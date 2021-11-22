Allows libraries to handle various caller provided asynchronous functions uniformly. Maps promises, observables, child processes and streams, and callbacks to callback style.

As async conventions evolve, it is useful to be able to deal with several different styles of async completion uniformly. With this module you can handle completion using a node-style callback, regardless of a return value that's a promise, observable, child process or stream.

Usage

Successful completion

var asyncDone = require ( 'async-done' ); asyncDone( function ( done ) { done( null , 2 ); }, function ( error, result ) { } );

Failed completion

var asyncDone = require ( 'async-done' ); asyncDone( function ( done ) { done( new Error ( 'Some Error Occurred' )); }, function ( error, result ) { } );

API

Takes a function to execute ( fn ) and a function to call on completion ( callback ).

Optionally takes a callback to call when async tasks are complete.

Completion and Error Resolution

Callback ( done ) called Completion: called with null error Error: called with non-null error

( ) called Stream or EventEmitter returned Completion: end-of-stream module Error: domains Note: Only actual streams are supported, not faux-streams; Therefore, modules like event-stream are not supported.

or returned Child Process returned Completion end-of-stream module Error: domains

returned Promise returned Completion: onFulfilled method called Error: onRejected method called

returned Observable (e.g. from RxJS v5 or RxJS v4) returned Completion: complete method called Error: error method called

(e.g. from RxJS v5 or RxJS v4) returned

Warning: Sync tasks are not supported and your function will never complete if the one of the above strategies is not used to signal completion. However, thrown errors will be caught by the domain.

If an error doesn't occur in the execution of the fn function, the callback method will receive the results as its second argument. Note: Some streams don't received any results.

If an error occurred in the execution of the fn function, The callback method will receive an error as its first argument.

Errors can be caused by:

A thrown error

An error passed to a done callback

callback An error event emitted on a returned Stream , EventEmitter or Child Process

event emitted on a returned , or A rejection of a returned Promise - If the Promise is not rejected with a value, we generate a new Error

- If the is not rejected with a value, we generate a new The onError handler being called on an Observable

License

MIT