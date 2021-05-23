!!!Please use AsyncLocalStorage instead of async-local-storage.

I want something like thread-local storage in threaded programming and async_hooks is usable in node.js 8.0 , so there is an easy way to use thread-local .

API

const als = require ( 'async-local-storage' ); als.enable(); setTimeout( () => { als.scope(); const id = randomBytes( 8 ); als.set( 'id' , id); delay().then( () => { assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); return readfilePromise(__filename); }).then( () => { assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); return superagent.get( 'http://www.baidu.com/' ); }).then( () => { assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); }); }, 100 );

enable

enable the async hooks

const als = require ( 'async-local-storage' ); als.enable();

disable

disable the async hooks

const als = require ( 'async-local-storage' ); als.enable(); setTimeout( () => { als.disable(); }, 100 );

size

get the size of storage

const als = require ( 'async-local-storage' ); als.enable(); setTimeout( () => { console .info(als.size()); }, 100 );

scope

change the scope of call chain, it will be the call chain top (remove the parent of itself)

const als = require ( 'async-local-storage' ); const Koa = require ( 'koa' ); const assert = require ( 'assert' ); const app = new Koa(); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { const id = ctx.get( 'X-Request-Id' ); als.scope(); als.set( 'id' , id); await next(); }); app.use( async (ctx, next) => { const id = ctx.get( 'X-Request-Id' ); assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); await next(); }); app.use( ( ctx ) => { ctx.body = 'OK' ; });

set

set the value by key for the current id

key the key

the key value the value

the value linkedTop set the value linked to top

als.enable() setTimeout( () => { als.scope(); const id = randomBytes(); setTimeout( () => { als.set( 'id' , id, true ); }, 1 ); setTimeout( () => { assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); }, 10 ); }, 10 );

get

get the value by key, if will find from parent, self --> parent --> parent, until the value is not undefined

key the key

als.enable(); setTimeout( () => { als.scope(); const id = randomBytes(); setTimeout( () => { als.set( 'id' , id, true ); }, 1 ); setTimeout( () => { assert.equal(als.get( 'id' ), id); }, 10 ); }, 10 );

enableLinkedTop

enable linked top for default (default is disabled)

als.enable(); als.enableLinkedTop(); setTimeout( () => { als.scope(); setTimeout( () => { als.set( 'id' , 'a' ); }, 10 ); }, 10 );

disableLinkedTop

disable linked top for default

als.enable(); als.enableLinkedTop(); setTimeout( () => { als.disableLinkedTop(); als.scope(); setTimeout( () => { als.set( 'id' , 'a' ); }, 10 ); }, 10 );

currentId

get the current id

const assert = require ( 'assert' ); als.enable(); setTimeout( () => { console .info(als.currentId()); }, 10 );

use

get the use time of id

id The tigger id, default is als.currentId()

als.enable() setTimeout( () => { const id = als.currentId(); console .info(als.use(id)); }, 10 );

enableCreateTime

enable create time of data, default is enabled.

als.enableCreateTime();

disableCreateTime

disable create time of data, it can save memory.