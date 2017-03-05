Install

npm install async - if - else

This module adds if else conditional capabilities to async module.

Ever came across code like this on your async.waterfall flow?

var async = require ( 'async' ); async .waterfall([ async .constant({ email : 'thiago@email.com' , dogs : 2 , money : 0 , fun : 100 }), updateUserEmailOrGetLegacy, sendEmail ], handler); function updateUserEmailOrGetLegacy ( user, cb ) { emailExists(user.email, function ( err, value ) { if (err) callback(err) else { if (user.email) updateAccount(user, cb); else importFromLegacyByEmail(user, cb) } }) }

Using async-if-else you can have a conditional waterfall without the need of a wrapper function.

And the code is so much more readable, don't you agree?

var async = require ( 'async-if-else' )( require ( 'async' )); function emailExists ( user, callback ) { user.find(user.email, function ( err, dbUser ) { if (err) return callback(error); if (!dbUser) return callback( null , false ); callback( null , true ); }); } function updateAccount ( user, callback ) { user.update( ..., callback); } function importFromLegacyByEmail ( user, callback ) { remoteClient.get(user, callback); } async .waterfall([ async .constant({ email : 'thiago@email.com' , dogs : 2 , money : 0 , fun : 100 }), async .if(emailExists, updateAccount).else(importFromLegacyByEmail), sendEmail ], handler);

You can also omit the else and the function is only executed if the predicate is true.

var async = require ( 'async-if-else' )( require ( 'async' )); async .waterfall([ async .constant({ email : 'thiago@email.com' , dogs : 2 , money : 0 , fun : 100 }), async .if(emailExists, auditLogging), publishToQueue ], handler);

if you don't want to change the async object, you can always do something like that

var async = require ( 'async' ); var conditional = require ( 'async-if-else' )({}); async .waterfall([ async .constant({ email : 'thiago@email.com' , dogs : 2 , money : 0 , fun : 100 }), conditional.if(emailExists, auditLogging), publishToQueue ], handler);

API

async .if() async .if().else() async .ifNot() async .ifNot().else() async .unless() async .unless().else()

var conditionals = require ( 'async-if-else' )({});

var async = require ( 'async-if-else' )( require ( 'async' ));

async .if ( predicateFn , expressionFn )

predicateFn must validate the argument received from waterfall chain

function predicateFn ( arg1 [, arg2 ...], callback ) {}

callback signature is callback(error, truthyValue|falsyValue);

if you pass an error on first parameter the async.waterfall will skip below steps and goes directly to async.waterfall's callback function.

expressionFn will execute when predicate is thruthy.

function expressionFn ( arg1 [,arg2...], asyncWaterfallCallback )

async .if ( predicateFn , expressionFn ) .else ( elseExpressionFn );

elseExpressionFn is executed when the if predicate is falsy or ifNot predicate is truthy.

function elseExpressionFn ( arg1 [,arg2...], asyncWaterfallCallback )

ifNot works as the opposite of If receives exactly the same arguments

async .ifNot ( predicateFn , expressionFn )

you could use with else as well

async .ifNot ( predicateFn , expressionFn ) .else ( elseExpressionFn )

