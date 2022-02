Async control flow patterns using promises based on https://github.com/caolan/async

It needs an ES6 environment to work (Promises, Block-scoped binding constructs, etc) like modern browsers and node 4.

Example:

var asyncP = require ( 'async-promises' ); var args = []; return asyncP .each([ 1 , 3 , 2 ], (x) => { return new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { setTimeout( () => { args.push(x); resolve(); }, x * 25 ); }); }) .then( () => { console .log(args); });

Roadmap