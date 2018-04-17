Run some code when the process exits
The
process.on('exit') event doesn't catch all the ways a process can exit. This module catches:
Useful for cleaning up. You can also include async handlers, and add custom events to hook and exit on.
Forked and pretty much rewritten from exit-hook.
$ npm install --save async-exit-hook
process.exit() and asynchronous code
If you use asynchronous exit hooks, DO NOT use
process.exit() to exit.
The
exit event DOES NOT support asynchronous code.
['beforeExit' is not emitted for conditions causing explicit termination, such as process.exit()] (https://nodejs.org/api/process.html#process_event_beforeexit)
process.kill(signal)
On windows
process.kill(signal) immediately kills the process, and does not fire signal events,
and as such, cannot be used to gracefully exit. See Clustering and child processes for a
workaround when killing child processes. I'm planning to support gracefully exiting
with async support on windows soon.
If you use custom clustering / child processes, you can gracefully shutdown your child process
by sending a shutdown message (
childProc.send('shutdown')).
const exitHook = require('async-exit-hook');
exitHook(() => {
console.log('exiting');
});
// you can add multiple hooks, even across files
exitHook(() => {
console.log('exiting 2');
});
// you can add async hooks by accepting a callback
exitHook(callback => {
setTimeout(() => {
console.log('exiting 3');
callback();
}, 1000);
});
// You can hook uncaught errors with uncaughtExceptionHandler(), consequently adding
// async support to uncaught errors (normally uncaught errors result in a synchronous exit).
exitHook.uncaughtExceptionHandler(err => {
console.error(err);
});
// You can hook unhandled rejections with unhandledRejectionHandler()
exitHook.unhandledRejectionHandler(err => {
console.error(err);
});
// You can add multiple uncaught error handlers
// Add the second parameter (callback) to indicate async hooks
exitHook.uncaughtExceptionHandler((err, callback) => {
sendErrorToCloudOrWhatever(err) // Returns promise
.then(() => {
console.log('Sent err to cloud');
});
.catch(sendError => {
console.error('Error sending to cloud: ', err.stack));
})
.then(() => callback);
});
});
// Add exit hooks for a signal or custom message:
// Custom signal
// Arguments are `signal, exitCode` (SIGBREAK is already handled, this is an example)
exitHook.hookEvent('SIGBREAK', 21);
// process event: `message` with a filter
// filter gets all arguments passed to *handler*: `process.on(message, *handler*)`
// Exits on process event `message` with msg `customShutdownMessage` only
exitHook.hookEvent('message', 0, msg => msg !== 'customShutdownMessage');
// All async hooks will work with uncaught errors when you have specified an uncaughtExceptionHandler
throw new Error('awesome');
//=> // Sync uncaughtExcpetion hooks called and retun
//=> '[Error: awesome]'
//=> // Sync hooks called and retun
//=> 'exiting'
//=> 'exiting 2'
//=> // Async uncaughtException hooks return
//=> 'Sent error to cloud'
//=> // Sync uncaughtException hooks return
//=> 'exiting 3'
MIT © Tapani Moilanen
MIT © Sindre Sorhus