Cache your async lookups and don't fetch the same thing more than necessary.
Let's say you have to look up stat info from paths. But you are ok with only looking up the stat info once every 10 minutes (since it doesn't change that often), and you want to limit your cache size to 1000 objects, and never have two stat calls for the same file happening at the same time (since that's silly and unnecessary).
You can do this:
var stats = new AsyncCache({
// options passed directly to the internal lru cache
max: 1000,
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 10,
// method to load a thing if it's not in the cache.
// key must be unique in the context of this cache.
load: function (key, cb) {
// the key can be something like the path, or fd+path, or whatever.
// something that will be unique.
// this method will only be called if it's not already in cache, and will
// cache the result in the lru.
getTheStatFromTheKey(key, cb)
}
})
// then later..
stats.get(fd + ':' + path, function (er, stat) {
// maybe loaded from cache, maybe just fetched
})
Except for the
load method, all the options are passed unmolested to
the internal lru-cache.
Since values are fetched asynchronously, the
get method takes a
callback, rather than returning the value synchronously.
While there is a
set(k,v) method to manually seed the cache,
typically you'll just call
get and let the load function fetch the
key for you.
Keys must uniquely identify a single object, and must contain all the information required to fetch an object, and must be strings.
maxAge
If
load callback is called with 3 arguments, the 3rd is passed to
the internal lru-cache as a
maxAge for
the retrieved key.
function load (key, cb) {
getValueFromTheKey(key, function (err, item) {
cb(err, item.value, item.maxAge)
})
}
get(key, cb) If the key is in the cache, then calls
cb(null, cached) on nextTick. Otherwise, calls the
load function that was
supplied in the options object. If it doesn't return an error, then
cache the result. Multiple
get calls with the same key will only
ever have a single
load call at the same time.
set(key, val, maxAge) Seed the cache. This doesn't have to be done, but
can be convenient if you know that something will be fetched soon.
maxAge is optional - it is passed to internal LRU cache
reset() Drop all the items in the cache.