!!!Please use AsyncLocalStorage instead of async-local-storage.
I want something like
thread-local storage in threaded programming and
async_hooks is usable in
node.js 8.0, so there is an easy way to use
thread-local.
const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
als.scope();
const id = randomBytes(8);
als.set('id', id);
delay().then(() => {
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
return readfilePromise(__filename);
}).then(() => {
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
return superagent.get('http://www.baidu.com/');
}).then(() => {
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
});
}, 100);
enable the async hooks
const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
disable the async hooks
const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
als.disable();
}, 100);
get the size of storage
const als = require('async-local-storage');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
console.info(als.size());
}, 100);
change the scope of call chain, it will be the call chain top (remove the parent of itself)
const als = require('async-local-storage');
const Koa = require('koa');
const assert = require('assert');
const app = new Koa();
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
const id = ctx.get('X-Request-Id');
als.scope();
als.set('id', id);
await next();
});
app.use(async (ctx, next) => {
const id = ctx.get('X-Request-Id');
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
await next();
});
app.use((ctx) => {
ctx.body = 'OK';
});
set the value by key for the current id
key the key
value the value
linkedTop set the value linked to top
als.enable()
setTimeout(() => {
als.scope();
const id = randomBytes();
setTimeout(() => {
als.set('id', id, true);
}, 1);
setTimeout(() => {
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
}, 10);
}, 10);
get the value by key, if will find from parent, self --> parent --> parent, until the value is not undefined
key the key
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
als.scope();
const id = randomBytes();
setTimeout(() => {
als.set('id', id, true);
}, 1);
setTimeout(() => {
assert.equal(als.get('id'), id);
}, 10);
}, 10);
enable linked top for default (default is disabled)
als.enable();
als.enableLinkedTop();
setTimeout(() => {
als.scope();
setTimeout(() => {
// the same as als.set('id', 'a', true)
als.set('id', 'a');
}, 10);
}, 10);
disable linked top for default
als.enable();
als.enableLinkedTop();
setTimeout(() => {
als.disableLinkedTop();
als.scope();
setTimeout(() => {
// the same as als.set('id', 'a', false)
als.set('id', 'a');
}, 10);
}, 10);
get the current id
const assert = require('assert');
als.enable();
setTimeout(() => {
console.info(als.currentId());
}, 10);
get the use time of id
id The tigger id, default is
als.currentId()
als.enable()
setTimeout(() => {
const id = als.currentId();
console.info(als.use(id));
}, 10);
enable create time of data, default is enabled.
als.enableCreateTime();
disable create time of data, it can save memory.
als.disableCreateTime();