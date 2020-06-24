An async disk cache. inspired by jgable/cache-swap

A sync sibling version is also available: stefanpenner/sync-disk-cache

By default, this will usge TMPDIR/<username>/ for storage, but this can be changed by setting the $TMPDIR environment variable.

Example

var Cache = require ( 'async-disk-cache' ); var cache = new Cache( 'my-cache' ); cache.has( 'foo' ).then( function ( wasFooFound ) { }); cache.get( 'foo' ).then( function ( cacheEntry ) { cacheEntry === { isCached : true , key : 'foo' , value : 'content of foo' } }); cache.get( 'foo' ).then( function ( cacheEntry ) { cacheEntry === { isCached : false , key : 'foo' , value : undefined } }); cache.set( 'foo' , 'content of foo' ).then( function ( ) { }); cache.remove( 'foo' ).then( function ( ) { }) cache.clear().then( function ( ) { })

Enable compression:

var Cache = require ( 'async-disk-cache' ); var cache = new Cache( 'my-cache' , { compression : 'gzip' | 'deflate' | 'deflateRaw' , supportBuffer : 'true' | 'false' })

HELP!...my TMP dir is growing unbounded!

description

In general most OS distributions come with cron like tasks, which purge unused files in $TMPDIR . For example, ubuntu typically uses tmpreaper and macOS uses various tasks in /etc/periodic/* .

options

If your OS distribution does not provide such a cleanup mechanism:

a) We stronglly recommend utilizing one, as other sync-disk-cache is not alone in rely on this behavior b) If that is not possible, we recommend changing your $TMPDIR to something project specific and manually purging it.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright 2015 Stefan Penner