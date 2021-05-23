openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
als

async-local-storage

by Tree Xie
2.3.1 (see all)

local storage that is shared between all stack frames (top down) in a call chain, including async function

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

async-local-storage

!!!Please use AsyncLocalStorage instead of async-local-storage.

Build Status Coverage Status npm Github Releases

I want something like thread-local storage in threaded programming and async_hooks is usable in node.js 8.0, so there is an easy way to use thread-local.

API

const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
  als.scope();
  const id = randomBytes(8);
  als.set('id', id);
  delay().then(() => {
    assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
    return readfilePromise(__filename);
  }).then(() => {
    assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
    return superagent.get('http://www.baidu.com/');
  }).then(() => {
    assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
  });
}, 100);

enable

enable the async hooks

const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();

disable

disable the async hooks

const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
  als.disable();
}, 100);

size

get the size of storage

const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
  console.info(als.size());
}, 100);

scope

change the scope of call chain, it will be the call chain top (remove the parent of itself)

const als = require('async-local-storage');
const Koa = require('koa');
const assert = require('assert');

const app = new Koa();
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  const id = ctx.get('X-Request-Id');
  als.scope();
  als.set('id', id);
  await next();
});

app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  const id = ctx.get('X-Request-Id');
  assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
  await next();
});

app.use((ctx) => {
  ctx.body = 'OK';
});

set

set the value by key for the current id

  • key the key
  • value the value
  • linkedTop set the value linked to top
als.enable()
setTimeout(() => {
  als.scope();
  const id = randomBytes();
  setTimeout(() => {
    als.set('id', id, true);
  }, 1);
  setTimeout(() => {
    assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
  }, 10);
}, 10);

get

get the value by key, if will find from parent, self --> parent --> parent, until the value is not undefined

  • key the key
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
  als.scope();
  const id = randomBytes();
  setTimeout(() => {
    als.set('id', id, true);
  }, 1);
  setTimeout(() => {
    assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
  }, 10);
}, 10);

enableLinkedTop

enable linked top for default (default is disabled)

als.enable();
als.enableLinkedTop();
setTimeout(() => {
  als.scope();
  setTimeout(() => {
    // the same as als.set('id', 'a', true)
    als.set('id', 'a');
  }, 10);
}, 10);

disableLinkedTop

disable linked top for default

als.enable();
als.enableLinkedTop();
setTimeout(() => {
  als.disableLinkedTop();
  als.scope();
  setTimeout(() => {
    // the same as als.set('id', 'a', false)
    als.set('id', 'a');
  }, 10);
}, 10);

currentId

get the current id

const assert = require('assert');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
  console.info(als.currentId());
}, 10);

use

get the use time of id

  • id The tigger id, default is als.currentId()
als.enable()
setTimeout(() => {
  const id = als.currentId();
  console.info(als.use(id));
}, 10);

enableCreateTime

enable create time of data, default is enabled.

als.enableCreateTime();

disableCreateTime

disable create time of data, it can save memory.

als.disableCreateTime();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial