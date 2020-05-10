Also works in the browser with browserify!
npm install async-lru
const AsyncLRU = require('async-lru')
const fs = require('fs')
const lru = new AsyncLRU({
max: 2,
load: (key, cb) => {
fs.readFile(key, cb)
}
})
lru.get('file.txt', (err, value) => { // not in cache, calls load()
lru.get('file.txt', (err, value) => { // cached, will NOT call load()
// ...
})
})
lru
Since values are fetched asynchronously, the
get method takes a callback, rather
than returning the value synchronously.
While there is a
set(key, value) method to manually seed the cache, typically
you'll just call
get and let the
load function fetch the key for you.
Keys must uniquely identify a single object, and must contain all the information required to fetch an object.
lru = AsyncLRU(opts)
Create a new AsyncLRU cache. You must pass an options map with a
load option:
{
load: function (key, callback) {
callback(null, 'value') // get the data from an asyncronous store
}
}
Optional options:
{
max: maxElementsToStore,
maxAge: maxAgeInMilliseconds
}
If you pass
max, items will be evicted if the cache is storing more than
max items.
If you pass
maxAge, items will be evicted if they are older than
maxAge when you access them.
Returns: the newly created AsyncLRU cache
lru.length
The number of keys currently in the cache.
lru.keys
Array of all the keys currently in the cache.
lru.set(key, value)
Set the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.
Returns:
value
lru.get(key, [loadArgs], callback)
Query the value of the key and mark the key as most recently used.
If the key is in the cache, then calls
callback(null, cached) on
nextTick.
Otherwise, calls
load(key, callback) where
load is the function that was
supplied in the options object. If it doesn't return an error, then cache the
result. Multiple
get calls with the same
key will only ever have a single
load call at the same time.
Optionally, specify
loadArgs if you want a custom array of arguments to be passed
into
load instead of
key, like
load.apply(null, loadArgs.concat(callback)).
lru.peek(key)
Query the value of the key without marking the key as most recently used.
Returns: value of key if found;
undefined otherwise.
lru.remove(key)
Remove the value from the cache.
Returns: value of key if found;
undefined otherwise.
lru.clear()
Clear the cache. This method does NOT emit the
evict event.
lru.on(event, callback)
Respond to events. Currently only the
evict event is implemented. When a key is
evicted, the callback is executed with an associative array containing the evicted
key:
{key: key, value: value}.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.