openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
av

asyncapi-validator

by Waleed Ashraf
3.1.1 (see all)

Message validator for Kafka/RabbitMQ/Anything through AsyncAPI schema

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unit Tests codecov CodeQL

asyncapi-validator

message validator through asyncapi schema

_Note: This package only support AsyncAPI Schema v2.0.0 and above. Since v3.0.0, support for older versions of AsyncAPI Schema has been removed.

npm i asyncapi-validator

Features

  • Validate your AsyncApi Document against AsyncApi Schema definition
  • Validate your messages against your AsyncApi Document
  • Load your AsyncApi Schema from local file or any URL
  • Supports AsyncApi in JSON and YAML format
  • Supports AsyncAPI v2.0.0 and above
  • more coming . . .

Class Methods

AsyncApiValidator.fromSource()

/** 
 * Load and Parse the schema from source.
 * @param {string | Object} source - local PATH or URL of schema or schema Object
 * @param {Object} options - options for validation
 * @returns {Promise}
 */
AsyncApiValidator.fromSource(source, options)

Options

valuetypedescription
ignoreArraybooleanoptionalIf true, then if schema is defined as an array and payload is an object, then payload will be placed inside an array before validation.
msgIdentifierstringrequiredName of parameter whose value will be used as "key" in .validate() method. Recommendation is to use "name" as described in message-object. You can also use Specification Extensions

Instance Methods

.validate()

/**
 * Method to validate the Payload against schema definition.
 * @param {string} key - required - message key
 * @param {Object} payload - required - payload of the message
 * @param {string} channel - required - name of the channel/topic
 * @param {string} operation - required - publish | subscribe
 * @returns {boolean}
 */
.validate(key, payload, channel, operation)

.schema

.schema property can be used to access AsyncAPI schema in JSON format and with all the refs resolved.

Example usage

Schema

asyncapi: 2.0.0

info:
  title: User Events
  version: 1.0.0

channels:
  user-events:
    description: user related events
    publish:
      message:
        name: UserDeletedMessage
        x-custom-key: UserDeleted
        payload:
          type: object
          properties:
            userEmail:
              type: string
            userId:
              type: string

const AsyncApiValidator = require('asyncapi-validator')
let va = await AsyncApiValidator.fromSource('./api.yaml', {msgIdentifier: 'x-custom-key'})

// validate 'UserDeleted' on channel 'user-events' with operation 'publish'
va.validate('UserDeleted', {
  userId: '123456789',
  userEmail: 'alex@mail.com',
}, 'user-events', 'publish')

In above example, "msgIdentifier" is "x-custom-key". That is why, "UserDeleted" is used as "key" in "va.validate()" method.

Errors

Error thrown from asyncapi-validator will have these properties.

keytypevaluedescription
namestringAsyncAPIValidationErrorAsyncAPIValidationError
keystring"key" of payload against which schema is validated
messagestringerrorsText from AJV
errorsarrayArray of errors from AJV

Error Example

{
  AsyncAPIValidationError: data.type should be equal to one of the allowed values at MessageValidator.validate (.....
  name: 'AsyncAPIValidationError',
  key: 'hello',
  errors:
    [
      { keyword: 'enum',
        dataPath: '.type',
        schemaPath: '#/properties/type/enum',
        params: [Object],
        message: 'should be equal to one of the allowed values'
      }
    ]
}

How it works

asyncapi-validator validates the payload of the messages of a certain message, as described in your schema document. To validate against a certain message, it needs to find the message are you pointing to in schema document. For that, you need to pass it key, channel, and operation of the message.

validate(key, payload, channel, operation)
  • One channel should be defined only once in your whole schema document.
  • The key should be unique for an operation on a channel.

That means,

  • Messages going to different operations on one channel, can have same key.
  • Messages going to different channels, can have same key

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial