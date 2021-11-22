Allows libraries to handle various caller provided asynchronous functions uniformly. Maps promises, observables, child processes and streams, and callbacks to callback style.
As async conventions evolve, it is useful to be able to deal with several different styles of async completion uniformly. With this module you can handle completion using a node-style callback, regardless of a return value that's a promise, observable, child process or stream.
var asyncDone = require('async-done');
asyncDone(
function (done) {
// do async things
done(null, 2);
},
function (error, result) {
// `error` will be null on successful execution of the first function.
// `result` will be the result from the first function.
}
);
var asyncDone = require('async-done');
asyncDone(
function (done) {
// do async things
done(new Error('Some Error Occurred'));
},
function (error, result) {
// `error` will be an error from the first function.
// `result` will be undefined on failed execution of the first function.
}
);
asyncDone(fn, callback)
Takes a function to execute (
fn) and a function to call on completion (
callback).
fn([done])
Optionally takes a callback to call when async tasks are complete.
Callback (
done) called
Stream or
EventEmitter returned
event-stream are not supported.
Child Process returned
Promise returned
Observable (e.g. from RxJS v5 or RxJS v4) returned
Warning: Sync tasks are not supported and your function will never complete if the one of the above strategies is not used to signal completion. However, thrown errors will be caught by the domain.
callback(error, result)
If an error doesn't occur in the execution of the
fn function, the
callback method will receive the results as its second argument. Note: Some streams don't received any results.
If an error occurred in the execution of the
fn function, The
callback method will receive an error as its first argument.
Errors can be caused by:
done callback
error event emitted on a returned
Stream,
EventEmitter or
Child Process
Promise - If the
Promise is not rejected with a value, we generate a new
Error
onError handler being called on an
Observable
MIT