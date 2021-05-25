openbase logo
async-redis

by Matthew Oaxaca
2.0.0 (see all)

First class async & promise support for redis.

Readme

Async Redis

ci npm npm license Coverage Status Maintainability Known Vulnerabilities

Light weight wrapper over the node_redis library with first class async & promise support.

Installation

To install the stable version:

npm install --save async-redis

Usage Example

Creating Connection

const asyncRedis = require("async-redis");
const client = asyncRedis.createClient();

client.on("error", function (err) {
    console.log("Error " + err);
});

const asyncBlock = async () => {
  await client.set("string key", "string val");
  const value = await client.get("string key");
  console.log(value);
  await client.flushall("string key");
};

Decorating Existing Connections

const redis = require("redis");
const client = redis.createClient();
const asyncRedis = require("async-redis");
const asyncRedisClient = asyncRedis.decorate(client);

API Information

This library does very little modification to the api of node_redis. It simply appends a promise resolving/rejecting callback for every command.

For information on redis commands and configuration visit node_redis docs.

License

MIT

