Run some code when the process exits

The process.on('exit') event doesn't catch all the ways a process can exit. This module catches:

process SIGINT, SIGTERM and SIGHUP, SIGBREAK signals

process beforeExit and exit events

PM2 clustering process shutdown message (PM2 graceful reload)

Useful for cleaning up. You can also include async handlers, and add custom events to hook and exit on.

Forked and pretty much rewritten from exit-hook.

Install

$ npm install --save async -exit-hook

Usage

Considerations and warning

On process.exit() and asynchronous code

If you use asynchronous exit hooks, DO NOT use process.exit() to exit. The exit event DOES NOT support asynchronous code.

['beforeExit' is not emitted for conditions causing explicit termination, such as process.exit()] (https://nodejs.org/api/process.html#process_event_beforeexit)

Windows and process.kill(signal)

On windows process.kill(signal) immediately kills the process, and does not fire signal events, and as such, cannot be used to gracefully exit. See Clustering and child processes for a workaround when killing child processes. I'm planning to support gracefully exiting with async support on windows soon.

Clustering and child processes

If you use custom clustering / child processes, you can gracefully shutdown your child process by sending a shutdown message ( childProc.send('shutdown') ).

Example

const exitHook = require ( 'async-exit-hook' ); exitHook( () => { console .log( 'exiting' ); }); exitHook( () => { console .log( 'exiting 2' ); }); exitHook( callback => { setTimeout( () => { console .log( 'exiting 3' ); callback(); }, 1000 ); }); exitHook.uncaughtExceptionHandler( err => { console .error(err); }); exitHook.unhandledRejectionHandler( err => { console .error(err); }); exitHook.uncaughtExceptionHandler( ( err, callback ) => { sendErrorToCloudOrWhatever(err) .then( () => { console .log( 'Sent err to cloud' ); }); .catch( sendError => { console .error( 'Error sending to cloud: ' , err.stack)); }) .then( () => callback); }); }); exitHook.hookEvent( 'SIGBREAK' , 21 ); exitHook.hookEvent( 'message' , 0 , msg => msg !== 'customShutdownMessage' ); throw new Error ( 'awesome' );

License

MIT © Tapani Moilanen

MIT © Sindre Sorhus