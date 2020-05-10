A simple async LRU cache supporting O(1) set, get and eviction of old keys

Also works in the browser with browserify!

install

npm install async -lru

usage

const AsyncLRU = require ( 'async-lru' ) const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const lru = new AsyncLRU({ max : 2 , load : ( key, cb ) => { fs.readFile(key, cb) } }) lru.get( 'file.txt' , (err, value) => { lru.get( 'file.txt' , (err, value) => { }) })

Differences from lru

Since values are fetched asynchronously, the get method takes a callback, rather than returning the value synchronously.

While there is a set(key, value) method to manually seed the cache, typically you'll just call get and let the load function fetch the key for you.

Keys must uniquely identify a single object, and must contain all the information required to fetch an object.

API

lru = AsyncLRU(opts)

Create a new AsyncLRU cache. You must pass an options map with a load option:

{ load : function ( key, callback ) { callback( null , 'value' ) } }

Optional options:

{ max : maxElementsToStore, maxAge : maxAgeInMilliseconds }

If you pass max , items will be evicted if the cache is storing more than max items. If you pass maxAge , items will be evicted if they are older than maxAge when you access them.

Returns: the newly created AsyncLRU cache

The number of keys currently in the cache.

Array of all the keys currently in the cache.

Set the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

Returns: value

Query the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.

If the key is in the cache, then calls callback(null, cached) on nextTick . Otherwise, calls load(key, callback) where load is the function that was supplied in the options object. If it doesn't return an error, then cache the result. Multiple get calls with the same key will only ever have a single load call at the same time.

Optionally, specify loadArgs if you want a custom array of arguments to be passed into load instead of key , like load.apply(null, loadArgs.concat(callback)) .

Query the value of the key without marking the key as most recently used.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

Remove the value from the cache.

Returns: value of key if found; undefined otherwise.

Clear the cache. This method does NOT emit the evict event.

Respond to events. Currently only the evict event is implemented. When a key is evicted, the callback is executed with an associative array containing the evicted key: {key: key, value: value} .

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.