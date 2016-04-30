AsyncTask

Execute tasks asynchronous tasks without seperate files. In browsers without Worker support it fallbacks to iframe .

In Nodejs it spawns a process using child_process .

Install

npm install async -task

Also support bower

bower install async -task

Usage

var AsyncTask = require ( 'async-task' ) var task = new AsyncTask( ( a, b ) => a + b) task.execute( 1 , 2 ) .then( function ( result ) { result === 3 }) .catch( handleException )

API

AsyncTask( doInBackground, options )

Creates a new AsyncTask

options

options.keepAlive Keep worker alive so .execute can be called multiple times.

Keep worker alive so can be called multiple times. options.worker Supply worker if you want to share worker between tasks. NB!: termination of worker is left to the user

Execute the doInBackground function with supplied args.

Sharing worker example

var AsyncTask = require ( 'async-task' ) var BackgroundWorker = require ( 'background-worker' ) var worker = new BackgroundWorker({}) var taskA = new AsyncTask( () => 'a' , {worker}) var taskB = new AsyncTask( () => 'b' , {worker}) Promise .all([ taskA.execute(), taskB.execute() ]).then( function ( result ) { result == [ 'a' , 'b' ] worker.terminate() })

Test

npm run-script test

Roadmap

doInBackground can return a promise or maybe even a generator* so you can iterate over asyncTask.execute

In the wild

If your using it in your very cool project please drop me a note on jornandretangen àt gmail.com

Partially made, with <3 at: