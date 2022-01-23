Promise wrapper over MQTT.js
IMPORTANT: Make sure you handle rejections from returned promises because they won't crash the process
The API is the same as MQTT.js, except the following functions now return promises instead of taking callbacks
const MQTT = require("async-mqtt");
const client = MQTT.connect("tcp://somehost.com:1883");
// When passing async functions as event listeners, make sure to have a try catch block
const doStuff = async () => {
console.log("Starting");
try {
await client.publish("wow/so/cool", "It works!");
// This line doesn't run until the server responds to the publish
await client.end();
// This line doesn't run until the client has disconnected without error
console.log("Done");
} catch (e){
// Do something about it!
console.log(e.stack);
process.exit();
}
}
client.on("connect", doStuff);
Alternately you can skip the event listeners and get a promise.
const MQTT = require("async-mqtt");
run()
async function run() {
const client = await MQTT.connectAsync("tcp://somehost.com:1883")
console.log("Starting");
try {
await client.publish("wow/so/cool", "It works!");
// This line doesn't run until the server responds to the publish
await client.end();
// This line doesn't run until the client has disconnected without error
console.log("Done");
} catch (e){
// Do something about it!
console.log(e.stack);
process.exit();
}
}
const { AsyncClient } = require("async-mqtt");
const client = getRegularMQTTClientFromSomewhere();
const asyncClient = new AsyncClient(client);
asyncClient.publish("foo/bar", "baz").then(() => {
console.log("We async now");
return asyncClient.end();
});
I've been using MQTT for a long time now, but in my latest code every time when I used MQTT i would have to make callback function to promise and every time it's so clumsy to have code that way, I was thinking of writing some sort of wrapper for it and here it comes they officially came up with this, its lifesaver. If you love your code async way, it helps a lot. Rest everything is the same as MQTT module.