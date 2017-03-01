walk the ast
This module is a faster version of
falafel
that only does ast walking and
.parent tracking, not source transforms.
var astw = require('astw');
var deparse = require('escodegen').generate;
var walk = astw('4 + beep(5 * 2)');
walk(function (node) {
var src = deparse(node);
console.log(node.type + ' :: ' + JSON.stringify(src));
});
var astw = require('astw')
Return a
walk() function from the source string or ast object
src.
Optionally:
opts.ecmaVersion - default: 8
Walk the nodes in the ast with
cb(node) where
node is each element in the
ast from esprima but with an additional
.parent
reference to the parent node.
With npm do:
npm install astw
MIT