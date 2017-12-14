Use async helpers in templates with engines that typically only handle sync helpers. Handlebars and Lodash have been tested.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save async-helpers
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add async-helpers
var asyncHelpers = require('async-helpers');
Create a new instance of AsyncHelpers
Params
options {Object}: options to pass to instance
returns {Object}: new AsyncHelpers instance
Example
var asyncHelpers = new AsyncHelpers();
Add a helper to the cache.
Params
name {String}: Name of the helper
fn {Function}: Helper function
returns {Object}: Returns
this for chaining
Example
asyncHelpers.set('upper', function(str, cb) {
cb(null, str.toUpperCase());
});
Get all helpers or a helper with the given name.
Params
name {String}: Optionally pass in a name of a helper to get.
options {Object}: Additional options to use.
returns {Function|Object}: Single helper function when
name is provided, otherwise object of all helpers
Example
var helpers = asyncHelpers.get();
var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.get({wrap: true});
Wrap a helper with async handling capibilities.
Params
helper {String}: Optionally pass the name of the helper to wrap
returns {Function|Object}: Single wrapped helper function when
name is provided, otherwise object of all wrapped helpers.
Example
var wrappedHelper = asyncHelpers.wrap('upper');
var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.wrap();
Reset all the stashed helpers.
returns {Object}: Returns
this to enable chaining
Example
asyncHelpers.reset();
Resolve a stashed helper by the generated id. This is a generator function and should be used with co
Params
key {String}: ID generated when from executing a wrapped helper.
Example
var upper = asyncHelpers.get('upper', {wrap: true});
var id = upper('doowb');
co(asyncHelpers.resolveId(id))
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error);
//=> DOOWB
After rendering a string using wrapped async helpers, use
resolveIds to invoke the original async helpers and replace the async ids with results from the async helpers.
Params
str {String}: String containing async ids
cb {Function}: Callback function accepting an
err and
content parameters.
Example
asyncHelpers.resolveIds(renderedString, function(err, content) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(content);
});
