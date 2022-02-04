Lock on asynchronous code
I did not create this package, and I will not add any features to it myself. I was granted the ownership because it was no longer being maintained, and I volunteered to fix a bug.
If you have a new feature you would like to have incorporated, please send me a PR and I will be happy to work with you and get it merged. For any bugs, PRs are most welcome but when possible I will try to get them resolved as soon as possible.
Nodejs is single threaded, and the code execution never gets interrupted inside an event loop, so locking is unnecessary? This is true ONLY IF your critical section can be executed inside a single event loop. However, if you have any async code inside your critical section (it can be simply triggered by any I/O operation, or timer), your critical logic will across multiple event loops, therefore it's not concurrency safe!
Consider the following code
redis.get('key', function(err, value) {
redis.set('key', value * 2);
});
The above code simply multiply a redis key by 2. However, if two users run concurrently, the execution order may like this
user1: redis.get('key') -> 1
user2: redis.get('key') -> 1
user1: redis.set('key', 1 x 2) -> 2
user2: redis.set('key', 1 x 2) -> 2
Obviously it's not what you expected
With asyncLock, you can easily write your async critical section
lock.acquire('key', function(cb) {
// Concurrency safe
redis.get('key', function(err, value) {
redis.set('key', value * 2, cb);
});
}, function(err, ret) {
});
var AsyncLock = require('async-lock');
var lock = new AsyncLock();
/**
* @param {String|Array} key resource key or keys to lock
* @param {function} fn execute function
* @param {function} cb (optional) callback function, otherwise will return a promise
* @param {Object} opts (optional) options
*/
lock.acquire(key, function(done) {
// async work
done(err, ret);
}, function(err, ret) {
// lock released
}, opts);
// Promise mode
lock.acquire(key, function() {
// return value or promise
}, opts).then(function() {
// lock released
});
// Callback mode
lock.acquire(key, function(done) {
done(new Error('error'));
}, function(err, ret) {
console.log(err.message) // output: error
});
// Promise mode
lock.acquire(key, function() {
throw new Error('error');
}).catch(function(err) {
console.log(err.message) // output: error
});
lock.acquire([key1, key2], fn, cb);
Lock is reentrant in the same domain
var domain = require('domain');
var lock = new AsyncLock({domainReentrant : true});
var d = domain.create();
d.run(function() {
lock.acquire('key', function() {
//Enter lock
return lock.acquire('key', function() {
//Enter same lock twice
});
});
});
// Specify timeout
var lock = new AsyncLock({timeout: 5000});
lock.acquire(key, fn, function(err, ret) {
// timed out error will be returned here if lock not acquired in given time
});
// Specify max occupation time
var lock = new AsyncLock({maxOccupationTime: 3000});
lock.acquire(key, fn, function(err, ret) {
// occupation time exceeded error will be returned here if job not completed in given time
});
// Set max pending tasks
var lock = new AsyncLock({maxPending: 1000});
lock.acquire(key, fn, function(err, ret) {
// Handle too much pending error
})
// Whether there is any running or pending async function
lock.isBusy();
// Use your own promise library instead of the global Promise variable
var lock = new AsyncLock({Promise: require('bluebird')}); // Bluebird
var lock = new AsyncLock({Promise: require('q')}); // Q
// Add a task to the front of the queue waiting for a given lock
lock.acquire(key, fn1, cb); // runs immediately
lock.acquire(key, fn2, cb); // added to queue
lock.acquire(key, priorityFn, cb, {skipQueue: true}); // jumps queue and runs before fn2
See Changelog
See issue tracker.
MIT, see LICENSE