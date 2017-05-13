Deprecated

Use either of the available and well maintained request libraries that implmenet Promise interface, e.g. https://github.com/joepie91/node-bhttp

async-request is a wrapper for request that uses ES7 async functions.

Usage

let request = require ( 'async-request' ), response; try { response = await request( 'http://gajus.com/' ); await request( 'http://gajus.com' , { method : 'POST' , data : { foo : 'bar' }, headers : { foo : 'bar' }, proxy : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000' , cookieJar : true , cookieJar : new tough.CookieJar() }); } catch (e) { } request = request.defaults({ headers : { foo : 'bar' }}); request.defaults(); await request( 'http://gajus.com' );

Debugging

async-request does not provide (expose) inbuilt debugging capabilities. Use a proxy (e.g. https://mitmproxy.org/) to intercept and analyze HTTP traffic.

API

Make sure API is based on https://fetch.spec.whatwg.org/ standard.

Running

Async function behavior has been accepted into stage 1 ("Proposal") of the ECMASCript 7 spec process in January 2014. This means that it cannot be used out of the box with node.js or iojs without a transpiler.

This library is using Babel to compile ES7 code into ES5. Refer to the ./gulpfile.js.

Beware

This library has been created as part of ES7 async function proposal research. It covers basic use of request. I do not advise to use it in production, though I will be testing it in several private projects and update as I go – contributions are welcome too.