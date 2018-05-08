Native Promise support combined with async/await, means 90% of this is unnecessary.
There are a number of Promise pooling libraries that serve that last 10% for things
like
queue() and
mapLimit(), such as
promise-queue and
es6-promise-pool.
If you don't care and don't need support, keep on reading:
Promises with Q are awesome. However, there's a lot of existing code done using callback-oriented structures. Much of this probably would have collapsed under its own weight long ago were it not for the excellent async.js.
A number of the functions provided by async.js, e.g.
parallel() aren't
terribly useful to existing Q users, since you can just call
Q.all(), but
I've included most of the functions for completeness.
All of the functions which return promises can also accept promises as any of their arguments, for example instead of:
fetchPages()
.then (pages) ->
async.every pages, isPageInDB
.then (ok) ->
doStuff()
.done()
You can just do:
async.every(fetchPages(), isPageinDB)
.then (ok) ->
doStuff()
.done()
If I had to pick the most useful from this set, that are more annoying to implement with vanilla Q, I'd say:
The only missing functions are internal utility routines like
iterator(),
apply(), and
nextTick() If anyone misses those, let me know.
This code only works on node; I've not bothered to make it browser-safe in any way.
The examples are all in CoffeeScript. You can view them in auto-generated JavaScript instead, if you like.
npm install async-q
async = require 'async-q'
Applies an iterator function to each item in an array, in parallel. The iterator is called with an item from the list and returns a promise for the result. Returns a promise for an array of all of the results, in the same order as the original array.
Note, that since this function applies the iterator to each item in parallel there is no guarantee that the iterator functions will complete in order.
Arguments
Example
### assuming openFiles is an array of file names and saveFile is a function
to save the modified contents of that file:
###
async.each(openFiles, saveFile).catch (err) ->
### if any of the saves produced an error, err would equal that error ###
The same as
each, only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in
series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed
processing. This means the iterator functions will complete in order.
The same as
each only no more than "limit" iterators will be simultaneously
running at any time.
Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" iterator functions will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
Example
### Assume documents is an array of JSON objects and requestApi is a
function that interacts with a rate-limited REST api.
###
async.eachLimit(documents, 20, requestApi).catch (err) ->
### if any of the saves produced an error, err would equal that error ###
Produces a new array of values by mapping each value in the given array through the iterator function. The iterator is called with an item from the array and returns a promise for the result.
Note, that since this function applies the iterator to each item in parallel there is no guarantee that the iterator functions will complete in order, however the promised results array returned will be in the same order as the original array.
(This function is actually just an alias for
each())
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.map(['file1','file2','file3'], fs.stat)
.then (results) ->
### results is now an array of stats for each file ###
doStuff()
.done()
### this is pretty much the same as: ###
Q.all(['file1','file2','file3'].map(fs.stat))
.then (results) ->
### results is now an array of stats for each file ###
doStuff()
.done()
The same as map only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
(This function is actually just an alias for
eachSeries())
The same as map only no more than "limit" iterators will be simultaneously running at any time.
Note that the items are not processed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" iterator functions will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.mapLimit(['file1','file2','file3'], 1, fs.stat)
.then (results) ->
### results is now an array of stats for each file ###
doStuff()
.done()
Alias: select
Returns a promise for an array of all the values which pass an async truth test. This operation is performed in parallel, but the results array will be in the same order as the original.
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.filter(['file1','file2','file3'], fs.exists)
.then (results) ->
### results now equals an array of the existing files ###
doStuff()
.done()
alias: selectSeries
The same as filter only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
The opposite of filter. Removes values that pass an async truth test.
The same as reject, only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series.
aliases: inject, foldl
Reduces a list of values into a single value using an async iterator to return each successive step. Memo is the initial state of the reduction. This function only operates in series. For performance reasons, it may make sense to split a call to this function into a parallel map, then use the normal Array.prototype.reduce on the results. This function is for situations where each step in the reduction needs to be async, if you can get the data before reducing it then it's probably a good idea to do so.
Returns a promise for the reduction.
Arguments
Example
async.reduce([1,2,3], 0, ((memo, item) -> Q(memo + item)))
.then (result) ->
### result is now equal to the last value of memo, which is 6 ###
doStuff()
.done()
Alias: foldr
Same as reduce, only operates on the items in the array in reverse order.
Returns a promise for the first value in a list that passes an async truth test. The iterator is applied in parallel, meaning the first iterator to return true will resolve the promise with that result. That means the result might not be the first item in the original array (in terms of order) that passes the test.
If order within the original array is important then look at detectSeries.
Note: the above is currently false; this function is currently just
filter() + .get(0), but this should probably eventually change.
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.detect(['file1','file2','file3'], fs.exists)
.then (result) ->
### result now equals the first file in the list that exists ###
doStuff()
.done()
The same as detect, only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. This means the result is always the first in the original array (in terms of array order) that passes the truth test.
Sorts a list by the results of running each value through an async iterator. Returns a promise for a sorted array of the original values.
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.sortBy(['file1','file2','file3'], (file) -> fs.stat(file).get('mtime'))
.then (results) ->
### results is now the original array of files sorted by mod time ###
doStuff()
.done()
Alias: any
Returns a promise for a boolean saying whether or not at least one element in the array satisfies an async test.
Once any iterator call returns true, the main promise is immediately resolved.
That previous sentence is not yet true, but is aspirational. This is currently
implemented as a test on whether
.filter()'s
.length > 0
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.some(['file1','file2','file3'], fs.exists)
.then (result) ->
### if result is true then at least one of the files exists ###
doStuff()
.done()
Alias: all
Returns a promise for a boolean saying whether every element in the array satisfies an async test.
Arguments
Example
async.every(['file1','file2','file3'], fs.exists)
.then (result) ->
### if result is true then every file exists ###
doStuff()
.done()
Applies an iterator to each item in a list, concatenating the results. Returns a promise for the concatenated list. The iterators are called in parallel, and the results are concatenated as they return. There is no guarantee that the results array will be returned in the original order of the arguments passed to the iterator function.
Arguments
Example
fs = require 'q-io/fs'
async.concat(['dir1','dir2','dir3'], fs.list)
.then (files) ->
### files is now a list of filenames that exist in the 3 dirs ###
doStuff()
.done()
Same as
async.concat, but executes in series instead of parallel.
Run an array of functions in series, each one running once the previous function has completed. Returns a promise for an array containing the ordered results.
It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function and the results will be resolved as an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from async.series.
Arguments
Example
async.series([
->
### do some stuff ###
Q 'one'
->
### do some more stuff ... ###
Q 'two'
]).then (results) ->
### results is now equal to ['one', 'two'] ###
doStuff()
.done()
### an example using an object instead of an array ###
async.series({
one: -> Q.delay(200).thenResolve(1)
two: -> Q.delay(100).thenResolve(2)
}).then (results) ->
### results is now equal to: {one: 1, two: 2} ###
doStuff()
.done()
Run an array of functions in parallel, without waiting until the previous function has completed. Returns a promise for an array of the results.
It is also possible to use an object instead of an array. Each property will be run as a function and the promised results will be an object instead of an array. This can be a more readable way of handling results from async.parallel.
Note: this isn't something you commonly want to do in Q-land; an array of
promises and
Q.all() usually works just fine, but, you know, completeness and
all.
Arguments
Example
async.parallel([
-> Q.delay(200).thenResolve('one')
-> Q.delay(100).thenResolve('two')
]).then (results) ->
### the results array will equal ['one','two'] even though
the second function had a shorter timeout. ###
doStuff()
.done()
### an example using an object instead of an array ###
async.parallel({
one: -> Q.delay(200).thenResolve(1)
two: -> Q.delay(100).thenResolve(2)
}).then (results) ->
### results is now equals to: {one: 1, two: 2} ###
doStuff()
.done()
The same as parallel only the tasks are executed in parallel with a maximum of "limit" tasks executing at any time. Returns a promise for an array or object, depending on which was passed.
Note that the tasks are not executed in batches, so there is no guarantee that the first "limit" tasks will complete before any others are started.
Arguments
Repeatedly call fn, while test returns true. Returns promise that is fulfilled when test fails.
Arguments
Example
count = 0
async.whilst((-> count < 5), -> count++; Q.delay(1000))
.then ->
### 5 seconds have passed ###
doStuff()
.done()
The post check version of whilst. To reflect the difference in the order of
operations
test and
fn arguments are switched.
doWhilst is to
whilst as
do while is to
while in plain JavaScript.
Repeatedly call fn, until test returns true.
The inverse of async.whilst.
Like doWhilst except the test is inverted. Note the argument ordering differs
from
until.
Calls the promise-returning function 'fn' repeatedly, in series, indefinitely.
Runs an array of functions in series, each passing their results to the next in the array. Returns a promise for the result of the final function.
Note: I'm not sure why you'd really want this in practice; you usually just
want to do:
foo().then((res1) -> ...).then((res2) -> ...)...
Arguments
Example
async.waterfall([
-> Q ['one', 'two']
([arg1, arg2]) -> Q 'three'
(arg1) ->
### arg1 now equals 'three' ###
Q 'done'
]).then (result) ->
### result now equals 'done' ###
doStuff()
.done()
Creates a function which is a composition of the passed asynchronous functions. Each function consumes the promised return value of the function that follows. Composing functions f(), g() and h() would produce the result of f(g(h())), only this version uses promises to obtain the return values.
Each function is executed with the
this binding of the composed function.
Arguments
Example
add1 = (n) -> Q.delay(10).thenResolve(n + 1)
mul3 = (n) -> Q.delay(10).thenResolve(n * 3)
add1mul3 = async.compose mul3, add1
add1mul3(4)
.then (result) ->
### result now equals 15 ###
doStuff()
.done()
Applies the provided arguments to each function in the array, resolving the returned promise after all functions have completed. If you only provide the first argument then it will return a function which lets you pass in the arguments as if it were a single function call.
Arguments
Example
async.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema], 'bucket').done()
### partial application example: ###
async.each(
buckets,
async.applyEach([enableSearch, updateSchema])
).done()
The same as applyEach only the functions are applied in series.
Creates a queue object with the specified concurrency. Tasks added to the queue will be processed in parallel (up to the concurrency limit). If all workers are in progress, the task is queued until one is available. Once a worker has completed a task, promise returned from its addition is resolved.
The queue object returned by this function is an EventEmitter:
start property, which is a promise which
is resolved when the task is started.
Instead of a single task, an array of tasks can be submitted and an array
of promises will be returned which can be individually handled or bundled
with
Q.all()
You may receive events with
queueObj.on 'foo', -> ...
push/unshift() that queued the final task will not have finished
when the drain event is fired; if you wish to run after that,
do something like:
queueObj.on 'drain', -> process.nextTick -> ...
or use a
Q.all(...).then(...) on those promises instead.
### create a queue object with concurrency 2 ###
q = async.queue (({name}) -> console.log "hello #{name}"), 2
### listen for an event ###
q.on 'drain', -> console.log 'all items have been processed'
### add some items to the queue ###
q.push(name: 'foo').then(-> console.log 'finished processing foo').done()
q.push(name: 'bar').then(-> console.log 'finished processing bar').done()
### add some items to the queue (batch-wise) ###
q.push([{name: 'baz'},{name: 'bay'},{name: 'bax'}]).forEach (p) ->
p.then(-> console.log 'finished processing baz, bay, OR bax')
.done()
### add some items to the queue (batch-wise) and wait for all to finish ###
Q.all(q.push([{name: 'baz'},{name: 'bay'},{name: 'bax'}]))
.then(-> console.log 'finished processing baz, bay, AND bax')
.done()
### add some items to the front of the queue ###
q.unshift(name: 'garply')
.then(-> console.log 'finished processing garply')
.done()
.start promise return from
push()
### if you didn't block on start, you'd create a huge array and die ###
q = async.queue ((n) -> Q.delay(n*10000).thenResolve(n)), 10
### imagine this is an async line-reader.eachLine() call or something ###
async.whilst (-> true), ->
### print the result once task is done ###
(res = q.push Math.random()).then (n) -> console.log "waited #{n}ms"
### only continue the loop when the task is started ###
res.start
Creates a cargo object with the specified payload. Tasks added to the cargo will be processed altogether (up to the payload limit). If the worker is in progress, the task is queued until it is available. Once the worker has completed some tasks, all of the promises returned from calls to push will be resolved.
The cargo object returned by this function is an EventEmitter:
You may receive events with
cargoObj.on 'foo', -> ...
push() that queued the final task will not have finished
when the drain event is fired; if you wish to run after that,
do something like:
cargoObj.on 'drain', -> process.nextTick -> ...
or use a
Q.all(...).then(...) on those promises instead.
### create a cargo object with payload 2 ###
cargo = async.cargo(
(tasks) -> console.log "hello #{name}" for {name} in tasks
2
)
### add some items ###
cargo.push(name: 'foo').then(-> console.log 'finished processing foo').done()
cargo.push(name: 'bar').then(-> console.log 'finished processing bar').done()
cargo.push(name: 'baz').then(-> console.log 'finished processing baz').done()
Determines the best order for running functions based on their requirements. Each function can optionally depend on other functions being completed first, and each function is run as soon as its requirements are satisfied. Functions receive an object containing the results of functions which have completed so far. Returns a promise for the final version of the results object.
Arguments
Example
async.auto({
get_data: ->
### async code to get some data ###
make_folder: ->
### async code to create a directory to store a file in
this is run at the same time as getting the data
###
write_file: [
'get_data'
'make_folder'
->
### once there is some data and the directory exists,
write the data to a file in the directory ###
filename
]
email_link: [
'write_file'
(results) ->
### once the file is written let's email a link to it...
results.write_file contains the filename returned by write_file.
###
]
}).done()
This is a fairly trivial example, but to do this using the basic parallel and series functions would look like this:
async.parallel([
->
### async code to get some data ###
->
### async code to create a directory to store a file in
this is run at the same time as getting the data
###
])
.then ->
async.waterfall [
->
### once there is some data and the directory exists,
write the data to a file in the directory ###
filename
(results) ->
### once the file is written let's email a link to it... ###
]
.done()
For a complicated series of async tasks using the auto function makes adding new tasks much easier and makes the code more readable.
Calls the fn n times and accumulates results in the same manner you would use with async.map.
Arguments
Example
### Pretend this is some complicated async factory ###
createUser = (id) -> Q { id: "user#{id}" }
### generate 5 users ###
async.times(5, createUser)
.then (users) ->
### we should now have 5 users ###
doStuff()
.done()
The same as times only the iterator is applied to each item in the array in series. The next iterator is only called once the current one has completed processing. The results array will be in the same order as the original.
Caches the results of an async function. When creating a hash to store function results against an optional hash function can be used.
The cache of results is exposed as the
memo property of the function returned
by
memoize.
Arguments
Example
slow_fn = (name) ->
### do something ###
Q result
fn = async.memoize slow_fn
### fn can now be used as if it were slow_fn ###
fn('some name').then(-> doStuff()).done()
Undoes a memoized function, returning the original, unmemoized form. Comes in handy in tests.
Arguments
Logs the result of an async function to the console. Only works in node.js or in browsers that support console.log and console.error (such as FF and Chrome). Returns a promise for further chaining.
Arguments
Example
hello = (name) -> Q.delay(1000).thenResolve "hello #{name}"
coffee> async.log hello, 'world'
[object Object]
hello world
The same as
async.log except it calls
console.dir() instead
of
console.log()