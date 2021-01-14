Purpose of this package is to provide
async/await callbacks for
every,
filter,
find,
findIndex,
forEach,
map,
reduce,
reduceRight and
some methods in Array.
const { AsyncRay } = require('async-ray');
async function dummy(element, needle) {
return Promise.resolve(element > needle);
}
const inputArray = [10, 20, 30, 40];
// Call Every method
const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aEvery(
async (i, index, collection) => {
// Dummy async function
return await dummy(i, 5);
}
);
console.log(output);
// Output is true
async function dummy(element, needle) {
return Promise.resolve(element > needle);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
// Call Filter method
const filterArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFilter(
async (i, index, collection) => {
// Dummy async function
return await dummy(i, 2);
}
);
console.log(filterArray);
// Output is [3, 4]
Find will return the found value or undefined
async function dummy(element, needle) {
return Promise.resolve(element === needle);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
// Call Find method
const outputElement = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFind(
async (i, index, collection) => {
return await dummy(i, 2);
}
);
console.log('Output is ', outputElement);
// Output is 2
FindIndex will return the index of found value or -1
async function dummy(element, needle) {
return Promise.resolve(element === needle);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
// Call Find method
const outputIndex = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFindIndex(
async (i, index, collection) => {
return await dummy(i, 2);
}
);
console.log('Output is ', outputIndex);
// Output is 1
async function dummy(element) {
return Promise.resolve([element, element * 2]);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
// Call Map method
const flatMappedArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aFlatMap(
async (i, index, collection) => {
// Dummy async function
return await dummy(i);
}
);
console.log(flatMappedArray);
// Output is [1, 2, 2, 4, 3, 6, 4, 8]
async function dummy(element) {
return Promise.resolve(element);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
const outputArray = [];
// Call ForEach method
await AsyncRay(inputArray).aForEach(async (i, index, collection) => {
outputArray.push(await dummy(i));
});
console.log('Output is ', outputArray);
// Output is [1, 2, 3, 4]
async function dummy(element) {
return Promise.resolve(element);
}
const inputArray = [1, 2, 3, 4];
// Call Map method
const mappedArray = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aMap(
async (i, index, collection) => {
// Dummy async function
return await dummy(i);
}
);
console.log(mappedArray);
// Output is [1, 2, 3, 4]
async function dummy(element) {
return Promise.resolve(element);
}
const inputArray = [10, 20, 30, 40];
// Call Reduce method
const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aReduce(
async (acc, i, index, collection) => {
return acc + (await dummy(i));
},
1
);
console.log('Output is ', output);
// Output is 101
async function dummy(element) {
return Promise.resolve(element);
}
const inputArray = [10, 20, 30, 40];
// Call Reduce method
const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aReduceRight(
async (acc, i, index, collection) => {
return acc + (await dummy(i));
},
1
);
console.log('Output is ', output);
// Output is 101
async function dummy(element, needle) {
return Promise.resolve(element > needle);
}
const inputArray = [10, 20, 30, 40];
// Call Some method
const output = await AsyncRay(inputArray).aSome(
async (i, index, collection) => {
// Dummy async function
return await dummy(i, 30);
}
);
console.log(output);
// Output is true
You can use each method without creating
AsyncRay object.
import {
aEvery, aFilter, aFind, aFindIndex,
aForEach, aMap, aReduce, aReduceRight, aSome
} from 'async-ray';
// aEvery
const everyResult = await aEvery(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 0)
);
// aFilter
const filterResult = await aFilter(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 1)
);
// aFind
const findResult = await aFind(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e === 3)
);
// aFindIndex
const findIndexResult = await aFindIndex(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e === 2)
);
// aForEach
const forEachResult: number[] = [];
await aForEach(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => {
const op = await Promise.resolve(e * 10);
forEachResult.push(op);
}
);
// aMap
const mapResult = await aMap(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
);
// aReduce
const reduceResult = await aReduce(
[1, 2, 3],
async (acc, e) => Promise.resolve(e + acc),
0
);
// aReduceRight
const reduceRightResult = await aReduceRight(
[1, 2, 3],
async (acc, e) => Promise.resolve(e + acc),
0
);
// aSome
const someResult = await aSome(
[1, 2, 3],
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 1)
);
Chain functionality
const { Chain } = require('async-ray');
Chaining will return an instance of Async-Ray if returned type is an array.
aMap() and
aFilter()
The
process() method must be called explicitly to process the chain because
aMap() and
aFilter() method returns an array.
const input = [1, 2, 3];
const op = await Chain(input)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.aFilter(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 10)
)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
// Call the process() method to execute the chain
.process();
console.log('Output is ', op);
// Output is [ 200, 300 ]
aMap(),
aFilter() and
aFind()
The
process() method should not be called because
aFind() does not return an array.
const input = [1, 2, 3];
const op = await Chain(input)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.aFilter(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 10)
)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.aFind(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e === 300)
);
// No need to call process() method
console.log('Output is ', op);
// Output is 300
Chain with
filter()
const input = [1, 2, 3];
const op = (
await Chain(input)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.aFilter(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 10)
)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.process()
)
.filter(e => e > 200)
console.log('Output is ', op);
// Output is [ 300 ]
Chain with
find()
const input = [1, 2, 3];
const op = (
await Chain(input)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.aFilter(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e > 10)
)
.aMap(
async (e) => Promise.resolve(e * 10)
)
.process()
)
.find(e => e === 200)
console.log('Output is ', op);
// Output is 200