Minimalist, efficient and performance focused retry system. Basically it helps developer to retry a function with a specific interval, exponential factor etc.
No dependency.
/!\ This module use async/await syntax, this is why you must have node 7.6+.
Supported and tested : >= 7.6
|Version
|Supported
|Tested
|16.x
|yes
|yes
|14.x
|yes
|yes
|12.x
|yes
|yes
|10.x
|yes
|yes
|9.x
|yes
|yes
|8.x
|yes
|yes
|>= 7.6
|yes
|yes
$ npm install async-await-retry --save
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
const func = async () => {return new Promise((resolve) => resolve('OK'))};
try {
const res = await retry(func)
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
const func = () => {...};
try {
const res = await retry(func)
console.log(res) // output : OK
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
try {
const res = await retry(async () => {
return new Promise((resolve) => resolve('OK'))
})
console.log(res) // output : OK
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
try {
const res = await retry((arg1, cb) => {
....
cb(err, data); // send err as first argument
}, ["arg1"], {isCb: true});
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
## retry(function, [args], [config])
function : function to retry in case of error
args : your function's parameters in case you don't use callback style
config : an object containing all retry process options
|Option
|description
|Default value
retriesMax
|Maximum number of retries
|3
interval
|Delay in ms between two tentatives
|0
exponential
|Will the interval increase exponentially ?
|true
factor
|The exponential factor to use
|2
jitter
|Random jitter in ms to add to the interval
|0
isCb
|Old callback function style ?
|false
onAttemptFail
|User's callback to manage retry system
|default fallback
An example of custom options :
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
try {
const res = await retry(async () => {
return new Promise((resolve) => resolve('OK'))
}, null, {retriesMax: 4, interval: 100, exponential: true, factor: 3, jitter: 100})
console.log(res) // output : OK
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
This method can be used to manage, by yourself, the retry system. It's called when an error occurred and before to retry. This method can have three behaviors:
const retry = require('async-await-retry');
try {
const res = await retry(MyfuncToRetry, null, {
onAttemptFail: (data) => {
// do some stuff here, like logging errors
}
});
} catch (err) {
console.log('The function execution failed !')
}
The data argument is an object that can be described like this:
|Property
|description
error
|The current error object
currentRetry
|The current retry value
retriesMax
|Maximum number of retries
interval
|Delay in ms between two tentatives
exponential
|Will the interval increase exponentially ?
factor
|The exponential factor to use
jitter
|Random jitter in ms to add to the interval
$ npm test
Coverage report can be found in coverage/.