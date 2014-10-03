Node async-profile profiles CPU usage in node apps.

It lets you see at a glance how much CPU time is being taken up by a given part of your app, even if that part of your app is also doing asynchronous IO.

I built it at Bugsnag to help us understand why our background processors were using 100% CPU all the time.

Installation

This currently only works on node 0.10. 0.11 support should be easy to add, and much lower overhead :).

npm install async -profile

Usage

Call AsyncProfile.profile with a function. That function will be called asynchronously, and all of the timeouts and network events it causes will also be profiled. A summary will then be printed.

var AsyncProfile = require ( 'async-profile' ) AsyncProfile.profile( function ( ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { }); });

For more options see the advanced usage section

Interpreting the output

The output looks something like this: (taken from a profile of bugsnag's backend)

total: 1. 823ms (in 2. 213ms real time, CPU load: 0.8 , wait time: 3. 688ms) 0.879: 0. 011ms at Function.Project.fromCache (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/project.coffee:12:16) (0.072ms) 0.970: 0. 363ms [no mark] (0.250ms) 1.589: 0. 002ms at /0/bugsnag/event-worker/workers/notify.coffee:29:13 (0.000ms) 1.622: 0. 010ms at /0/bugsnag/event-worker/workers/notify.coffee:30:13 (0.000ms) 1.668: 0. 043ms at Event.hash (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/event/event.coffee:238:16) (0.061ms) 1.780: 0. 064ms at /0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/event/event.coffee:246:21 (0.098ms) 2.016: 0. 064ms at Object.exports.count (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/throttling.coffee:12:14) (0.122ms) 2.250: 0. 052ms REDIS EVAL SCRIPT (0.123) 2.506: 0. 166ms at throttleProjectEvent (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/throttling.coffee:125:14) (0.295ms) 2.433: 0. 002ms at throttleProjectEvent (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/throttling.coffee:125:14) (0.000ms) 2.211: 0. 002ms at throttleAccountEvent (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/throttling.coffee:73:14) (0.000ms) 1.947: 0. 002ms at Object.exports.count (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/throttling.coffee:12:14) (0.000ms) 1.593: 0. 001ms at Event.hash (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/event/event.coffee:238:16) (0.000ms) 0.775: 0. 003ms at Function.Project.fromCache (/0/bugsnag/event-worker/lib/project.coffee:12:16) (0.000ms)

The first line contains 4 numbers:

total — the total amount of time spent running CPU.

— the total amount of time spent running CPU. real time — the amount of time between the first callack starting and the last callback ending.

— the amount of time between the first callack starting and the last callback ending. CPU load — is just total / real time . As node is singlethreaded, this number ranges between 0 (CPU wasn't doing anything) and 1 (CPU was running the whole time).

— is just . As node is singlethreaded, this number ranges between 0 (CPU wasn't doing anything) and 1 (CPU was running the whole time). wait time — the sum of the times between each callback being created and being called. High wait times can happen either because you're waiting for a lot of parallel IO events, or because you're waiting for other callbacks to stop using the CPU.

Each subsequent line contains 4 bits of information:

start : The time since you called new AsyncProfile() and when this callback started running.

: The time since you called and when this callback started running. cpu time : The amount of CPU time it took to execute this callback.

: The amount of CPU time it took to execute this callback. location : The point in your code at which this callback was created. (see also marking).

: The point in your code at which this callback was created. (see also marking). overhead : The amount of CPU time it took to calculate location (see also speed) which has been subtraced from the cpu time column.

Additionally the indentation lets you re-construct the tree of callbacks.

Marking

Sometimes it's hard to figure out exactly what's running when, particularly as the point at which the underlying async callback is created might not correspond to the location of a callback function in your code. At any point while the profiler is running you can mark the current callback to make it easy to spot in the profiler output.

AsyncProfile.mark 'SOMETHING EASY TO SPOT'

For example in the above output, I've done that for the callback that was running redis.eval and marked it as 'REDIS EVAL SCRIPT' .

Advanced

If you need advanced behaviour, you need to create the profiler manually, and then run some code. The profiler will be active for any callbacks created synchronously after it was.

setTimeout( function ( ) { p = new AsyncProfiler(); setTimeout( function ( ) { }); });

Speed

Like all profilers, this one comes with some overhead. In fact, by default it has so much overhead that I had to calculate it and then subtract it from the results :p.

There is some overhead not included in the overhead numbers, but it should hopefully be fairly insignficant (1-10μs or so per async call) and also not included in the profiler output.

You can make the profiler faster by creating it with the fast option. This disables both stack-trace calculation, and overhead calculation.

new AsyncProfile({ fast : true })

Stopping

also known as "help, it's not displaying anything"

If your process happens to make an infinite cascade of callbacks (often this happens with promises libraries), then you will have to manually stop the profiler manually. For example using a promise you might want to do something like:

var p = new AsyncProfile() Promise .try(doWork).finally( function ( ) { p.stop(); });

Custom reports

You can pass a callback into the constructor to generate your own output. The default callback looks like this:

new AsyncProfile({ callback : function ( result ) { result.print(); } );

The result object looks like this:

{ start : [ 1 , 000000000 ], # process.hrtime() end : [ 9 , 000000000 ], # process.hrtime() ticks : [ { queue : [ 1 , 000000000 ], # when the callback was created start : [ 2 , 000000000 ], # when the callback was called end : [ 3 , 000000000 ], # when the callback finished overhead : [ 0 , 000100000 ], # how much time was spent inside the profiler itself parent : { ... }, # the tick that was running when the callback was created } ] }

This gives you a flattened tree of ticks, sorted by queue time. The parent will always come before its children in the array.

Common problems

No output is produced

Try manually stopping the profiler. You might have an infinite chain of callbacks, or no callbacks at all.

Some callbacks are missing

We're using async-listener under the hood, and it sometimes can't "see" beyond some libraries (like redis or mongo) that use connection queues.

The solution is to manually create a bridge over the asynchronous call. You can look at the code to see how I did it for mongo and redis. Pull requests are welcome.

Crashes on require with async-listener polyfill warning.

Either you're using node 0.11 (congrats!) or you're including async-listener from multiple places.

You can fix this by sending a pull request :).

async-profile is licensed under the MIT license. Comments, pull-requests and issue reports are welcome.