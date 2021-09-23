Unist node visitor. Useful with working with remark or retext.
npm:
npm install unist-util-visit
unist-util-visit is also available as an AMD, CommonJS, and globals module, uncompressed and compressed.
Dependencies:
var remark = require('remark');
var visit = require('unist-util-visit');
remark().use(function () {
return function (ast) {
visit(ast, 'text', function (node) {
console.log(node)
});
};
}).process('Some _emphasis_, **strongness**, and `code`.');
Yields:
{'type': 'text', 'value': 'Some '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': 'emphasis'}
{'type': 'text', 'value': ', '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': 'strongness'}
{'type': 'text', 'value': ', and '}
{'type': 'text', 'value': '.'}
visit(node[, type], visitor[, reverse])
Visit nodes. Optionally by node type. Optionally in reverse.
node (
Node)
— Node to search;
type (
string, optional)
— Node type;
visitor (Function)
— Visitor invoked when a node is found;
reverse (
boolean, default:
false)
— When falsey, checking starts at the first child and continues
through to later children. When truthy, this is reversed.
This does not mean checking starts at the deepest node and continues on to the highest node.
stop? = visitor(node, index, parent)
Invoked when a node (when
type is given, matching
type) is found.
Parameters:
node (
Node) — Found node;
index (
number?) — Position of
node in
parent;
index (
Node?) — Parent of
node.
Returns:
boolean? - When
false, visiting is immediately stopped.