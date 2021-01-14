I see you
Learn to use the popular package async via this interactive workshop.
Hopefully by the end this workshop you will understand the main functions that async provides.
npm install async
npm install async-you -g , use
sudo if you have permissions issues.
async-you to start the program!
Once the workshop is installed, run
async-you to print a menu
where you can select a problem to work on.
$ async-you
Problems are listed in rough order of difficulty. You are advised to complete them in order, as later problems will build on skills developed by solving previous problems.
Once you have selected a problem, the workshop will remember which problem you are working on. Using your preferred editor, simply create a file to write your solution in.
Use the workshop's
run command to point the workshop at your solution file. Your solution will loaded
and passed the problem input. This usually won't perform any validation, it will only show the program output.
$ async-you run mysolution.js
Your solution will be verified against the output of the 'official' solution. If all of the output matches, then you have successfully solved the problem!
$ async-you verify mysolution.js
Feedback and criticism is welcome, please log your troubles in issues.
This tutorial was built using rvagg's workshopper framework.
MIT