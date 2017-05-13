Use either of the available and well maintained request libraries that implmenet Promise interface, e.g. https://github.com/joepie91/node-bhttp
async-request is a wrapper for request that uses ES7 async functions.
let request = require('async-request'),
response;
try {
response = await request('http://gajus.com/');
// response.statusCode
// response.headers
// response.body
await request('http://gajus.com', {
// This example demonstrates all of the supported options.
// Request method (uppercase): POST, DELETE, ...
method: 'POST',
data: {
foo: 'bar'
},
headers: {
foo: 'bar'
},
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:8000',
// To create a new cookie jar.
cookieJar: true,
// To use a custom/existing cookie jar.
// https://www.npmjs.com/package/tough-cookie
cookieJar: new tough.CookieJar()
});
} catch (e) {
}
// Returns a wrapper for the request using predefined custom options.
request = request.defaults({headers: {foo: 'bar'}});
// Returns the current default options.
request.defaults();
// {foo: 'bar'}
// Makes a HTTP GET request with {foo: 'bar'} headers.
await request('http://gajus.com');
async-request does not provide (expose) inbuilt debugging capabilities. Use a proxy (e.g. https://mitmproxy.org/) to intercept and analyze HTTP traffic.
Async function behavior has been accepted into stage 1 ("Proposal") of the ECMASCript 7 spec process in January 2014. This means that it cannot be used out of the box with node.js or iojs without a transpiler.
This library is using Babel to compile ES7 code into ES5. Refer to the ./gulpfile.js.
This library has been created as part of ES7 async function proposal research. It covers basic use of request. I do not advise to use it in production, though I will be testing it in several private projects and update as I go – contributions are welcome too.