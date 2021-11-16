Async / Await exponential retry







Purpose

Minimalist, efficient and performance focused retry system. Basically it helps developer to retry a function with a specific interval, exponential factor etc.

No dependency.

Compatibility

/!\ This module use async/await syntax, this is why you must have node 7.6+.

Supported and tested : >= 7.6

Version Supported Tested 16.x yes yes 14.x yes yes 12.x yes yes 10.x yes yes 9.x yes yes 8.x yes yes >= 7.6 yes yes

Installation

npm install async-await-retry --save

Usage

Basic usage

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); const func = async () => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => resolve( 'OK' ))}; try { const res = await retry(func) } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

Sync function syntax

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); const func = () => {...}; try { const res = await retry(func) console .log(res) } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

Anonymous function style

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); try { const res = await retry( async () => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => resolve( 'OK' )) }) console .log(res) } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

Callback function style

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); try { const res = await retry( ( arg1, cb ) => { .... cb(err, data); }, [ "arg1" ], { isCb : true }); } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

Options

## retry(function, [args], [config])

function : function to retry in case of error

: function to retry in case of error args : your function's parameters in case you don't use callback style

: your function's parameters in case you don't use callback style config : an object containing all retry process options

options

Option description Default value retriesMax Maximum number of retries 3 interval Delay in ms between two tentatives 0 exponential Will the interval increase exponentially ? true factor The exponential factor to use 2 jitter Random jitter in ms to add to the interval 0 isCb Old callback function style ? false onAttemptFail User's callback to manage retry system default fallback

An example of custom options :

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); try { const res = await retry( async () => { return new Promise ( ( resolve ) => resolve( 'OK' )) }, null , { retriesMax : 4 , interval : 100 , exponential : true , factor : 3 , jitter : 100 }) console .log(res) } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

onAttemptFail

This method can be used to manage, by yourself, the retry system. It's called when an error occurred and before to retry. This method can have three behaviors:

you can throw an error

if it returns truthy value then normal retry system continues

if it returns falsy value then the retry system stop

const retry = require ( 'async-await-retry' ); try { const res = await retry(MyfuncToRetry, null , { onAttemptFail : ( data ) => { } }); } catch (err) { console .log( 'The function execution failed !' ) }

The data argument is an object that can be described like this:

Property description error The current error object currentRetry The current retry value retriesMax Maximum number of retries interval Delay in ms between two tentatives exponential Will the interval increase exponentially ? factor The exponential factor to use jitter Random jitter in ms to add to the interval

Test

npm test

Coverage report can be found in coverage/.