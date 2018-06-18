Async enabled each(), map(), filter() functions that work just like their standard counterparts, but can be used with async/await and also provide concurrency limiting. Includes built-in typings and JSDoc comments for IntelliSense documentation.

The following iterative functions are provided:

Parallel.each calls a provided function once per input in parallel.

calls a provided function once per input in parallel. Parallel.map creates a new array with the results of calling a provided function in parallel on every input, the output will be in the same order as the input.

creates a new array with the results of calling a provided function in parallel on every input, the output will be in the same order as the input. Parallel.filter creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function in parallel, the output will be in the same order as the input.

creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function in parallel, the output will be in the same order as the input. Parallel.every tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function.

tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function. Parallel.reduce applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the array (from left-to-right) to reduce it to a single value.

applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the array (from left-to-right) to reduce it to a single value. Parallel.some tests whether some element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function.

Every function above provides a concurrency parameter to limit the maximum number of parallel instances at the function call level. In addition, concurrency can be limited at a global level with the following function:

Parallel.setConcurrency sets a default that limits the number of concurrent actions for all parallel functions. Superceded by the concurrency parameter at the function-call level.

The following additional utility functions are also provided:

Parallel.invoke calls a set of provided functions in parallel.

calls a set of provided functions in parallel. Parallel.pool maintains a pool of parallel instances of a provided function until false is returned.

maintains a pool of parallel instances of a provided function until is returned. Parallel.sleep sleeps for the specified duration.

Parallel.each example

var list = [ 100 , 200 , 300 ]; await Parallel.each(list, async item => { });

Parallel.map example

var list = [ 100 , 200 , 300 ]; var result = await Parallel.map(list, async item => { });

Parallel.filter example

var list = [ 100 , 200 , 300 ]; var result = await Parallel.filter(list, async item => { });

Parallel.invoke example

await Parallel.invoke([ async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { } ], 2 );

Note: The same result can be achieved without a library using Promise.all , however Parallel.invoke provides an ability to limit the concurrency. Therefore, in the example above only 2 of the tasks will be run at the same time.

Getting Started

Make sure you're running Node v4 or higher and TypeScript 1.8 or higher...

node -v v7.3.3 npm install -g typescript tsc -v Version 2.3.4

Install package...

$ npm install async -parallel

Write some code...

import * as Parallel from 'async-parallel' ; ( async function ( ) { var list = [ 100 , 200 , 300 ]; var start = new Date (); await Parallel.each(list, async value => { await Parallel.sleep(value); console .log( 'sleep' , value); }); console .log( 'done' , new Date ().getTime() - start.getTime()); })();

Save the above to a file index.ts , build and run it!

$ tsc index.ts --target es6 --module commonjs $ node index.js sleep 100 sleep 200 sleep 300 done 303

Concurrency

The number of concurrent actions can be limited at the function level, or by calling the Parallel.setConcurrency() which sets a default concurrency setting.

concurrency=0 specifies an unlimited number of actions (this is the default).

concurrency=1 causes all actions to be performed in series, or one-at-a-time (also useful for debugging/troubleshooting).

concurrency>1 limits concurrency such that no more than the specified number of actions will be run at the same time.

Examples:

await Parallel.each([ 100 , 200 , 300 ], async item => { }, 2 );

await Parallel.invoke([ async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { }, async () => { } ], 3 );

Parallel.setConcurrency( 10 );

Errors

If one or more actions fail then no further actions will be started and a rollup error will result after all pending actions are complete. The rollup error will contain a list of individual failures as shown below.

try { await Parallel.pool( 2 , async () => await someRecurringTask()); } catch (err) { console .log(err.message); for ( var item of err.list) console .log(item.message); }

Parallel.pool example

Create several actions, running no more than 2 at a time.

var actions = [ async function ( ) { }, async function ( ) { }, async function ( ) { }, async function ( ) { }, async function ( ) { } ]; await Parallel.pool( 2 , async () => { var action = actions.shift(); await action(); return action.length > 0 ; });

Reference

each

Calls a provided function once per input in parallel.

each<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<void>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to iterate. action function An async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

every

Tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function.

every<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<boolean>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to test. action function An async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements that pass the test. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns true if every test resolved to true, otherwise false.

filter

Creates a new array with all elements that pass the test implemented by the provided function in parallel.

filter<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<T[]>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to test. action function An async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements to be included in the output list. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns a list of filtered elements in the same order as the input.

invoke

Calls a set of provided functions in parallel.

invoke(list: {(): Promise<void>}[], concurrency?: number): Promise<void>

Parameter Type Description list function[] A list of async function callbacks to invoke. The callback takes no arguments and resolves to a void. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

map

Creates a new array with the results of calling a provided function in parallel on every input. The output will be in the same order as the input.

map<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<T2[]>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to map. action function An async function callback that produces an element of the output list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to a single output element. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns a list of mapped elements in the same order as the input.

pool

Repeatedly invokes a provided async function until false is returned, after which no new instances will be invoked. The function should return a boolean result where true indicates more iterations should be performed, and false indicates that no more iterations should be performed.

pool(size: number, task: {(): Promise<boolean>}): Promise<void>

Parameter Type Description size number Specifies the size of the pool indicating the number of parallel instances of the provided async function to maintain. task function The provided async function callback that takes no arguments and resolves to a boolean. Return true to continue, or false when all processing is complete.

reduce

Applies a function against an accumulator and each value of the array (from left-to-right) to reduce it to a single value.

reduce<T1, T2>(list: T1[], action: {(accumulator: T2, value: T1, index: number, list: T1[]): Promise<T2>}, value: T2, concurrency?: number): Promise<T2>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to reduce. action function An async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes four arguments: the accumulated value previously returned in the last invocation of the callback or initialValue, the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to an updated accumulated value. initialValue (generic) Value to use as the first argument to the first call of the callback. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns the value that results from the reduction.

setConcurrency

Sets a default that limits the number of concurrent callback actions for all parallel functions. Specifying the concurrency at the function level supercedes this setting.

setConcurrency(value: number): void

Parameter Type Description value number Specifies the new default concurrency setting.

sleep

Sleeps for the specified duration.

sleep(milliseconds: number): Promise<void>

Parameter Type Description milliseconds number The amount of time to sleep in milliseconds.

some

Tests whether some element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function.

some<T>(list: T[], action: {(value: T, index: number, list: T[]): Promise<boolean>}, concurrency?: number): Promise<boolean>

Parameter Type Description list (generic) A list of input elements to test. action function An async function callback invoked for each element in the list. The callback takes three arguments: the current element being processed, the index of the current element, and the input list. The callback resolves to true for elements that pass the test. concurrency number Limits the number of callback actions to run concurrently.

Returns true if some (at least one) test resolved to true, otherwise false.