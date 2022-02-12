Utility-functions that can be usefull when you have asynchronous tests in javascript.

Installation

$ npm install async-test-util --save-dev

import AsyncTestUtil from 'async-test-util' ; var AsyncTestUtil = require ( 'async-test-util' );

Waits until the given time has expired and then resolves.

it( 'should wait' , async () => { await AsyncTestUtil.wait( 200 ); console .log( '200 ms is over' ); });

Waits until the given timeout has expired or the resolve was triggered manually

it( 'should wait until observable fired or time is over' , async () => { const resolveable = AsyncTestUtil.waitResolveable( 200 ); myObservable.subscribe( sth => { console .log( 'got first event' ); resolveable.resolve(); }); await resolveable.promise; });

Waits until the given predicate-function returns true. Throws if the optional timeout has passed before.

it( 'should wait until server is online' , async () => { const checkServer = async () => { try { await fetch( 'http://example.com/api/' ); return true ; } catch (err) { return false ; } }; await AsyncTestUtil.waitUntil(checkServer); });

With timeout:

it( 'should wait until server is online (maxtime: 1000ms)' , async () => { const checkServer = async () => { try { await fetch( 'http://example.com/api/' ); return true ; } catch (err) { return false ; } }; await AsyncTestUtil.waitUntil(checkServer, 1000 ); });

Waits forever, never resolves.

it( 'should never resolve' , async () => { let resolved = false ; AsyncTestUtil .waitForever() .then( () => resolved = true ); await AsyncTestUtil.wait( 100 ); assert.equal( false , resolved); });

Runs the given predicate-function forever. Between each run, the interval-time is awaited.

it( 'should run forever' , async () => { let t = 0 ; const pred = () => t++; AsyncTestUtil.runForever( pred, 10 ); await AsyncTestUtil.wait( 100 ); assert.ok(t > 4 ); const lastT = t; await AsyncTestUtil.wait( 100 ); assert.ok(t > lastT); });

Async-Form of assert.throws. Asserts that the given function throws with the defined error, throws if not.

it( 'should throw because route does not exist' , async () => { const getServerVersion = async () => { const response = await fetch( 'http://example.com/foobar/' ); return response; }; await AsyncTestUtil.assertThrows( () => getServerVersion(), Error ); }); it( 'should throw because route does not exist' , async () => { const pingServer = async () => { try { await fetch( 'http://example.com/foobar/' ); } catch (err) { throw new Error ( 'route not reachable' ); } }; await AsyncTestUtil.assertThrows( () => pingServer(), Error , 'reachable' ); await AsyncTestUtil.assertThrows( () => pingServer(), Error , [ 'route' , 'reachable' ] ); }); it( 'should have the custom error-property' , async () => { const throwingFunction = async ()=>{ const error = new Error ( 'error message' ); error.foo = 'bar' ; throw error; } const thrown = await AsyncTestUtil.assertThrows( () => pingServer(), Error , 'message' ); assert.equal(thrown.foo, 'bar' ); });

Recieves an object with promises as values. Returns ans object with the resolved promises as values. Use this in test-setups to improve the test-speed by running everything in parallel.

const database = await connectDatabase(); const user1 = await getUser(); const user2 = await getUser(); const { database, user1, user2 } = await AsyncTestUtil.resolveValues({ database : connectDatabase(); user1: getUser(); user2: getUser(); });

Returns true if the given value is a Promise ;

const is = AsyncTestUtil.isPromise(myAsyncFunction()); const is = AsyncTestUtil.isPromise( 'foobar' );

promisify

Transforms the given value to a promise if it was no promise before.

const ensurePromise = AsyncTestUtil.isPromise(maybeAsyncFunction()); ensurePromise.then( )

Creates a random string. Takes length as first parameter an custom charset as second.

console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomString()); console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomString( 10 )); console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomString( 6 , 'abc' ));

Creates a random number. Optional range can be given.

console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomNumber()); console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomNumber( 1000 , 2000 ));

Creates a random boolean. Returns true or false .

console .log(AsyncTestUtil.randomBoolean());

Reference to clone. Does exactly the same thing.

it( 'should not modify the original object' , () => { const original = { foo : 'bar' , level : 1 }; const cloned = AsyncTestUtil.clone(original); cloned.level = 2 ; assert.equal(original.level, 1 ); });

Reference to deep-equal. Does exactly the same thing.

it( 'the 2 objects should be equal' , () => { const obj1 = { foo : 'bar' , level : 1 }; const obj2 = { foo : 'bar' , level : 1 }; assert.ok(AsyncTestUtil.deepEqual(obj1, obj2)); });

Works equal to performance.now but works in browsers and nodeJs.