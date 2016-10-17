Generator based control flow goodness for nodejs and the browser, using promises, letting you write non-blocking code in a nice-ish way.
co@4.0.0 has been released, which now relies on promises.
It is a stepping stone towards the async/await proposal.
The primary API change is how
co() is invoked.
Before,
co returned a "thunk", which you then called with a callback and optional arguments.
Now,
co() returns a promise.
co(function* () {
var result = yield Promise.resolve(true);
return result;
}).then(function (value) {
console.log(value);
}, function (err) {
console.error(err.stack);
});
If you want to convert a
co-generator-function into a regular function that returns a promise,
you now use
co.wrap(fn*).
var fn = co.wrap(function* (val) {
return yield Promise.resolve(val);
});
fn(true).then(function (val) {
});
co@4+ requires a
Promise implementation.
For versions of node
< 0.11 and for many older browsers,
you should/must include your own
Promise polyfill.
When using node 0.10.x and lower or browsers without generator support, you must use gnode and/or regenerator.
When using node 0.11.x, you must use the
--harmony-generators
flag or just
--harmony to get access to generators.
Node v4+ is supported out of the box, you can use
co without flags or polyfills.
$ npm install co
Any library that returns promises work well with
co.
View the wiki for more libraries.
var co = require('co');
co(function *(){
// yield any promise
var result = yield Promise.resolve(true);
}).catch(onerror);
co(function *(){
// resolve multiple promises in parallel
var a = Promise.resolve(1);
var b = Promise.resolve(2);
var c = Promise.resolve(3);
var res = yield [a, b, c];
console.log(res);
// => [1, 2, 3]
}).catch(onerror);
// errors can be try/catched
co(function *(){
try {
yield Promise.reject(new Error('boom'));
} catch (err) {
console.error(err.message); // "boom"
}
}).catch(onerror);
function onerror(err) {
// log any uncaught errors
// co will not throw any errors you do not handle!!!
// HANDLE ALL YOUR ERRORS!!!
console.error(err.stack);
}
The
yieldable objects currently supported are:
Nested
yieldable objects are supported, meaning you can nest
promises within objects within arrays, and so on!
Thunks are functions that only have a single argument, a callback.
Thunk support only remains for backwards compatibility and may
be removed in future versions of
co.
yielding an array will resolve all the
yieldables in parallel.
co(function* () {
var res = yield [
Promise.resolve(1),
Promise.resolve(2),
Promise.resolve(3),
];
console.log(res); // => [1, 2, 3]
}).catch(onerror);
Just like arrays, objects resolve all
yieldables in parallel.
co(function* () {
var res = yield {
1: Promise.resolve(1),
2: Promise.resolve(2),
};
console.log(res); // => { 1: 1, 2: 2 }
}).catch(onerror);
Any generator or generator function you can pass into
co
can be yielded as well. This should generally be avoided
as we should be moving towards spec-compliant
Promises instead.
Returns a promise that resolves a generator, generator function, or any function that returns a generator.
co(function* () {
return yield Promise.resolve(true);
}).then(function (val) {
console.log(val);
}, function (err) {
console.error(err.stack);
});
Convert a generator into a regular function that returns a
Promise.
var fn = co.wrap(function* (val) {
return yield Promise.resolve(val);
});
fn(true).then(function (val) {
});
MIT