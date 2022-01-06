message validator through asyncapi schema
_Note: This package only support AsyncAPI Schema v2.0.0 and above. Since v3.0.0, support for older versions of AsyncAPI Schema has been removed.
npm i asyncapi-validator
/**
* Load and Parse the schema from source.
* @param {string | Object} source - local PATH or URL of schema or schema Object
* @param {Object} options - options for validation
* @returns {Promise}
*/
AsyncApiValidator.fromSource(source, options)
|value
|type
|description
|ignoreArray
|boolean
|optional
|If
true, then if schema is defined as an array and payload is an object, then payload will be placed inside an array before validation.
|msgIdentifier
|string
|required
|Name of parameter whose value will be used as
"key" in
.validate() method. Recommendation is to use
"name" as described in message-object. You can also use Specification Extensions
/**
* Method to validate the Payload against schema definition.
* @param {string} key - required - message key
* @param {Object} payload - required - payload of the message
* @param {string} channel - required - name of the channel/topic
* @param {string} operation - required - publish | subscribe
* @returns {boolean}
*/
.validate(key, payload, channel, operation)
.schema property can be used to access AsyncAPI schema in JSON format and with all the refs resolved.
Schema
asyncapi: 2.0.0
info:
title: User Events
version: 1.0.0
channels:
user-events:
description: user related events
publish:
message:
name: UserDeletedMessage
x-custom-key: UserDeleted
payload:
type: object
properties:
userEmail:
type: string
userId:
type: string
const AsyncApiValidator = require('asyncapi-validator')
let va = await AsyncApiValidator.fromSource('./api.yaml', {msgIdentifier: 'x-custom-key'})
// validate 'UserDeleted' on channel 'user-events' with operation 'publish'
va.validate('UserDeleted', {
userId: '123456789',
userEmail: 'alex@mail.com',
}, 'user-events', 'publish')
In above example,
"msgIdentifier" is
"x-custom-key". That is why,
"UserDeleted" is used as
"key" in
"va.validate()" method.
Error thrown from asyncapi-validator will have these properties.
|key
|type
|value
|description
|name
|string
|AsyncAPIValidationError
|AsyncAPIValidationError
|key
|string
|"key" of payload against which schema is validated
|message
|string
|errorsText from AJV
|errors
|array
|Array of errors from AJV
{
AsyncAPIValidationError: data.type should be equal to one of the allowed values at MessageValidator.validate (.....
name: 'AsyncAPIValidationError',
key: 'hello',
errors:
[
{ keyword: 'enum',
dataPath: '.type',
schemaPath: '#/properties/type/enum',
params: [Object],
message: 'should be equal to one of the allowed values'
}
]
}
asyncapi-validator validates the payload of the messages of a certain message, as described in your schema document. To validate against
a certain message, it needs to find the message are you pointing to in schema document. For that, you need to pass it
key,
channel, and
operation of the message.
validate(key, payload, channel, operation)
channel should be defined only once in your whole schema document.
key should be unique for an
operation on a
channel.
That means,
key.
key