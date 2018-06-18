openbase logo
async-parallel

by Dave Templin
1.2.3 (see all)

Async enabled each(), map(), filter() functions that work just like their standard counterparts, but can be used with async/await and also provide concurrency limiting. Includes built-in typings and JSDoc comments for IntelliSense documentation.

Overview

Documentation
38.2K

45

4yrs ago

2

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

async-parallel

The following iterative functions are provided:

  • Parallel.each calls a provided function once per input in parallel.
  • Parallel.map creates a new array with the results of calling a provided function in parallel on every input, the output will be in the same order as the input.
  • Parallel.filter creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function in parallel, the output will be in the same order as the input.
  • Parallel.every tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function.
  • Parallel.reduce applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the array (from left-to-right) to reduce it to a single value.
  • Parallel.some tests whether some element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function.

Every function above provides a concurrency parameter to limit the maximum number of parallel instances at the function call level. In addition, concurrency can be limited at a global level with the following function:

  • Parallel.setConcurrency sets a default that limits the number of concurrent actions for all parallel functions. Superceded by the concurrency parameter at the function-call level.

The following additional utility functions are also provided:

  • Parallel.invoke calls a set of provided functions in parallel.
  • Parallel.pool maintains a pool of parallel instances of a provided function until false is returned.
  • Parallel.sleep sleeps for the specified duration.

Parallel.each example

var list = [100, 200, 300]; // provide list of inputs here
await Parallel.each(list, async item => {
    // process each item here
});

Parallel.map example

var list = [100, 200, 300]; // provide list of inputs here
var result = await Parallel.map(list, async item => {
    // process each item here
});
// result available here

Parallel.filter example

var list = [100, 200, 300]; // provide list of inputs here
var result = await Parallel.filter(list, async item => {
    // test each item here returning true to include or false to reject
});
// result available here

Parallel.invoke example

await Parallel.invoke([
    async () => { /* task #1 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #2 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #3 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #4 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #5 here */ }
], 2);

Note: The same result can be achieved without a library using Promise.all, however Parallel.invoke provides an ability to limit the concurrency. Therefore, in the example above only 2 of the tasks will be run at the same time.

Getting Started

Make sure you're running Node v4 or higher and TypeScript 1.8 or higher...

$ node -v
v7.3.3
$ npm install -g typescript
$ tsc -v
Version 2.3.4

Install package...

$ npm install async-parallel

Write some code...

import * as Parallel from 'async-parallel';
(async function () {
    var list = [100, 200, 300];
    var start = new Date();
    await Parallel.each(list, async value => {
        await Parallel.sleep(value);
        console.log('sleep', value);
    });
    console.log('done', new Date().getTime() - start.getTime());
})();

Save the above to a file index.ts, build and run it!

$ tsc index.ts --target es6 --module commonjs
$ node index.js
sleep 100
sleep 200
sleep 300
done 303

Concurrency

The number of concurrent actions can be limited at the function level, or by calling the Parallel.setConcurrency() which sets a default concurrency setting.

  • concurrency=0 specifies an unlimited number of actions (this is the default).
  • concurrency=1 causes all actions to be performed in series, or one-at-a-time (also useful for debugging/troubleshooting).
  • concurrency>1 limits concurrency such that no more than the specified number of actions will be run at the same time.

Examples:

await Parallel.each([100, 200, 300], async item => {
    // process each item here
}, 2); // process no more than 2 items at the same time  

await Parallel.invoke([
    async () => { /* task #1 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #2 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #3 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #4 here */ },
    async () => { /* task #5 here */ }
], 3); // process no more than 3 items at the same time

Parallel.setConcurrency(10); // no more than 10 actions running at the same time by default

Errors

If one or more actions fail then no further actions will be started and a rollup error will result after all pending actions are complete. The rollup error will contain a list of individual failures as shown below.

try {
    await Parallel.pool(2, async () => 
        await someRecurringTask());
}
catch (err) {
    console.log(err.message); // print the rollup error message
    for (var item of err.list)
        console.log(item.message); // print each specific error message
}

Parallel.pool example

Create several actions, running no more than 2 at a time.

var actions = [
    async function () { /* task #1 here */ },
    async function () { /* task #2 here */ },
    async function () { /* task #3 here */ },
    async function () { /* task #4 here */ },
    async function () { /* task #5 here */ }
];
await Parallel.pool(2, async () => {
    var action = actions.shift();
    await action();
    return action.length > 0;
});
// all actions are complete here

Reference

each

Calls a provided function once per input in parallel.

each<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<void>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to iterate.
actionfunctionAn async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

every

Tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function.

every<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<boolean>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to test.
actionfunctionAn async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements that pass the test.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns true if every test resolved to true, otherwise false.

filter

Creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function in parallel.

filter<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<T[]>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to test.
actionfunctionAn async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements to be included in the output list.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns a list of filtered elements in the same order as the input.

invoke

Calls a set of provided functions in parallel.

invoke(list: {(): Promise<void>}[], concurrency?: number): Promise<void>

ParameterTypeDescription
listfunction[]A list of async function callbacks to invoke. The callback takes no arguments and resolves to a void.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

map

Creates a new array with the results of calling a provided function in parallel on every input. The output will be in the same order as the input.

map<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<T2[]>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to map.
actionfunctionAn async function callback that produces an element of the output list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to a single output element.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns a list of mapped elements in the same order as the input.

pool

Repeatedly invokes a provided async function until false is returned, after which no new instances will be invoked. The function should return a boolean result where true indicates more iterations should be performed, and false indicates that no more iterations should be performed.

pool(size: number, task: {(): Promise<boolean>}): Promise<void>

ParameterTypeDescription
sizenumberSpecifies the size of the pool indicating the number of parallel instances of the provided async function to maintain.
taskfunctionThe provided async function callback that takes no arguments and resolves to a boolean. Return true to continue, or false when all processing is complete.

reduce

Applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the array (from left-to-right) to reduce it to a single value.

reduce<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(accumulator: T2, value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, value: T2, concurrency?: number): Promise<T2>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to reduce.
actionfunctionAn async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes four arguments: the accumulated value previously returned in the last invocation of the callback or initialValue, the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to an updated accumulated value.
initialValue(generic)Value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns the value that results from the reduction.

setConcurrency

Sets a default that limits the number of concurrent callback actions for all parallel functions. Specifying the concurrency at the function level supercedes this setting.

setConcurrency(value: number): void

ParameterTypeDescription
valuenumberSpecifies the new default concurrency setting.

sleep

Sleeps for the specified duration.

sleep(milliseconds: number): Promise<void>

ParameterTypeDescription
millisecondsnumberThe amount of time to sleep in milliseconds.

some

Tests whether some element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function.

some<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<boolean>

ParameterTypeDescription
list(generic)A list of input elements to test.
actionfunctionAn async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements that pass the test.
concurrencynumberLimits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns true if some (at least one) test resolved to true, otherwise false.

