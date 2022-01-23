openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

async-mqtt

by mqttjs
2.6.1 (see all)

Promise wrapper over MQTT.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31K

GitHub Stars

222

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
oldCoder29

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

Readme

async-mqtt

Promise wrapper over MQTT.js


IMPORTANT: Make sure you handle rejections from returned promises because they won't crash the process

API

The API is the same as MQTT.js, except the following functions now return promises instead of taking callbacks

  • publish
  • subscribe
  • unsubscribe
  • end

Example

const MQTT = require("async-mqtt");

const client = MQTT.connect("tcp://somehost.com:1883");

// When passing async functions as event listeners, make sure to have a try catch block

const doStuff = async () => {

    console.log("Starting");
    try {
        await client.publish("wow/so/cool", "It works!");
        // This line doesn't run until the server responds to the publish
        await client.end();
        // This line doesn't run until the client has disconnected without error
        console.log("Done");
    } catch (e){
        // Do something about it!
        console.log(e.stack);
        process.exit();
    }
}

client.on("connect", doStuff);

Alternately you can skip the event listeners and get a promise.

const MQTT = require("async-mqtt");

run()

async function run() {
  const client = await MQTT.connectAsync("tcp://somehost.com:1883")

  console.log("Starting");
    try {
        await client.publish("wow/so/cool", "It works!");
        // This line doesn't run until the server responds to the publish
        await client.end();
        // This line doesn't run until the client has disconnected without error
        console.log("Done");
    } catch (e){
        // Do something about it!
        console.log(e.stack);
        process.exit();
    }
}

Wrapping existing client

const { AsyncClient } = require("async-mqtt");

const client = getRegularMQTTClientFromSomewhere();

const asyncClient = new AsyncClient(client);

asyncClient.publish("foo/bar", "baz").then(() => {
    console.log("We async now");
    return asyncClient.end();
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 11, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I've been using MQTT for a long time now, but in my latest code every time when I used MQTT i would have to make callback function to promise and every time it's so clumsy to have code that way, I was thinking of writing some sort of wrapper for it and here it comes they officially came up with this, its lifesaver. If you love your code async way, it helps a lot. Rest everything is the same as MQTT module.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial