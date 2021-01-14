Purpose of this package is to provide async/await callbacks for every , filter , find , findIndex , forEach , map , reduce , reduceRight and some methods in Array.

Content

Basic usage

const { AsyncRay } = require ( 'async-ray' );

Supported methods

async function dummy ( element, needle ) { return Promise .resolve(element > needle); } const inputArray = [ 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 ]; const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aEvery( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i, 5 ); } ); console .log(output);

async function dummy ( element, needle ) { return Promise .resolve(element > needle); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const filterArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFilter( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i, 2 ); } ); console .log(filterArray);

Find will return the found value or undefined

async function dummy ( element, needle ) { return Promise .resolve(element === needle); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const outputElement = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFind( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i, 2 ); } ); console .log( 'Output is ' , outputElement);

FindIndex will return the index of found value or -1

async function dummy ( element, needle ) { return Promise .resolve(element === needle); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const outputIndex = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFindIndex( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i, 2 ); } ); console .log( 'Output is ' , outputIndex);

async function dummy ( element ) { return Promise .resolve([element, element * 2 ]); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const flatMappedArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFlatMap( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i); } ); console .log(flatMappedArray);

async function dummy ( element ) { return Promise .resolve(element); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const outputArray = []; await AsyncRay(inputArray).aForEach( async (i, index, collection) => { outputArray.push( await dummy(i)); }); console .log( 'Output is ' , outputArray);

async function dummy ( element ) { return Promise .resolve(element); } const inputArray = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; const mappedArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aMap( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i); } ); console .log(mappedArray);

async function dummy ( element ) { return Promise .resolve(element); } const inputArray = [ 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 ]; const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aReduce( async (acc, i, index, collection) => { return acc + ( await dummy(i)); }, 1 ); console .log( 'Output is ' , output);

async function dummy ( element ) { return Promise .resolve(element); } const inputArray = [ 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 ]; const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aReduceRight( async (acc, i, index, collection) => { return acc + ( await dummy(i)); }, 1 ); console .log( 'Output is ' , output);

async function dummy ( element, needle ) { return Promise .resolve(element > needle); } const inputArray = [ 10 , 20 , 30 , 40 ]; const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aSome( async (i, index, collection) => { return await dummy(i, 30 ); } ); console .log(output);

Using methods individually

You can use each method without creating AsyncRay object.

import { aEvery, aFilter, aFind, aFindIndex, aForEach, aMap, aReduce, aReduceRight, aSome } from 'async-ray' ; const everyResult = await aEvery( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 0 ) ); const filterResult = await aFilter( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 1 ) ); const findResult = await aFind( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e === 3 ) ); const findIndexResult = await aFindIndex( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e === 2 ) ); const forEachResult: number[] = []; await aForEach( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => { const op = await Promise .resolve(e * 10 ); forEachResult.push(op); } ); const mapResult = await aMap( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ); const reduceResult = await aReduce( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (acc, e) => Promise .resolve(e + acc), 0 ); const reduceRightResult = await aReduceRight( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (acc, e) => Promise .resolve(e + acc), 0 ); const someResult = await aSome( [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 1 ) );

Chaining

Async-Ray methods can be chained using Chain functionality

Basic usage

const { Chain } = require ( 'async-ray' );

Chaining will return an instance of Async-Ray if returned type is an array.

sample 1 - aMap() and aFilter()

The process() method must be called explicitly to process the chain because aMap() and aFilter() method returns an array.

const input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; const op = await Chain(input) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .aFilter( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 10 ) ) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .process(); console .log( 'Output is ' , op);

sample 2 - aMap() , aFilter() and aFind()

The process() method should not be called because aFind() does not return an array.

const input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; const op = await Chain(input) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .aFilter( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 10 ) ) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .aFind( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e === 300 ) ); console .log( 'Output is ' , op);

Between other Array methods methods

Sample 1 - Async-Ray Chain with filter()

const input = [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]; const op = ( await Chain(input) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .aFilter( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e > 10 ) ) .aMap( async (e) => Promise .resolve(e * 10 ) ) .process() ) .filter( e => e > 200 ) console .log( 'Output is ' , op);

Sample 2 - Async-Ray Chain with find()