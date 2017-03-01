openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ast

astw

by James Halliday
2.2.0 (see all)

walk the ast

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

140K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

astw

walk the ast

browser support

build status

This module is a faster version of falafel that only does ast walking and .parent tracking, not source transforms.

example

var astw = require('astw');
var deparse = require('escodegen').generate;
var walk = astw('4 + beep(5 * 2)');

walk(function (node) {
    var src = deparse(node);
    console.log(node.type + ' :: ' + JSON.stringify(src));
});

methods

var astw = require('astw')

var walk = astw(src, opts={})

Return a walk() function from the source string or ast object src.

Optionally:

  • opts.ecmaVersion - default: 8

walk(cb)

Walk the nodes in the ast with cb(node) where node is each element in the ast from esprima but with an additional .parent reference to the parent node.

install

With npm do:

npm install astw

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial