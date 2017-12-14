Use async helpers in templates with engines that typically only handle sync helpers. Handlebars and Lodash have been tested.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save async-helpers

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add async-helpers

Usage

var asyncHelpers = require ( 'async-helpers' );

API

Create a new instance of AsyncHelpers

Params

options {Object} : options to pass to instance

: options to pass to instance returns {Object}: new AsyncHelpers instance

Example

var asyncHelpers = new AsyncHelpers();

Add a helper to the cache.

Params

name {String} : Name of the helper

: Name of the helper fn {Function} : Helper function

: Helper function returns {Object}: Returns this for chaining

Example

asyncHelpers.set( 'upper' , function ( str, cb ) { cb( null , str.toUpperCase()); });

Get all helpers or a helper with the given name.

Params

name {String} : Optionally pass in a name of a helper to get.

: Optionally pass in a name of a helper to get. options {Object} : Additional options to use.

: Additional options to use. returns {Function|Object}: Single helper function when name is provided, otherwise object of all helpers

Example

var helpers = asyncHelpers.get(); var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.get({ wrap : true });

Wrap a helper with async handling capibilities.

Params

helper {String} : Optionally pass the name of the helper to wrap

: Optionally pass the name of the helper to wrap returns {Function|Object}: Single wrapped helper function when name is provided, otherwise object of all wrapped helpers.

Example

var wrappedHelper = asyncHelpers.wrap( 'upper' ); var wrappedHelpers = asyncHelpers.wrap();

Reset all the stashed helpers.

returns {Object}: Returns this to enable chaining

Example

asyncHelpers.reset();

Resolve a stashed helper by the generated id. This is a generator function and should be used with co

Params

key {String}: ID generated when from executing a wrapped helper.

Example

var upper = asyncHelpers.get( 'upper' , { wrap : true }); var id = upper( 'doowb' ); co(asyncHelpers.resolveId(id)) .then( console .log) .catch( console .error);

After rendering a string using wrapped async helpers, use resolveIds to invoke the original async helpers and replace the async ids with results from the async helpers.

Params

str {String} : String containing async ids

: String containing async ids cb {Function}: Callback function accepting an err and content parameters.

Example

asyncHelpers.resolveIds(renderedString, function ( err, content ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(content); });

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Contributors

Commits Contributor 85 doowb 44 jonschlinkert 1 nknapp

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Brian Woodward

License

Copyright © 2017, Brian Woodward. Released under the MIT License.

