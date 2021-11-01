Async Airtable

AsyncAirtable is a lightweight npm package to handle working with the Airtable API.

They have an existing library, but it is callback based and can get a little klunky at times, so I wrote this one that is promise based to make your life easier 😊.

I also wrote a query builder so, instead of having to write those really annyoying filter formula strings you can just use an object like:

{ where : { name: 'AsyncAirtable' , $gte: {stars: 13 } } }

which will generate the following filterFormula string for you: AND({name} = 'AsyncAirtable', {stars} >= 13)

Requirements

NodeJS

npm

Airtable account

Installation

Be sure get your API key

To get the base ID of your new base. You can do this by heading over to Airtable's API page and selecting that base from the list, you should see: The ID of this base is BASE_ID

Install all dependancies:

npm install asyncairtable

Then you should be good to go!👍

Browser

If you want to use AsyncAirtable in a browser, please use the files in the ./dist folder. There is a regular and a minified version.

They are also available via unpkg.com:

Usage

const AsyncAirtable = require ( 'async-airtable' ); const asyncAirtable = new AsyncAirtable(API_KEY, BASE_ID, { ...CONFIG });

Documentation

To setup documentation run: npm run doc

This will generate a docs folder. Just open or serve index.html and you will have the docs!

You can also view them online.

License

MIT