Encryption and signing using public-key cryptography (via tweetnacl )

Install

npm install asymmetric-crypto

This module can be used for Node.js as well as browsers using Browserify.

Usage

const crypto = require ( 'asymmetric-crypto' ) const keyPair = crypto.keyPair() const newKeyPair = crypto.fromSecretKey(keyPair.secretKey) const myKeyPair = crypto.keyPair() const theirKeyPair = crypto.keyPair() const encrypted = crypto.encrypt( 'some data' , theirKeyPair.publicKey, myKeyPair.secretKey) const decrypted = crypto.decrypt(encrypted.data, encrypted.nonce, myKeyPair.publicKey, theirKeyPair.secretKey) const message = 'some message' const signature = crypto.sign(message, myKeyPair.secretKey) const validSignature = crypto.verify(message, signature, myKeyPair.publicKey)

Tests

npm test

Internals

tweetnacl for the cryptographic implementation

for the cryptographic implementation tweetnacl-util for converting into / from strings

for converting into / from strings ed2curve for converting Ed25519 keys into curve25519-xsalsa20-poly1305 keys (so you can encrypt and sign with the same key pair)

for converting Ed25519 keys into curve25519-xsalsa20-poly1305 keys (so you can encrypt and sign with the same key pair) fast-memoize to make converting keys more efficient

Licence

MIT

Thanks to @pguth for the inspiration. 😄