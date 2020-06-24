openbase logo
adc

async-disk-cache

by Stefan Penner
2.1.0 (see all)

Async disk cache

Popularity

Downloads/wk

372K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

async-disk-cache Build status Build Status

An async disk cache. inspired by jgable/cache-swap

A sync sibling version is also available: stefanpenner/sync-disk-cache

By default, this will usge TMPDIR/<username>/ for storage, but this can be changed by setting the $TMPDIR environment variable.

Example

var Cache = require('async-disk-cache');
var cache = new Cache('my-cache');
// 'my-cache' also serves as the global key for the cache.
// if you have multiple programs with this same `cache-key` they will share the
// same backing store. This by design.

// checking
cache.has('foo').then(function(wasFooFound) {

});

// retrieving (cache hit)
cache.get('foo').then(function(cacheEntry) {
  cacheEntry === {
    isCached: true,
    key: 'foo',
    value: 'content of foo'
  }
});

// retrieving (cache miss)
cache.get('foo').then(function(cacheEntry) {
  cacheEntry === {
    isCached: false,
    key: 'foo',
    value: undefined
  }
});

// setting
cache.set('foo', 'content of foo').then(function() {
  // foo was set
});

// clearing one entry from the cache
cache.remove('foo').then(function() {
  // foo was removed
})

// clearing the whole cache
cache.clear().then(function() {
  // cache was cleared
})

Enable compression:

var Cache = require('async-disk-cache');
var cache = new Cache('my-cache', {
  compression: 'gzip' | 'deflate' | 'deflateRaw', // basically just what nodes zlib's ships with
  supportBuffer: 'true' | 'false' // add support for file caching (default `false`)
})

HELP!...my TMP dir is growing unbounded!

description

In general most OS distributions come with cron like tasks, which purge unused files in $TMPDIR. For example, ubuntu typically uses tmpreaper and macOS uses various tasks in /etc/periodic/*.

options

If your OS distribution does not provide such a cleanup mechanism:

a) We stronglly recommend utilizing one, as other sync-disk-cache is not alone in rely on this behavior b) If that is not possible, we recommend changing your $TMPDIR to something project specific and manually purging it.

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright 2015 Stefan Penner

