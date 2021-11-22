openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

async-done

by gulpjs
1.3.2 (see all)

Allows libraries to handle various caller provided asynchronous functions uniformly. Maps promises, observables, child processes and streams, and callbacks to callback style.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

async-done

NPM version Downloads Build Status Coveralls Status

Allows libraries to handle various caller provided asynchronous functions uniformly. Maps promises, observables, child processes and streams, and callbacks to callback style.

As async conventions evolve, it is useful to be able to deal with several different styles of async completion uniformly. With this module you can handle completion using a node-style callback, regardless of a return value that's a promise, observable, child process or stream.

Usage

Successful completion

var asyncDone = require('async-done');

asyncDone(
  function (done) {
    // do async things
    done(null, 2);
  },
  function (error, result) {
    // `error` will be null on successful execution of the first function.
    // `result` will be the result from the first function.
  }
);

Failed completion

var asyncDone = require('async-done');

asyncDone(
  function (done) {
    // do async things
    done(new Error('Some Error Occurred'));
  },
  function (error, result) {
    // `error` will be an error from the first function.
    // `result` will be undefined on failed execution of the first function.
  }
);

API

asyncDone(fn, callback)

Takes a function to execute (fn) and a function to call on completion (callback).

fn([done])

Optionally takes a callback to call when async tasks are complete.

Completion and Error Resolution

  • Callback (done) called
    • Completion: called with null error
    • Error: called with non-null error
  • Stream or EventEmitter returned
    • Completion: end-of-stream module
    • Error: domains
    • Note: Only actual streams are supported, not faux-streams; Therefore, modules like event-stream are not supported.
  • Child Process returned
  • Promise returned
  • Observable (e.g. from RxJS v5 or RxJS v4) returned

Warning: Sync tasks are not supported and your function will never complete if the one of the above strategies is not used to signal completion. However, thrown errors will be caught by the domain.

callback(error, result)

If an error doesn't occur in the execution of the fn function, the callback method will receive the results as its second argument. Note: Some streams don't received any results.

If an error occurred in the execution of the fn function, The callback method will receive an error as its first argument.

Errors can be caused by:

  • A thrown error
  • An error passed to a done callback
  • An error event emitted on a returned Stream, EventEmitter or Child Process
  • A rejection of a returned Promise - If the Promise is not rejected with a value, we generate a new Error
  • The onError handler being called on an Observable

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial