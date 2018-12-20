This uses the native async/await support in Node 7.x and newer to let you await promises in the repl ("read-eval-print-loop" -- the interactive Node command line).

Native Alternative in Node 10

Note: Node 10 added the command line flag --experimental-repl-await which allows await support. That may be a good option for new projects or usages.

Install

npm install -g async-repl

Examples

$ async -repl async > 1 + 2 3 async > 1 + await new Promise ( r => setTimeout( () => r( 2 ), 1000 )) 3 async > let x = 1 + await new Promise ( r => setTimeout( () => r( 2 ), 1000 )) undefined async > x 3 async >

const repl = require ( 'repl' ); const stubber = require ( 'async-repl/stubber' ); const replInstance = repl.start({ prompt : 'my-fancy-repl> ' }); stubber(replInstance);

Caveats