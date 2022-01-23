Promise wrapper over MQTT.js





IMPORTANT: Make sure you handle rejections from returned promises because they won't crash the process

API

The API is the same as MQTT.js, except the following functions now return promises instead of taking callbacks

publish

subscribe

unsubscribe

end

Example

const MQTT = require ( "async-mqtt" ); const client = MQTT.connect( "tcp://somehost.com:1883" ); const doStuff = async () => { console .log( "Starting" ); try { await client.publish( "wow/so/cool" , "It works!" ); await client.end(); console .log( "Done" ); } catch (e){ console .log(e.stack); process.exit(); } } client.on( "connect" , doStuff);

Alternately you can skip the event listeners and get a promise.

const MQTT = require ( "async-mqtt" ); run() async function run ( ) { const client = await MQTT.connectAsync( "tcp://somehost.com:1883" ) console .log( "Starting" ); try { await client.publish( "wow/so/cool" , "It works!" ); await client.end(); console .log( "Done" ); } catch (e){ console .log(e.stack); process.exit(); } }

Wrapping existing client