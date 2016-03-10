Co-located data loading for React Router apps. Data is loaded before the new screen renders. It is designed to be both a useful solution for many apps, as well as a reference implementation for integrating data with React Router (stuff like redux, relay, falcor etc).
Using npm:
$ npm install async-props
Then with a module bundler like webpack, use as you would anything else:
// using an ES6 transpiler, like babel
import AsyncProps from 'async-props'
The UMD build is also available on npmcdn:
<script src="https://npmcdn.com/async-props/umd/AsyncProps.min.js"></script>
You can find the library on
window.AsyncProps.
This is pre-release, it's pretty close though. If you are using it then you are a contributor. Please add tests with all pull requests.
import { Router, Route } from 'react-router'
import AsyncProps from 'async-props'
import React from 'react'
import { render } from 'react-dom'
class App extends React.Component {
// 1. define a `loadProps` static method
static loadProps(params, cb) {
cb(null, {
tacos: [ 'Pollo', 'Carnitas' ]
})
}
render() {
// 2. access data as props :D
const tacos = this.props.tacos
return (
<div>
<ul>
{tacos.map(taco => (
<li>{taco}</li>
))}
</ul>
</div>
)
}
}
// 3. Render `Router` with AsyncProps middleware
render((
<Router render={(props) => <AsyncProps {...props}/>}>
<Route path="/" component={App}/>
</Router>
), el)
import { renderToString } from 'react-dom/server'
import { match, RoutingContext } from 'react-router'
import AsyncProps, { loadPropsOnServer } from 'async-props'
app.get('*', (req, res) => {
match({ routes, location: req.url }, (err, redirect, renderProps) => {
// 1. load the props
loadPropsOnServer(renderProps, (err, asyncProps, scriptTag) => {
// 2. use `AsyncProps` instead of `RoutingContext` and pass it
// `renderProps` and `asyncProps`
const appHTML = renderToString(
<AsyncProps {...renderProps} {...asyncProps} />
)
// 3. render the script tag into the server markup
const html = createPage(appHTML, scriptTag)
res.send(html)
})
})
})
function createPage(html, scriptTag) {
return `
<!doctype html>
<html>
<!-- etc. --->
<body>
<div id="app">${html}</div>
<!-- its a string -->
${scriptTag}
</body>
</html>
`
}
Please refer to the example, as it exercises the entire API. Docs will come eventually :)