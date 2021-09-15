An implementation of the error-handling properties of the (deprecated) domain node core module, re-implemented on top of async_hooks .

USAGE

const Domain = require ( 'async-hook-domain' ) const d = new Domain( er => { console .log( 'caught an error' , er) }) setTimeout( () => { throw new Error ( 'this is caught by the domain a few lines up' ) }) process.nextTick( () => { const d2 = new Domain( er => { console .log( 'any contexts spawned from this nextTick are caught here' , er) d2.destroy() }) fs.readFile( 'does not exist' , (er, data) => { if (er) throw er }) fs.readFile( 'also does not exist' , (er, data) => { if (er) throw er }) }) const d3 = new Domain( er => console .log( 'd3' , er)) Promise .reject( new Error ( 'this will be handled by d3' )) setTimeout( () => { d3.destroy() throw new Error ( 'this will be handled by the parent' ) }) setTimeout( () => { d.destroy() throw new Error ( 'this crashes the process like normal' ) }, 500 )

If you want to limit a Domain to a narrower scope, you can use node's AsyncResource class, and instantiate the domain within its runInAsyncScope(cb) method. From then on, the domain will only be active when running from that Async Resource's scope.

API

Set the ASYNC_HOOK_DOMAIN_DEBUG environment variable to '1' to print a lot of debugging information to stderr.

const d = new Domain(errorHandlerFunction(error, type))

Create a new Domain and assign it to the current execution context and all child contexts that the current one triggers.

The handler function is called with two arguments. The first is the error that was thrown or the rejection value of the rejected Promise. The second is either 'uncaughtException' or 'unhandledRejection' , depending on the type of event that raised the error.

d.parent Domain

If a Domain is already assigned to the current context on creation, then the current Domain set as the new Domain's parent . On destruction, any of a Domain's still-active execution contexts are assigned to its parent.

d.onerror Function

The errorHandlerFunction passed into the constructor. Called when an uncaughtException or unhandledRejection occurs in the scope of the Domain.

If this function throws, then the domain will be destroyed, and the thrown error will be raised. If the domain doesn't have a parent, then this will likely crash the process entirely.

d.destroyed Boolean

Set to true if the domain is destroyed.

d.ids Set

A set of the executionAsyncId values corresponding to the execution contexts for which this Domain handles errors.

d.destroy() Function

Call to destroy the domain. This removes it from the system entirely, assigning any outstanding ids to its parent, if it has one, or leaving them uncovered if not.

This is called implicitly when the domain's last covered execution context is destroyed, since at that point, the domain is unreachable anyway.