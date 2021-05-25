Async Redis

Light weight wrapper over the node_redis library with first class async & promise support.

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save async -redis

Usage Example

Creating Connection

const asyncRedis = require ( "async-redis" ); const client = asyncRedis.createClient(); client.on( "error" , function ( err ) { console .log( "Error " + err); }); const asyncBlock = async () => { await client.set( "string key" , "string val" ); const value = await client.get( "string key" ); console .log(value); await client.flushall( "string key" ); };

Decorating Existing Connections

const redis = require ( "redis" ); const client = redis.createClient(); const asyncRedis = require ( "async-redis" ); const asyncRedisClient = asyncRedis.decorate(client);

API Information

This library does very little modification to the api of node_redis. It simply appends a promise resolving/rejecting callback for every command.

For information on redis commands and configuration visit node_redis docs.

License

MIT