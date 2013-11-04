Simple, isolated async waterfall module for JavaScript.
Runs an array of functions in series, each passing their results to the next in the array. However, if any of the functions pass an error to the callback, the next function is not executed and the main callback is immediately called with the error.
For browsers and node.js.
npm install async-waterfall if you’re using node.js.
component install es128/async-waterfall if you’re using
component(1).
bower install async-waterfall if you’re using
Twitter Bower.
waterfall(tasks, optionalCallback);
callback(err, result1, result2, ...) it must call on completion. The first
argument is an error (which can be null) and any further arguments will be
passed as arguments in order to the next task.
var waterfall = require('async-waterfall');
waterfall(tasks, callback);
// component(1)
var waterfall = require('async-waterfall');
waterfall(tasks, callback);
// Default:
window.asyncWaterfall(tasks, callback);
waterfall([
function(callback){
callback(null, 'one', 'two');
},
function(arg1, arg2, callback){
callback(null, 'three');
},
function(arg1, callback){
// arg1 now equals 'three'
callback(null, 'done');
}
], function (err, result) {
// result now equals 'done'
});
/* basic - no arguments */
waterfall(myArray.map(function (arrayItem) {
return function (nextCallback) {
// same execution for each item, call the next one when done
doAsyncThingsWith(arrayItem, nextCallback);
}}));
/* with arguments, initializer function, and final callback */
waterfall([function initializer (firstMapFunction) {
firstMapFunction(null, initialValue);
}].concat(myArray.map(function (arrayItem) {
return function (lastItemResult, nextCallback) {
// same execution for each item in the array
var itemResult = doThingsWith(arrayItem, lastItemResult);
// results carried along from each to the next
nextCallback(null, itemResult);
}})), function (err, finalResult) {
// final callback
});
Hat tip to Caolan McMahon and Paul Miller, whose prior contributions this is based upon.