Light weight wrapper over the node_redis library with first class async & promise support.
To install the stable version:
npm install --save async-redis
const asyncRedis = require("async-redis");
const client = asyncRedis.createClient();
client.on("error", function (err) {
console.log("Error " + err);
});
const asyncBlock = async () => {
await client.set("string key", "string val");
const value = await client.get("string key");
console.log(value);
await client.flushall("string key");
};
const redis = require("redis");
const client = redis.createClient();
const asyncRedis = require("async-redis");
const asyncRedisClient = asyncRedis.decorate(client);
This library does very little modification to the api of node_redis. It simply appends a promise resolving/rejecting callback for every command.
For information on redis commands and configuration visit node_redis docs.
MIT