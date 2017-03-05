npm install async-if-else
This module adds if else conditional capabilities to async module.
Ever came across code like this on your
async.waterfall flow?
var async = require('async');
async.waterfall([
async.constant({email: 'thiago@email.com', dogs: 2, money: 0, fun: 100 }),
updateUserEmailOrGetLegacy,
sendEmail
], handler);
function updateUserEmailOrGetLegacy(user, cb) {
emailExists(user.email, function (err, value) {
if (err)
callback(err)
else {
if (user.email)
updateAccount(user, cb);
else
importFromLegacyByEmail(user, cb)
}
})
}
Using
async-if-else you can have a conditional waterfall without the need of a wrapper function.
And the code is so much more readable, don't you agree?
var async = require('async-if-else')(require('async'));
function emailExists(user, callback) {
user.find(user.email, function(err, dbUser){
if (err)
return callback(error);
if(!dbUser)
return callback(null, false); // does not exist, predicate will be false
callback(null, true);
});
}
function updateAccount(user, callback) {
user.update( ..., callback);
}
function importFromLegacyByEmail(user, callback) {
remoteClient.get(user, callback);
}
async.waterfall([
async.constant({email: 'thiago@email.com', dogs: 2, money: 0, fun: 100 }),
async.if(emailExists, updateAccount).else(importFromLegacyByEmail),
sendEmail
], handler);
You can also omit the
else and the function is only executed if the predicate is true.
var async = require('async-if-else')(require('async'));
async.waterfall([
async.constant({email: 'thiago@email.com', dogs: 2, money: 0, fun: 100 }),
async.if(emailExists, auditLogging),
publishToQueue
], handler);
if you don't want to change the async object, you can always do something like that
var async = require('async');
var conditional = require('async-if-else')({});
async.waterfall([
async.constant({email: 'thiago@email.com', dogs: 2, money: 0, fun: 100 }),
conditional.if(emailExists, auditLogging),
publishToQueue
], handler);
### initializer
To get start with async-if-else you need to provide an object.
async.if()
async.if().else()
async.ifNot()
async.ifNot().else()
async.unless()
async.unless().else()
var conditionals = require('async-if-else')({});
### if
**if** function receives the predicate and the expression.
var async = require('async-if-else')(require('async'));
async.if(predicateFn, expressionFn)
function predicateFn(arg1 [, arg2 ...], callback) {}
callback signature is callback(error, truthyValue|falsyValue);
if you pass an error on first parameter the async.waterfall will skip below steps and goes directly to async.waterfall's callback function.
### else
**else** receives only an elseExpressionFn
function expressionFn(arg1 [,arg2...], asyncWaterfallCallback)
async.if(predicateFn, expressionFn).else(elseExpressionFn);
### ifNot
function elseExpressionFn(arg1 [,arg2...], asyncWaterfallCallback)
ifNot works as the opposite of If receives exactly the same arguments
async.ifNot(predicateFn, expressionFn)
you could use with else as well
### unless
alias to [`ifNot`](#ifNot).
async.ifNot(predicateFn, expressionFn).else(elseExpressionFn)
The best way to get in touch is using the GitHub issues section.
If you can't find someone with the problem you are facing open a new issue and let me know.
If you manage to find a solution for your problem, you can submit a new PR :)
Let's make the world a better place by helping others.