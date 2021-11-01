openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
asy

asyncairtable

by Graham Vasquez
2.3.1 (see all)

A lightweight npm package to handle working with the Airtable API.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Async Airtable

Build: Tests Build: Tests npm npm (tag) MIT License

AsyncAirtable is a lightweight npm package to handle working with the Airtable API.

They have an existing library, but it is callback based and can get a little klunky at times, so I wrote this one that is promise based to make your life easier 😊.

I also wrote a query builder so, instead of having to write those really annyoying filter formula strings you can just use an object like:

{
  where: {
    name: 'AsyncAirtable',
    $gte: {stars: 13}
  }
}

which will generate the following filterFormula string for you: AND({name} = 'AsyncAirtable', {stars} >= 13)

Requirements

Installation

  • Be sure get your API key

  • To get the base ID of your new base. You can do this by heading over to Airtable's API page and selecting that base from the list, you should see:

    The ID of this base is BASE_ID

  • Install all dependancies:

npm install asyncairtable

Then you should be good to go!👍

Browser

If you want to use AsyncAirtable in a browser, please use the files in the ./dist folder. There is a regular and a minified version.

They are also available via unpkg.com:

Usage

const AsyncAirtable = require('async-airtable'); // or import { AsyncAirtable } from 'asyncairtable';
const asyncAirtable = new AsyncAirtable(API_KEY, BASE_ID, { ...CONFIG });

Documentation

To setup documentation run: npm run doc

This will generate a docs folder. Just open or serve index.html and you will have the docs!

You can also view them online.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial