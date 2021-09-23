openbase logo
async-unist-util-visit

by syntax-tree
1.0.0 (see all)

utility to visit nodes

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

637

GitHub Stars

132

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

unist-util-visit Build Status Coverage Status

Unist node visitor. Useful with working with remark or retext.

Installation

npm:

npm install unist-util-visit

unist-util-visit is also available as an AMD, CommonJS, and globals module, uncompressed and compressed.

Usage

Dependencies:

var remark = require('remark');
var visit = require('unist-util-visit');

remark().use(function () {
    return function (ast) {
        visit(ast, 'text', function (node) {
          console.log(node)
        });
    };
}).process('Some _emphasis_, **strongness**, and `code`.');

Yields:

{'type': 'text', 'value': 'Some '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': 'emphasis'}
{'type': 'text', 'value': ', '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': 'strongness'}
{'type': 'text', 'value': ', and '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': '.'}

API

visit(node[, type], visitor[, reverse])

Visit nodes. Optionally by node type. Optionally in reverse.

  • node (Node) — Node to search;

  • type (string, optional) — Node type;

  • visitor (Function) — Visitor invoked when a node is found;

  • reverse (boolean, default: false) — When falsey, checking starts at the first child and continues through to later children. When truthy, this is reversed.

    This does not mean checking starts at the deepest node and continues on to the highest node.

stop? = visitor(node, index, parent)

Invoked when a node (when type is given, matching type) is found.

Parameters:

  • node (Node) — Found node;
  • index (number?) — Position of node in parent;
  • index (Node?) — Parent of node.

Returns: boolean? - When false, visiting is immediately stopped.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

