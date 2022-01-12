astronomia

An astronomical library

This library is a translation of meeus from Go to Javascript and contains selected algorithms from the book "Astronomical Algorithms" by Jean Meeus, following the second edition, copyright 1998, with corrections as of August 10, 2009.

Additional algorithms not covered in the book have been added.

Installation

npm install --save astronomia

Browser usage

Make sure you add <meta charset="UTF-8"> to your HTML or at least include your bundle with <script src="your-bundle.js" charset="UTF-8"></script> then this package runs in modern browsers.

Chrome: >=45

Firefox: >= 45

Safari: >=10

Mobile Safari: >=10

Edge: >=13

IE: >=10 (needs core-js/es6 polyfill)

Usage

For documentation of the different packages please take a look at the source code as well as at the tests.

Packages

angle : Angular Separation.

: Angular Separation. apparent : Apparent Place of a Star.

: Apparent Place of a Star. apsis : Perigee and apogee of the Moon.

: Perigee and apogee of the Moon. base : Basic constants and methods

: Basic constants and methods binary : Binary Stars.

: Binary Stars. circle : Smallest Circle containing three Celestial Bodies.

: Smallest Circle containing three Celestial Bodies. conjunction : Planetary Conjunctions.

: Planetary Conjunctions. coord : Transformation of Coordinates. Ecliptic, Equatorial, Horizontal, Galactic coordinates.

: Transformation of Coordinates. Ecliptic, Equatorial, Horizontal, Galactic coordinates. deltat : Dynamical Time and Universal Time.

: Dynamical Time and Universal Time. eclipse : Eclipses.

: Eclipses. elliptic : Elliptic Motion.

: Elliptic Motion. elementequinox : Reduction of ecliptical Elements from one Equinox to another one.

: Reduction of ecliptical Elements from one Equinox to another one. eqtime : Equation of time.

: Equation of time. fit : Curve Fitting.

: Curve Fitting. globe : Ellipsoid, Globe, Coordinates of Earth Observer.

: Ellipsoid, Globe, Coordinates of Earth Observer. illum : Illuminated Fraction of the Disk and Magnitude of a Planet.

: Illuminated Fraction of the Disk and Magnitude of a Planet. interpolation : Interpolation of equidistant values (linear, len3, len5); Lagrange Polynoms

: Interpolation of equidistant values (linear, len3, len5); Lagrange Polynoms iterate : Iteration.

: Iteration. jm : Jewish and Moslem Calendars.

: Jewish and Moslem Calendars. julian : Julian Days, Gregorian, Julian calendar functions.

: Julian Days, Gregorian, Julian calendar functions. jupiter : Ephemeris for Physical Observations of Jupiter.

: Ephemeris for Physical Observations of Jupiter. jupitermoons : Positions of the Satellites of Jupiter.

: Positions of the Satellites of Jupiter. kepler : Equation of Kepler.

: Equation of Kepler. line : Bodies in Straight Line

: Bodies in Straight Line mars : Ephemeris for Physical Observations of Mars.

: Ephemeris for Physical Observations of Mars. moon : Ephemeris for Physical Observations of the Moon.

: Ephemeris for Physical Observations of the Moon. moonillum : Illuminated Fraction of the Moon's Disk.

: Illuminated Fraction of the Moon's Disk. moonmaxdec : Maximum Declinations of the Moon.

: Maximum Declinations of the Moon. moonnode : Passages of the Moon through the Nodes.

: Passages of the Moon through the Nodes. moonphase : Phases of the Moon.

: Phases of the Moon. moonposition : Position of the Moon.

: Position of the Moon. nearparabolic : Near-parabolic Motion.

: Near-parabolic Motion. node : Passages through the Nodes.

: Passages through the Nodes. nutation : Nutation and the Obliquity of the Ecliptic.

: Nutation and the Obliquity of the Ecliptic. parabolic : Parabolic Motion.

: Parabolic Motion. parallactic : The Parallactic Angle, and three other Topics.

: The Parallactic Angle, and three other Topics. parallax : Correction for Parallax.

: Correction for Parallax. perihelion : Planets in Perihelion and Aphelion.

: Planets in Perihelion and Aphelion. planetelements : Elements of Planetary Orbits.

: Elements of Planetary Orbits. planetposition : Ecliptic position of planets by full VSOP87 theory.

: Ecliptic position of planets by full VSOP87 theory. pluto : Pluto.

: Pluto. precess : Precession.

: Precession. refraction : Atmospheric Refraction.

: Atmospheric Refraction. rise : Rising, Transit, and Setting.

: Rising, Transit, and Setting. saturnmoons : Positions of the Satellites of Saturn.

: Positions of the Satellites of Saturn. saturnring : The Ring of Saturn.

: The Ring of Saturn. semidiameter : Semidiameters of the Sun, Moon, and Planets.

: Semidiameters of the Sun, Moon, and Planets. sexagesimal : Sexagesimal classes.

: Sexagesimal classes. sidereal : Sidereal Time at Greenwich.

: Sidereal Time at Greenwich. solar : Solar Coordinates.

: Solar Coordinates. solardisk : Ephemeris for Physical Observations of the Sun.

: Ephemeris for Physical Observations of the Sun. solarxyz : Rectangular Coordinates of the Sun.

: Rectangular Coordinates of the Sun. solstice : Equinoxes, Solstices and Solarterms.

: Equinoxes, Solstices and Solarterms. stellar : Stellar Magnitudes.

: Stellar Magnitudes. sundial : Calculation of a Planar Sundial.

: Calculation of a Planar Sundial. sunrise: Compute rise, noon, set of the Sun for an earth observer.

Using a single package

If you require a small footprint in your final application, each of the provided packages can be used as a single one:

const base = require ( 'astronomia' ).base const base = require ( 'astronomia/base' )

ES6 Syntax

import {base} from 'astronomia' import base from 'astronomia/base'

To access dedicated VSOP87 data sets use e.g.

const {vsop87Bvenus} = require ( 'astronomia' ).data const vsop87Bvenus = require ( 'astronomia/data/vsop87Bvenus' )

Running tests

npm test

to even run very long lasting tests, do

SLOWTESTS = 1 npm test

In local browser

npm run zuul -- -- local 3000

Contribution and License Agreement

If you contribute code to this project, you are implicitly allowing your code to be distributed under the MIT license.

You are also implicitly verifying that all code is your original work or correctly attributed with the source of its origin and licence.

License

MIT Licensed

See LICENSE for more info.

References