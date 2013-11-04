Simple, isolated async waterfall module for JavaScript.

Runs an array of functions in series, each passing their results to the next in the array. However, if any of the functions pass an error to the callback, the next function is not executed and the main callback is immediately called with the error.

For browsers and node.js.

Installation

Just include async-waterfall before your scripts.

npm install async-waterfall if you’re using node.js.

if you’re using node.js. component install es128/async-waterfall if you’re using component(1).

if you’re using component(1). bower install async-waterfall if you’re using Twitter Bower.

Usage

waterfall(tasks, optionalCallback);

tasks - An array of functions to run, each function is passed a callback(err, result1, result2, ...) it must call on completion. The first argument is an error (which can be null) and any further arguments will be passed as arguments in order to the next task.

- An array of functions to run, each function is passed a it must call on completion. The first argument is an error (which can be null) and any further arguments will be passed as arguments in order to the next task. optionalCallback - An optional callback to run once all the functions have completed. This will be passed the results of the last task's callback.

var waterfall = require ( 'async-waterfall' ); waterfall(tasks, callback);

var waterfall = require ( 'async-waterfall' ); waterfall(tasks, callback); window .asyncWaterfall(tasks, callback);

Tasks as Array of Functions

waterfall([ function ( callback ) { callback( null , 'one' , 'two' ); }, function ( arg1, arg2, callback ) { callback( null , 'three' ); }, function ( arg1, callback ) { callback( null , 'done' ); } ], function ( err, result ) { });

Derive Tasks from an Array.map

waterfall(myArray.map( function ( arrayItem ) { return function ( nextCallback ) { doAsyncThingsWith(arrayItem, nextCallback); }})); waterfall([ function initializer ( firstMapFunction ) { firstMapFunction( null , initialValue); }].concat(myArray.map( function ( arrayItem ) { return function ( lastItemResult, nextCallback ) { var itemResult = doThingsWith(arrayItem, lastItemResult); nextCallback( null , itemResult); }})), function ( err, finalResult ) { });

Acknowledgements

Hat tip to Caolan McMahon and Paul Miller, whose prior contributions this is based upon.

License

MIT