async produces suspendable functions that return promises.
suspendable returns a promise that is fulfilled with
defn's return value, or rejected with
defn's exception. Other ways of communicating results/errors are also supported:
suspendable(1, 2).then(function (val) {...}, function (err) {...});
suspendable2(1, 2, function (err, val) {...});
suspendable3(1, 2)(function (err, val) {...});
try { var val = suspendable4(1, 2); } catch (err) {...}
Note that
suspendable4 can only be called from inside another suspendable function. Also, it is possible to create suspendable functions that comminucate results in multiple ways, such as both accepting a callback and returning a promise. You can use the
async.mod function to achieve this.
this Context
When a suspendable function is called, its
this context is passed through to the call to its definition. For example, when
suspendable.call(myObj, 1, 2) is executed,
defn will be called with arguments
1 and
2 and a
this value of
myObj.
The
async function can be used to create asynchronous iterators. These are analogous to ES6 iterators, except that the
next() function is a suspendable function obeying all the rules described in this section.
async.iterable creates an iterable which returns an asynchronous iterator whose
next() function returns a promise of a
{value, done} result.
Asynchronous iterators have a
forEach() method for iterating over their values. For more information, take a look at the descendentFilePaths.js and iteration.js examples.
Calling a suspendable function such as
suspendable starts its asynchronous execution immediately, as per the normal semantics of promises. In contrast, thunk-returning suspendable functions do not begin executing until a callback is passed to the thunk. Suspendable functions such as
suspendable3 thus have lazy semantics.
Suspendable functions may be called in
await expressions, since they return promises (or thunks or values) and are therefore awaitable. It follows that calls to suspendable functions may be arbitrarily nested and composed, and may be recursive.
async.mod Function
Every variant of the
async function (i.e.
async,
async.cps,
async.iterable, etc) has a
mod method that accepts an
options object and returns another
async function variant. The
options object may contain any combination of the following four properties:
{
returnValue: <string>; // Recognised values: 'none', 'promise', 'thunk', 'result'
acceptsCallback: <boolean>;
isIterable: <boolean>;
maxConcurrency: <number>; // Recognised values: falsy values and positive numbers
}
Omitted properties will inherit their value from the
async variant being modded. For example, the calls
async.mod({acceptsCallback:true}) and
async.cps.mod({returnValue:'promise'}) are equivalent. Both calls return an
async function that may be used to create suspendable functions that both accept a callback and return a promise.
await in Depth: Awaitable Expressions
The subsections below refer to the following code:
var suspendable = async (function () {
var promise1 = new Promise(.../* eventually produces the value 'p1' */);
var promise2 = new Promise(.../* eventually produces the value 'p2' */);
var thunk1 = function(callback) {.../* eventually produces the value 't1' */});
var thunk2 = function(callback) {.../* eventually produces the value 't2' */});
var thunk3 = ..., thunk4 = ...;
var r1 = await (promise1);
var r2 = await (thunk1);
var r3 = await (3.14);
var r4 = await ([promise2, 2, ['222', thunk2]]);
var r5 = await ({ t3: thunk3, t4: thunk4 });
return [r1, r2, r3, r4, r5];
});
await?
await takes a single argument, which must be an awaitable expression. An awaitable expression may be any of the following:
thenable object), as in
var r1 = await (promise1). The function
suspendable will be suspended until
promise1 is settled. The promise's resolution value (
'p1') will become the
await call's return value, and assigned to
r1. If
promise1 is rejected, the rejection value will be thrown as an exception inside
suspendable.
var r2 = await (thunk1). The thunk
thunk1 will be called immediately, and
suspendable will be suspended until control is returned to the thunk's callback. The thunk's result (
't1') will become the
await call's return value, and assigned to
r2. If
thunk1 returns an error, the error value will be thrown as an exception inside
suspendable.
var r3 = await (3.14). The
await call will return immediately with the primitive value, in this case assigning the value
3.14 to
r3.
var r4 = await ([promise2, 2, ['222', thunk2]]). Note this definition is recursive and allows nested object graphs. The function
suspendable will be suspended until all contained awaitables (
promise2,
2,
'222' and
thunk2) have produced their value, at which time the
await call will return a clone of the object graph with all awaitable expressions replaced by their results (
['p2', 2 ['222', 't2']]). If any of the contained awaitables produces an error, the error value will be thrown as an exception in
suspendable.
Note that calling
await with more than one argument (or with zero arguments) is equivalent to calling
await with a single array containing all the arguments.
In conventional Node.js code, asynchronous functions take a callback as their last parameter and don't return any value. Therefore, calls to these functions are not awaitable. However, awaitable versions may be obtained with relative ease using something like
bluebird's
promisifyAll(), or
thunkify.
A series of
await calls are executed serially. For example, execution of
var r1 = await (promise1) is completed before execution of
var r2 = await (thunk1) begins.
In contrast, a single
await call on an array or plain object processes all of the contained awaitables concurrently. For example, when the statement
var r5 = await ({ t3: thunk3, t4: thunk4 }) both
thunk3 and
thunk4 are called immediately, and their asynchronous tasks are executed concurrently.
Libraries such as lodash and underscore interoperate smoothly with
asyncawait, for both producing arrays of concurrently executing tasks, and for consuming arrays of results.
await
There are several variations of the
await function, with alternative behaviour when the awaitable expression is an array or plain object. Take a look at awaitTop.js for a usage example.
The
await.top(n) variant accepts a number
n, and resumes the suspendable function when the first
n awaitable expressions contained in the awaitable array or plain object produce their value. The return value of the
await.top(n) call is an array containing the fastest
n results in the order they were resolved.
The
await.in variant is like
await, but does not clone the awaitable expression it recieves as an argument. The results of the contained awaitables are substituted in place into the original awaitable array or plain object, which becomes the return value of the
await call.
function async(fn: Function) --> (...args) --> Promise
Creates a function that can be suspended at each asynchronous operation.
fn contains the body of the suspendable function.
async returns a function of the form
(...args) --> Promise. Any arguments passed to this function are passed through to
fn. The returned promise is resolved when
fn returns, or rejected if
fn throws.
function async.cps(fn: Function) --> (...args, callback) --> void
Variant of
async that produces a suspendable function that accepts a node-style callback and returns nothing. See Obtaining Results from Suspendable Functions.
function async.thunk(fn: Function) --> (...args) --> Thunk
Variant of
async that produces a suspendable function that returns a thunk. See Obtaining Results from Suspendable Functions.
function async.result(fn: Function) --> (...args) --> any
Variant of
async that produces a suspendable function that returns its result directly, but can only be called from inside another suspendable function. See Obtaining Results from Suspendable Functions.
function async.iterable(fn: Function) --> (...args) --> AsyncIterator
Variant of
async that produces a function which returns an asynchronous iterator, whose
next() method is a suspendable function that returns a promise. See Creating and Using Asynchronous Iterators.
function async.mod(options) --> AsyncFunction
Enables the creation of arbitrary variants of the
async function. Accepts an
options object and returns an
async function variant. See The
async.mod Function.
function await(expr: Awaitable) --> Any
Suspends a suspendable function until the awaitable expression
expr produces a result. The result becomes the return value of the
await call. If
expr produces an error, then an exception is raised in the suspendable function.
function await.top(n: number) --> (expr: Array|Object) --> Array
Variant of
await whose result consists of the
n fastest-resolving awaitables contained in its argument. See Variations of
await.
function await.in(expr: Array|Object) --> Array|Object
Variant of
await that returns the original array/object, rather than a cloned array/object, substituting the results of contained awaitables in-place. See Variations of
await.
asyncawait uses the following technologies:
asyncawait and a great source of inspiration for writing high-performance JavaScript code.
asyncawait is written in TypeScript (look in the src folder), and includes a type declaration file. TypeScript makes JavaScript development faster, less error-prone, more scaleable, and generally more pleasant.
