An async disk cache. inspired by jgable/cache-swap
A sync sibling version is also available: stefanpenner/sync-disk-cache
By default, this will usge
TMPDIR/<username>/ for storage, but this can be changed by setting the
$TMPDIR environment variable.
var Cache = require('async-disk-cache');
var cache = new Cache('my-cache');
// 'my-cache' also serves as the global key for the cache.
// if you have multiple programs with this same `cache-key` they will share the
// same backing store. This by design.
// checking
cache.has('foo').then(function(wasFooFound) {
});
// retrieving (cache hit)
cache.get('foo').then(function(cacheEntry) {
cacheEntry === {
isCached: true,
key: 'foo',
value: 'content of foo'
}
});
// retrieving (cache miss)
cache.get('foo').then(function(cacheEntry) {
cacheEntry === {
isCached: false,
key: 'foo',
value: undefined
}
});
// setting
cache.set('foo', 'content of foo').then(function() {
// foo was set
});
// clearing one entry from the cache
cache.remove('foo').then(function() {
// foo was removed
})
// clearing the whole cache
cache.clear().then(function() {
// cache was cleared
})
Enable compression:
var Cache = require('async-disk-cache');
var cache = new Cache('my-cache', {
compression: 'gzip' | 'deflate' | 'deflateRaw', // basically just what nodes zlib's ships with
supportBuffer: 'true' | 'false' // add support for file caching (default `false`)
})
In general most OS distributions come with cron like tasks, which purge unused files in
$TMPDIR. For example, ubuntu typically uses
tmpreaper and macOS uses various tasks in
/etc/periodic/*.
If your OS distribution does not provide such a cleanup mechanism:
a) We stronglly recommend utilizing one, as other sync-disk-cache is not alone in rely on this behavior
b) If that is not possible, we recommend changing your
$TMPDIR to something project specific and manually purging it.
Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright 2015 Stefan Penner