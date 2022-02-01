openbase logo
asy

async

by Caolan McMahon
3.2.2 (see all)

Async utilities for node and the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.6M

GitHub Stars

27.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

263

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Async

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5149
Read All Reviews
sunithvsAhmed-Emad11212shubham-jangidwallacergauravsahu34akjha9721oldCoder29

Top Feedback

20Great Documentation
19Easy to Use
12Performant
8Bleeding Edge
7Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Async Logo

Github Actions CI status NPM version Coverage Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/caolan/async jsDelivr Hits

Async is a utility module which provides straight-forward, powerful functions for working with asynchronous JavaScript. Although originally designed for use with Node.js and installable via npm i async, it can also be used directly in the browser. A ESM/MJS version is included in the main async package that should automatically be used with compatible bundlers such as Webpack and Rollup.

A pure ESM version of Async is available as async-es.

For Documentation, visit https://caolan.github.io/async/

For Async v1.5.x documentation, go HERE

// for use with Node-style callbacks...
var async = require("async");

var obj = {dev: "/dev.json", test: "/test.json", prod: "/prod.json"};
var configs = {};

async.forEachOf(obj, (value, key, callback) => {
    fs.readFile(__dirname + value, "utf8", (err, data) => {
        if (err) return callback(err);
        try {
            configs[key] = JSON.parse(data);
        } catch (e) {
            return callback(e);
        }
        callback();
    });
}, err => {
    if (err) console.error(err.message);
    // configs is now a map of JSON data
    doSomethingWith(configs);
});

var async = require("async");

// ...or ES2017 async functions
async.mapLimit(urls, 5, async function(url) {
    const response = await fetch(url)
    return response.body
}, (err, results) => {
    if (err) throw err
    // results is now an array of the response bodies
    console.log(results)
})

100
sunith vs50 Ratings62 Reviews
Computer science student of Cochin university of science and technology.
5 months ago

asynchronous programming is the beauty of javascript . Actually as a beginner i found javascript async little confusing but while i am working on that more the concept becomes very clear . async library is very easy to to use and very efficient . the callback functions works better in async

1
sajinimarychandy
Ahmed-Emad11212Maldives57 Ratings28 Reviews
A mid level developer who likes tech and coding
2 months ago

making the code clean isn't an easy job, but Async utility made that so much easier replacing the promise with async await is making my lines more readable and my senior is so happy with my code haha, thank you so much async maintainers.

1
Ahmed-Elswerky
shubham jangid34 Ratings30 Reviews
A passionate individual 🚀 who always thrive to work on end to end products which develop sustainable and scalable social and technical systems to create impact
1 month ago

It is a module that contains a bunch of functions for working with asynchronous javascript and javascript beauty lies in asynchronous behavior. But before this package has to resolve the promises but with async await, my code is much cleaner, readable. This callback function works better in async. Without writing complex codes we control the extent of parallelism. Note understanding asynchronous javascript is a kind of tough task so might this package also be a little bit hard.

0
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant

Async is amazing in callback oriented code, for handling control flow. The number of times I've turned beastly chunks of callback "heck" into an easily readable "waterfall" makes this package so worth it. It supports all kinds of helpful control flow tools for running things serially, in parallel, etc. as well as looping with async ops. This package is extremely helpful if you're using callbacks in nodejs.

0
Gaurav SahuJaipur Rajasthan86 Ratings78 Reviews
2020 B.Tech Computer Science graduate.
6 days ago

I speak to u staight forward I never loved the javascript dark part i.e, asyn(:D) it is hard to understand, not easy to digest and toolk me long time to understand the really beauty lied in async. before i async i used to resolve promises which me sick, more imp nested promises makes code shabby. But using this things are imporved. the long learning curve, but paysoff patience. Good to use

0

