ah

async-helpers

by Brian Woodward
0.3.17 (see all)

Use async helpers in template engines like Handlebars and Lodash

Overview

24.2K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

async-helpers NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status Windows Build Status

Use async helpers in templates with engines that typically only handle sync helpers. Handlebars and Lodash have been tested.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save async-helpers

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add async-helpers

Usage

var asyncHelpers = require('async-helpers');

API

AsyncHelpers

Create a new instance of AsyncHelpers

Params

  • options {Object}: options to pass to instance
  • returns {Object}: new AsyncHelpers instance

Example

var asyncHelpers = new AsyncHelpers();

.set

Add a helper to the cache.

Params

  • name {String}: Name of the helper
  • fn {Function}: Helper function
  • returns {Object}: Returns this for chaining

Example

asyncHelpers.set('upper', function(str, cb) {
  cb(null, str.toUpperCase());
});

.get

Get all helpers or a helper with the given name.

Params

  • name {String}: Optionally pass in a name of a helper to get.
  • options {Object}: Additional options to use.
  • returns {Function|Object}: Single helper function when name is provided, otherwise object of all helpers

Example

var helpers = asyncHelpers.get();
var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.get({wrap: true});

.wrapHelper

Wrap a helper with async handling capibilities.

Params

  • helper {String}: Optionally pass the name of the helper to wrap
  • returns {Function|Object}: Single wrapped helper function when name is provided, otherwise object of all wrapped helpers.

Example

var wrappedHelper = asyncHelpers.wrap('upper');
var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.wrap();

.reset

Reset all the stashed helpers.

  • returns {Object}: Returns this to enable chaining

Example

asyncHelpers.reset();

.resolveId

Resolve a stashed helper by the generated id. This is a generator function and should be used with co

Params

  • key {String}: ID generated when from executing a wrapped helper.

Example

var upper = asyncHelpers.get('upper', {wrap: true});
var id = upper('doowb');

co(asyncHelpers.resolveId(id))
  .then(console.log)
  .catch(console.error);

//=> DOOWB

.resolveIds

After rendering a string using wrapped async helpers, use resolveIds to invoke the original async helpers and replace the async ids with results from the async helpers.

Params

  • str {String}: String containing async ids
  • cb {Function}: Callback function accepting an err and content parameters.

Example

asyncHelpers.resolveIds(renderedString, function(err, content) {
  if (err) return console.error(err);
  console.log(content);
});

About

  • assemble: Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at creating web projects… more | homepage
  • generate: Command line tool and developer framework for scaffolding out new GitHub projects. Generate offers the… more | homepage
  • templates: System for creating and managing template collections, and rendering templates with any node.js template engine… more | homepage
  • update: Be scalable! Update is a new, open source developer framework and CLI for automating updates… more | homepage
  • verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

CommitsContributor
85doowb
44jonschlinkert
1nknapp

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2017, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on December 13, 2017.

