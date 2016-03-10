AsyncProps for React Router

Co-located data loading for React Router apps. Data is loaded before the new screen renders. It is designed to be both a useful solution for many apps, as well as a reference implementation for integrating data with React Router (stuff like redux, relay, falcor etc).

Docs & Help

For questions and support, please visit our channel on Reactiflux or Stack Overflow. The issue tracker is exclusively for bug reports and feature requests.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm install async -props

Then with a module bundler like webpack, use as you would anything else:

import AsyncProps from 'async-props'

The UMD build is also available on npmcdn:

< script src = "https://npmcdn.com/async-props/umd/AsyncProps.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.AsyncProps .

Notes

This is pre-release, it's pretty close though. If you are using it then you are a contributor. Please add tests with all pull requests.

Usage

import { Router, Route } from 'react-router' import AsyncProps from 'async-props' import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' class App extends React . Component { static loadProps(params, cb) { cb( null , { tacos : [ 'Pollo' , 'Carnitas' ] }) } render() { const tacos = this .props.tacos return ( < div > < ul > {tacos.map(taco => ( < li > {taco} </ li > ))} </ ul > </ div > ) } } render(( <Router render={(props) => <AsyncProps {...props}/>}> <Route path="/" component={App}/> </Router> ), el)

Server

import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server' import { match, RoutingContext } from 'react-router' import AsyncProps, { loadPropsOnServer } from 'async-props' app.get( '*' , (req, res) => { match({ routes, location : req.url }, (err, redirect, renderProps) => { loadPropsOnServer(renderProps, (err, asyncProps, scriptTag) => { const appHTML = renderToString( < AsyncProps { ...renderProps } { ...asyncProps } /> ) // 3. render the script tag into the server markup const html = createPage(appHTML, scriptTag) res.send(html) }) }) }) function createPage(html, scriptTag) { return ` < html > < body > < div id = "app" > ${html} </ div > ${scriptTag} </ body > </ html > ` }

API

Please refer to the example, as it exercises the entire API. Docs will come eventually :)