Lock on asynchronous code

ES6 promise supported

Multiple keys lock supported

Timeout supported

Occupation time limit supported

Pending task limit supported

Domain reentrant supported

100% code coverage

Disclaimer

I did not create this package, and I will not add any features to it myself. I was granted the ownership because it was no longer being maintained, and I volunteered to fix a bug.

If you have a new feature you would like to have incorporated, please send me a PR and I will be happy to work with you and get it merged. For any bugs, PRs are most welcome but when possible I will try to get them resolved as soon as possible.

Why do you need locking on single threaded nodejs?

Nodejs is single threaded, and the code execution never gets interrupted inside an event loop, so locking is unnecessary? This is true ONLY IF your critical section can be executed inside a single event loop. However, if you have any async code inside your critical section (it can be simply triggered by any I/O operation, or timer), your critical logic will across multiple event loops, therefore it's not concurrency safe!

Consider the following code

redis.get( 'key' , function ( err, value ) { redis.set( 'key' , value * 2 ); });

The above code simply multiply a redis key by 2. However, if two users run concurrently, the execution order may like this

user1: redis.get('key') -> 1 user2: redis.get('key') -> 1 user1: redis.set('key', 1 x 2 ) -> 2 user2: redis.set('key', 1 x 2 ) -> 2

Obviously it's not what you expected

With asyncLock, you can easily write your async critical section

lock.acquire( 'key' , function ( cb ) { redis.get( 'key' , function ( err, value ) { redis.set( 'key' , value * 2 , cb); }); }, function ( err, ret ) { });

Get Started

var AsyncLock = require ( 'async-lock' ); var lock = new AsyncLock(); lock.acquire(key, function ( done ) { done(err, ret); }, function ( err, ret ) { }, opts); lock.acquire(key, function ( ) { }, opts).then( function ( ) { });

Error Handling

lock.acquire(key, function ( done ) { done( new Error ( 'error' )); }, function ( err, ret ) { console .log(err.message) }); lock.acquire(key, function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'error' ); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .log(err.message) });

Acquire multiple keys

lock.acquire([key1, key2], fn, cb);

Domain reentrant lock

Lock is reentrant in the same domain

var domain = require ( 'domain' ); var lock = new AsyncLock({ domainReentrant : true }); var d = domain.create(); d.run( function ( ) { lock.acquire( 'key' , function ( ) { return lock.acquire( 'key' , function ( ) { }); }); });

Options

var lock = new AsyncLock({ timeout : 5000 }); lock.acquire(key, fn, function ( err, ret ) { }); var lock = new AsyncLock({ maxOccupationTime : 3000 }); lock.acquire(key, fn, function ( err, ret ) { }); var lock = new AsyncLock({ maxPending : 1000 }); lock.acquire(key, fn, function ( err, ret ) { }) lock.isBusy(); var lock = new AsyncLock({ Promise : require ( 'bluebird' )}); var lock = new AsyncLock({ Promise : require ( 'q' )}); lock.acquire(key, fn1, cb); lock.acquire(key, fn2, cb); lock.acquire(key, priorityFn, cb, { skipQueue : true });

Changelog

See Changelog

Issues

See issue tracker.

License

MIT, see LICENSE