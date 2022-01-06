message validator through asyncapi schema

_Note: This package only support AsyncAPI Schema v2.0.0 and above. Since v3.0.0, support for older versions of AsyncAPI Schema has been removed.

npm i asyncapi-validator

Features

Validate your AsyncApi Document against AsyncApi Schema definition

Validate your messages against your AsyncApi Document

Load your AsyncApi Schema from local file or any URL

Supports AsyncApi in JSON and YAML format

Supports AsyncAPI v2.0.0 and above

more coming . . .

Class Methods

AsyncApiValidator.fromSource(source, options)

Options

value type description ignoreArray boolean optional If true , then if schema is defined as an array and payload is an object, then payload will be placed inside an array before validation. msgIdentifier string required Name of parameter whose value will be used as "key" in .validate() method. Recommendation is to use "name" as described in message-object. You can also use Specification Extensions

Instance Methods

.validate(key, payload, channel, operation)

.schema property can be used to access AsyncAPI schema in JSON format and with all the refs resolved.

Example usage

Schema

asyncapi: 2.0 .0 info: title: User Events version: 1.0 .0 channels: user-events: description: user related events publish: message: name: UserDeletedMessage x-custom-key: UserDeleted payload: type: object properties: userEmail: type: string userId: type: string

const AsyncApiValidator = require ( 'asyncapi-validator' ) let va = await AsyncApiValidator.fromSource( './api.yaml' , { msgIdentifier : 'x-custom-key' }) va.validate( 'UserDeleted' , { userId : '123456789' , userEmail : 'alex@mail.com' , }, 'user-events' , 'publish' )

In above example, "msgIdentifier" is "x-custom-key" . That is why, "UserDeleted" is used as "key" in "va.validate()" method.

Errors

Error thrown from asyncapi-validator will have these properties.

key type value description name string AsyncAPIValidationError AsyncAPIValidationError key string "key" of payload against which schema is validated message string errorsText from AJV errors array Array of errors from AJV

Error Example

{ AsyncAPIValidationError : data.type should be equal to one of the allowed values at MessageValidator.validate (..... name: 'AsyncAPIValidationError' , key : 'hello' , errors : [ { keyword : 'enum' , dataPath : '.type' , schemaPath : '#/properties/type/enum' , params : [ Object ], message : 'should be equal to one of the allowed values' } ] }

How it works

asyncapi-validator validates the payload of the messages of a certain message, as described in your schema document. To validate against a certain message, it needs to find the message are you pointing to in schema document. For that, you need to pass it key , channel , and operation of the message.

validate(key, payload, channel, operation)

One channel should be defined only once in your whole schema document.

should be defined only once in your whole schema document. The key should be unique for an operation on a channel .

That means,