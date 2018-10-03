Encryption and signing using public-key cryptography (via
tweetnacl)
npm install asymmetric-crypto
This module can be used for Node.js as well as browsers using Browserify.
const crypto = require('asymmetric-crypto')
// Generate a key pair
const keyPair = crypto.keyPair()
// -> {
// secretKey: 'KOy7fMWMkRc+QX8dzpfX9VwJKlc/+Zkyw5C7RGTXT920IjiKUdOSe/3sNnrETw7ej9TBFzsPyRfkWGMsGLAufQ==',
// publicKey: 'tCI4ilHTknv97DZ6xE8O3o/UwRc7D8kX5FhjLBiwLn0='
// }
// Regenerate a key pair from the secret key
const newKeyPair = crypto.fromSecretKey(keyPair.secretKey)
// -> {
// secretKey: 'KOy7fMWMkRc+QX8dzpfX9VwJKlc/+Zkyw5C7RGTXT920IjiKUdOSe/3sNnrETw7ej9TBFzsPyRfkWGMsGLAufQ==',
// publicKey: 'tCI4ilHTknv97DZ6xE8O3o/UwRc7D8kX5FhjLBiwLn0='
// }
const myKeyPair = crypto.keyPair()
const theirKeyPair = crypto.keyPair()
// Encrypt data
const encrypted = crypto.encrypt('some data', theirKeyPair.publicKey, myKeyPair.secretKey)
// -> {
// data: '63tP2r8WQuJ+k+jzsd8pbT6WYPHMTafpeg==',
// nonce: 'BDHALdoeBiGg7wJbVdfJhVQQyvpxrBSo'
// }
// Decrypt data
const decrypted = crypto.decrypt(encrypted.data, encrypted.nonce, myKeyPair.publicKey, theirKeyPair.secretKey)
// -> 'some data'
// Sign a message
const message = 'some message'
const signature = crypto.sign(message, myKeyPair.secretKey)
// -> '8oz1aNkSBG1qvYhc+E2VBkgHSxCORGdsyf7LFQuLDmZvJt6vaEzHMIsofmTykMunhCrChEHT9Fgw3sp/W6+7Bw=='
// Verify the signature on a message
const validSignature = crypto.verify(message, signature, myKeyPair.publicKey)
// -> true
npm test
tweetnacl for the cryptographic implementation
tweetnacl-util for converting into / from strings
ed2curve for converting Ed25519 keys into curve25519-xsalsa20-poly1305 keys (so you can encrypt and sign with the same key pair)
fast-memoize to make converting keys more efficient
MIT
Thanks to @pguth for the inspiration. 😄