openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ar

async-replace

by David Björklund
1.0.1 (see all)

Run replace on a string and update it asynchronous

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#async-replacebuild status

Run replace on a string and update it asynchronous.

usage

async-replace have the same api as the callback-version of String.prototype.replace but instead of returning the changed data another callback is called, making it possible to do asynchronous stuff in the callback.

This may sound more complicated than it is, so let's look at an example.

function replacer(match, p1, p2, p3, offset, string){
    // p1 is nondigits, p2 digits, and p3 non-alphanumerics
    return [p1, p2, p3].join(' - ');
};
newString = "abc12345#$*%".replace(/([^\d]*)(\d*)([^\w]*)/, replacer);

Above is an example of using String.prototype.replace with a callback. The above could then be written in async-replace like this

function replacer(match, p1, p2, p3, offset, string, done){
    // p1 is nondigits, p2 digits, and p3 non-alphanumerics
    setTimeout(function() {
        done(null, [p1, p2, p3].join(' - '));
    }, 100);
};
asyncReplace("abc12345#$*%", /([^\d]*)(\d*)([^\w]*)/, replacer, function(err, result) {
    console.log(result); // will print 'abc - 12345 - #$*%';
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial