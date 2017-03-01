astw

walk the ast

This module is a faster version of falafel that only does ast walking and .parent tracking, not source transforms.

example

var astw = require ( 'astw' ); var deparse = require ( 'escodegen' ).generate; var walk = astw( '4 + beep(5 * 2)' ); walk( function ( node ) { var src = deparse(node); console .log(node.type + ' :: ' + JSON .stringify(src)); });

methods

var astw = require ( 'astw' )

var walk = astw(src, opts={})

Return a walk() function from the source string or ast object src .

Optionally:

opts.ecmaVersion - default: 8

Walk the nodes in the ast with cb(node) where node is each element in the ast from esprima but with an additional .parent reference to the parent node.

install

With npm do:

npm install astw

license

MIT