Async.js for Q

Unmaintained

Native Promise support combined with async/await, means 90% of this is unnecessary. There are a number of Promise pooling libraries that serve that last 10% for things like queue() and mapLimit() , such as promise-queue and es6-promise-pool .

If you don't care and don't need support, keep on reading:

Promises with Q are awesome. However, there's a lot of existing code done using callback-oriented structures. Much of this probably would have collapsed under its own weight long ago were it not for the excellent async.js.

A number of the functions provided by async.js, e.g. parallel() aren't terribly useful to existing Q users, since you can just call Q.all() , but I've included most of the functions for completeness.

All of the functions which return promises can also accept promises as any of their arguments, for example instead of:

fetchPages() . then (pages) -> async.every pages, isPageInDB . then (ok) -> doStuff() .done()

You can just do:

async.every(fetchPages(), isPageinDB) . then (ok) -> doStuff() .done()

If I had to pick the most useful from this set, that are more annoying to implement with vanilla Q, I'd say:

Limitations

The only missing functions are internal utility routines like iterator() , apply() , and nextTick() If anyone misses those, let me know.

This code only works on node; I've not bothered to make it browser-safe in any way.

The examples are all in CoffeeScript. You can view them in auto-generated JavaScript instead, if you like.

Download

npm install async -q

Usage

async = require 'async-q'

Documentation

Collections

Control Flow

Utils

Collections

Applies an iterator function to each item in an array, in parallel. The iterator is called with an item from the list and returns a promise for the result. Returns a promise for an array of all of the results, in the same order as the original array.

Note, that since this function applies the iterator to each item in parallel there is no guarantee that the iterator functions will complete in order.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item, index, arr) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise which will be resolved once it has completed.

Example

async.each(openFiles, saveFile). catch (err) ->

The same as each , only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. This means the iterator functions will complete in order.

The same as each only no more than "limit" iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.

Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" iterator functions will complete before any others are started.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

limit - The maximum number of iterators to run at any time.

iterator(item, index, arr) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for the result.

Example

async.eachLimit(documents, 20 , requestApi). catch (err) ->

Produces a new array of values by mapping each value in the given array through the iterator function. The iterator is called with an item from the array and returns a promise for the result.

Note, that since this function applies the iterator to each item in parallel there is no guarantee that the iterator functions will complete in order, however the promised results array returned will be in the same order as the original array.

(This function is actually just an alias for each() )

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item, index, arr) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise which will be resolved once it has completed.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.map([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], fs.stat) . then (results) -> doStuff() .done() Q.all([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ].map(fs.stat)) . then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

The same as map only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.

(This function is actually just an alias for eachSeries() )

The same as map only no more than "limit" iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.

Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" iterator functions will complete before any others are started.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

limit - The maximum number of iterators to run at any time.

iterator(item) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for the result.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.mapLimit([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], 1 , fs.stat) . then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

Alias: select

Returns a promise for an array of all the values which pass an async truth test. This operation is performed in parallel, but the results array will be in the same order as the original.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for a boolean.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.filter([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], fs.exists) . then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

alias: selectSeries

The same as filter only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.

The opposite of filter. Removes values that pass an async truth test.

The same as reject, only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series.

aliases: inject, foldl

Reduces a list of values into a single value using an async iterator to return each successive step. Memo is the initial state of the reduction. This function only operates in series. For performance reasons, it may make sense to split a call to this function into a parallel map, then use the normal Array.prototype.reduce on the results. This function is for situations where each step in the reduction needs to be async, if you can get the data before reducing it then it's probably a good idea to do so.

Returns a promise for the reduction.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

memo - The initial state of the reduction.

iterator(memo, item) - A function applied to each item in the array to produce the next step in the reduction. The iterator must return a promise for the state of the reduction.

Example

async.reduce([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], 0 , ( (memo, item) -> Q(memo + item))) . then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

Alias: foldr

Same as reduce, only operates on the items in the array in reverse order.

Returns a promise for the first value in a list that passes an async truth test. The iterator is applied in parallel, meaning the first iterator to return true will resolve the promise with that result. That means the result might not be the first item in the original array (in terms of order) that passes the test.

If order within the original array is important then look at detectSeries.

Note: the above is currently false; this function is currently just filter() + .get(0) , but this should probably eventually change.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for a boolean.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.detect([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], fs.exists) . then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

The same as detect, only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. This means the result is always the first in the original array (in terms of array order) that passes the truth test.

Sorts a list by the results of running each value through an async iterator. Returns a promise for a sorted array of the original values.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for a transformation of the item which is sortable.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.sortBy([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], (file) -> fs.stat(file).get( 'mtime' )) . then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

Alias: any

Returns a promise for a boolean saying whether or not at least one element in the array satisfies an async test.

Once any iterator call returns true, the main promise is immediately resolved.

That previous sentence is not yet true, but is aspirational. This is currently implemented as a test on whether .filter() 's .length > 0

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for a boolean.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.some([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], fs.exists) . then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

Alias: all

Returns a promise for a boolean saying whether every element in the array satisfies an async test.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over.

iterator(item) - A truth test to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for a boolean.

Example

async.every([ 'file1' , 'file2' , 'file3' ], fs.exists) . then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

Applies an iterator to each item in a list, concatenating the results. Returns a promise for the concatenated list. The iterators are called in parallel, and the results are concatenated as they return. There is no guarantee that the results array will be returned in the original order of the arguments passed to the iterator function.

Arguments

arr - An array to iterate over

iterator(item) - A function to apply to each item in the array. The iterator must return a promise for an array of transformed results.

Example

fs = require 'q-io/fs' async.concat([ 'dir1' , 'dir2' , 'dir3' ], fs.list) . then (files) -> doStuff() .done()

Same as async.concat , but executes in series instead of parallel.

Control Flow

Run an array of functions in series, each one running once the previous function has completed. Returns a promise for an array containing the ordered results.

It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function and the results will be resolved as an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from async.series.

Arguments

tasks - An array or object containing functions to run, each function must return a promise for an optional result value.

Example

async.series([ -> Q 'one' -> Q 'two' ]). then (results) -> doStuff() .done() async.series({ one: -> Q.delay( 200 ).thenResolve( 1 ) two: -> Q.delay( 100 ).thenResolve( 2 ) }). then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

Run an array of functions in parallel, without waiting until the previous function has completed. Returns a promise for an array of the results.

It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function and the promised results will be an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from async.parallel.

Note: this isn't something you commonly want to do in Q-land; an array of promises and Q.all() usually works just fine, but, you know, completeness and all.

Arguments

tasks - An array or object containing functions to run, each function should return a promise for an optional value.

Example

async.parallel([ -> Q.delay( 200 ).thenResolve( 'one' ) -> Q.delay( 100 ).thenResolve( 'two' ) ]). then (results) -> doStuff() .done() async.parallel({ one: -> Q.delay( 200 ).thenResolve( 1 ) two: -> Q.delay( 100 ).thenResolve( 2 ) }). then (results) -> doStuff() .done()

The same as parallel only the tasks are executed in parallel with a maximum of "limit" tasks executing at any time. Returns a promise for an array or object, depending on which was passed.

Note that the tasks are not executed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" tasks will complete before any others are started.

Arguments

tasks - An array or object containing functions to run, each function must return a promise for an optional result.

limit - The maximum number of tasks to run at any time.

Repeatedly call fn, while test returns true. Returns promise that is fulfilled when test fails.

Arguments

test() - synchronous truth test to perform before each execution of fn.

fn - A function to call each time the test passes. The function must return a promise that is fulfilled when it is done.

Example

count = 0 async.whilst(( -> count < 5 ), -> count++; Q.delay( 1000 )) . then -> doStuff() .done()

The post check version of whilst. To reflect the difference in the order of operations test and fn arguments are switched. doWhilst is to whilst as do while is to while in plain JavaScript.

Repeatedly call fn, until test returns true.

The inverse of async.whilst.

Like doWhilst except the test is inverted. Note the argument ordering differs from until .

Calls the promise-returning function 'fn' repeatedly, in series, indefinitely.

Runs an array of functions in series, each passing their results to the next in the array. Returns a promise for the result of the final function.

Note: I'm not sure why you'd really want this in practice; you usually just want to do: foo().then((res1) -> ...).then((res2) -> ...)...

Arguments

tasks - An array of functions to run, each function must return a promise for a result that will be passed to the next function.

Example

async.waterfall([ -> Q [ 'one' , 'two' ] ([arg1, arg2]) -> Q 'three' (arg1) -> Q 'done' ]). then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

Creates a function which is a composition of the passed asynchronous functions. Each function consumes the promised return value of the function that follows. Composing functions f(), g() and h() would produce the result of f(g(h())), only this version uses promises to obtain the return values.

Each function is executed with the this binding of the composed function.

Arguments

functions... - the asynchronous functions to compose

Example

add1 = (n) -> Q.delay( 10 ).thenResolve(n + 1 ) mul3 = (n) -> Q.delay( 10 ).thenResolve(n * 3 ) add1mul3 = async.compose mul3, add1 add1mul3( 4 ) . then (result) -> doStuff() .done()

Applies the provided arguments to each function in the array, resolving the returned promise after all functions have completed. If you only provide the first argument then it will return a function which lets you pass in the arguments as if it were a single function call.

Arguments

fns - the promise-returning functions to all call with the same arguments

args... - any number of separate arguments to pass to the function

Example

async.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema], 'bucket' ).done() async.each( buckets, async.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema]) ).done()

The same as applyEach only the functions are applied in series.

Creates a queue object with the specified concurrency. Tasks added to the queue will be processed in parallel (up to the concurrency limit). If all workers are in progress, the task is queued until one is available. Once a worker has completed a task, promise returned from its addition is resolved.

Arguments

worker(task) - An promise-returning function for processing a queued task, which must resolve its promise when finished.

concurrency - An integer for determining how many worker functions should be run in parallel.

Queue objects

The queue object returned by this function is an EventEmitter:

Functions

length() - a function returning the number of items waiting to be processed.

push(task) - add a new task to the queue and return a promise which is resolved once the worker has finished processing the task. The promise object returned also contains a start property, which is a promise which is resolved when the task is started. Instead of a single task, an array of tasks can be submitted and an array of promises will be returned which can be individually handled or bundled with Q.all()

property, which is a promise which is resolved when the task is started. Instead of a single task, an array of tasks can be submitted and an array of promises will be returned which can be individually handled or bundled with unshift(task) - same as push but add a new task to the front of the queue.

Properties

concurrency - an integer for determining how many worker functions should be run in parallel. This property can be changed after a queue is created to alter the concurrency on-the-fly.

Events

You may receive events with queueObj.on 'foo', -> ...

saturated - emitted when the queue length hits the concurrency and further tasks will be queued

empty - emitted when the last item from the queue is given to a worker

drain - emitted when the last item from the queue has returned from the worker NOTE: actions contigent on the promise returned from the push/unshift() that queued the final task will not have finished when the drain event is fired; if you wish to run after that, do something like: queueObj.on 'drain', -> process.nextTick -> ... or use a Q.all(...).then(...) on those promises instead.

Example

q = async.queue ( ({name}) -> console .log "hello #{name} " ), 2 q. on 'drain' , -> console .log 'all items have been processed' q.push(name: 'foo' ). then ( -> console .log 'finished processing foo' ).done() q.push(name: 'bar' ). then ( -> console .log 'finished processing bar' ).done() q.push([{name: 'baz' },{name: 'bay' },{name: 'bax' }]).forEach (p) -> p. then ( -> console .log 'finished processing baz, bay, OR bax' ) .done() Q.all(q.push([{name: 'baz' },{name: 'bay' },{name: 'bax' }])) . then ( -> console .log 'finished processing baz, bay, AND bax' ) .done() q.unshift(name: 'garply' ) . then ( -> console .log 'finished processing garply' ) .done()

Example using .start promise return from push()

q = async.queue ( (n) -> Q.delay(n* 10000 ).thenResolve(n)), 10 async.whilst ( -> true ), -> (res = q.push Math.random()). then (n) -> console .log "waited #{n} ms" res.start

Creates a cargo object with the specified payload. Tasks added to the cargo will be processed altogether (up to the payload limit). If the worker is in progress, the task is queued until it is available. Once the worker has completed some tasks, all of the promises returned from calls to push will be resolved.

Arguments

worker(tasks) - A promise-returning function for processing an array of queued tasks.

payload - An optional integer for determining how many tasks should be processed per round; if omitted, the default is unlimited.

Cargo objects

The cargo object returned by this function is an EventEmitter:

Functions

length() - a function returning the number of items waiting to be processed.

push(task) - add a new task to the queue, returns a promise that is resolved once the worker has finished processing the task. Instead of a single task, an array of tasks can be submitted in which case an array of promises will be returned.

Properties

payload - an integer for determining how many tasks should be process per round. This property can be changed after a cargo is created to alter the payload on-the-fly.

Events

You may receive events with cargoObj.on 'foo', -> ...

saturated - emitted when the queue length hits the payload and further tasks will be queued

empty - emitted when the last item from the queue is given to a worker

drain - emitted when the last item from the queue has returned from the worker NOTE: actions contigent on the promise returned from the push() that queued the final task will not have finished when the drain event is fired; if you wish to run after that, do something like: cargoObj.on 'drain', -> process.nextTick -> ... or use a Q.all(...).then(...) on those promises instead.

Example

cargo = async.cargo( (tasks) -> console .log "hello #{name} " for {name} in tasks 2 ) cargo.push(name: 'foo' ). then ( -> console .log 'finished processing foo' ).done() cargo.push(name: 'bar' ). then ( -> console .log 'finished processing bar' ).done() cargo.push(name: 'baz' ). then ( -> console .log 'finished processing baz' ).done()

Determines the best order for running functions based on their requirements. Each function can optionally depend on other functions being completed first, and each function is run as soon as its requirements are satisfied. Functions receive an object containing the results of functions which have completed so far. Returns a promise for the final version of the results object.

Arguments

tasks - An object literal containing named functions or an array of requirements, with the function itself the last item in the array. The key used for each function or array is used when specifying requirements. The function receives a results object, containing the results of the previously executed functions, keyed by their name.

Example

async.auto({ get_data: -> make_folder: -> write_file: [ 'get_data' 'make_folder' -> filename ] email_link: [ 'write_file' (results) -> ] }).done()

This is a fairly trivial example, but to do this using the basic parallel and series functions would look like this:

async.parallel([ -> -> ]) . then -> async.waterfall [ -> filename (results) -> ] .done()

For a complicated series of async tasks using the auto function makes adding new tasks much easier and makes the code more readable.

Calls the fn n times and accumulates results in the same manner you would use with async.map.

Arguments

n - The number of times to run the function.

fn(i) - The promise-returning function to call n times, passed i <- 0...n

Example

createUser = (id) -> Q { id: "user #{id} " } async.times( 5 , createUser) . then (users) -> doStuff() .done()

The same as times only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.

Utils

Caches the results of an async function. When creating a hash to store function results against an optional hash function can be used.

The cache of results is exposed as the memo property of the function returned by memoize .

Arguments

fn - the function you to proxy and cache results from.

hasher - an optional function for generating a custom hash for storing results, it has all the arguments applied to it apart from the callback, and must be synchronous.

Example

slow_fn = (name) -> Q result fn = async.memoize slow_fn fn( 'some name' ). then ( -> doStuff()).done()

Undoes a memoized function, returning the original, unmemoized form. Comes in handy in tests.

Arguments

fn - the memoized function

Logs the result of an async function to the console. Only works in node.js or in browsers that support console.log and console.error (such as FF and Chrome). Returns a promise for further chaining.

Arguments

function - The function you want to eventually apply all arguments to.

arguments... - Any number of arguments to apply to the function.

Example

hello = (name) -> Q.delay( 1000 ).thenResolve "hello #{name} "

coffee> async. log hello, 'world' [ object Object ] hello world